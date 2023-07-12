Paraguay president-elect vows to preserve diplomatic ties with Taiwan

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — Bilateral relations with Taiwan are highly beneficial and the best choice for Paraguay's future development, Paraguay president-elect Santiago Pena Palacios said during a meeting with Taiwan Vice President Lai Ching-te (賴清德) on Wednesday (July 12).

In his speech, Pena emphasized that the two countries have always maintained a steadfast bond and hoped the longstanding relationship would deepen further. Our common future is a prosperous and strong one, he said.

Pena said that despite fighting wars against Argentina, Brazil, and Uruguay, as well as more than 150 years of internal conflicts, Paraguay's pursuit of freedom, sovereignty, and democracy could not be extinguished. After the wars, Paraguay had gradually progressed toward prosperity and now has reached a level of significant development, he said.

This large-scale development will eradicate poverty, promote national prosperity, and increase the South American country’s international visibility, he said.

The president-elect pointed out that Paraguay possesses abundant hydropower resources, a geographically strategic position connecting five important South American countries, considerable potential in food processing, and a focus on developing a green economy. In the future, Paraguay is poised to become an economic miracle in South America and offers great potential for commercial investment, he said.

Pena said his visit to Taiwan was not only a gesture of gratitude for its past assistance but also an opportunity to showcase Paraguay's future potential, including promoting business and investment opportunities to Taiwanese businesses.

He said that support for the Taiwan-Paraguay relationship is based on methodical considerations and the deep 66-year friendship. It was not influenced by interventions from another foreign government or driven by economic or trade interests.

Pena emphasized that the Paraguay government's position is to firmly support the bilateral relationship, both domestically and internationally.

Prior to Pena’s victory, there was concern in Taipei that Paraguay could switch diplomatic recognition to Beijing, as the opposition candidate, Efrain Alegre, pledged to do so in order to boost trade, especially in soy and beef products.

Last month, Paraguay Foreign Minister Ruben Ramirez said Paraguay was willing to engage in dialogue with various countries, including China, but it had no bearing on the Taiwan-Paraguay friendship.

Pena is on a five-day trip to Taiwan to bolster ties.