School van overturns with 13 sent to hospital in Yilan, Taiwan

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — A taxi collided with a school van at around 8 a.m. on Wednesday (July 12) at the intersection of Xuefeng Road and Cihang Third Road in Yilan City.

The school van overturned, with a teacher and 11 children sent to the hospital for observation. The school was transporting children between the ages of 3 and 6 to school. The taxi driver was taking his 5-year-old child to school, who was also sent to the hospital for observation, per Liberty Times.

The children and teacher traveling in the school van and taxi were sent to either National Yang Ming Chiao Tung University Hospital or Langyang Renai Hospital for treatment. None of the injuries were serious. The school van was traveling from Longtan to Yilan City when it was struck on the right rear side, causing it to overturn.



School van overturns while transporting kindergarten-aged children. (Yilan County Fire Dept. photo)

After hearing of the accident, school officials and teachers rushed to the hospital to comfort the children. Parents were also notified that their children had been taken to the hospital for medical attention.

The taxi driver said his vehicle was going through the intersection when he saw the school van. However, it was too late to stop.

The taxi driver and the driver of the school van were both tested for alcohol but the results were negative. Police are investigating the details of the accident.