Woman accused of high-interest scam in Taiwan

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — A woman was arrested after demanding illegal high-interest payments from migrant workers and threatening their families, reports said Wednesday (July 12).

The woman, named as “Hu” (胡), is originally from the Philippines, married a Taiwanese man 15 years ago and obtained citizenship in Taiwan, the Liberty Times reported. About a decade ago, after learning about the loan business, she approached workers from the Philippines and offered them small loans.

However, she demanded an annual interest from 420% to 450%, investigators said. If workers were unable to pay up, she would spread rumors in the Philippine community in Taiwan and even send people to threaten their families back home.

After hearing allegations against Hu, police applied for a warrant to search locations in New Taipei City and Taoyuan City. They found NT$130,000 (US$4,150) in cash, though Hu, 52, was believed to have made around NT$5 million from her activities.

Three people were taken in for questioning as suspected accomplices, while Hu reportedly admitted being a loan shark. Police turned up almost 20 victims, but they believe more will surface as the investigation continues, the report said.