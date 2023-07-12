Edible Meat Market Segmentation to Drive Growth in Future 2023-2030

The report presents a comprehensive overview of industry trends, growth share and the competitive landscape in 200 pages.

The most recent research study on the global “Edible Meat Market” [2023-2030] by Report Ocean provides a description of the segments and sub-segments. It offers a thorough examination of the sector, analyses historical data, forecasts the future, and aids in understanding the market situation, growth prospects, and difficulties.

Request To Download Sample of This Strategic Report: –https://reportocean.us/sample-request/report_id/bzwt1840

Short Description About Edible Meat Market:

Global Edible Meat Market is valued at approximately USD $$ billion in 2021 and is anticipated to grow with a healthy growth rate of more than 2.9% over the forecast period 2022-2029.

Edible Meat refers to dressed carcasses, side dishes, internal organs, and other parts, these edible meats are a good source of protein which is essential for the human body. The Edible Meat market is expanding because of factors such as the rising consumption of beef and the increasing number of retail restaurant chains. The major players in this market are BRF S.A., Cargill, Inc, Sysco Corporation, Tyson Foods, Inc. and WH Group Limited.

The consumption level of meat is increased due to reason such as high protein content and other nutrients and it is majorly consumed by people who are way too concerned about their calorie consumption. Edible meat consumption promotes the health of children, adults, and geriatric people as it contains zinc, iodine, vitamin B12, omega 3, and iron. The market value of the meat industry is projected to exceed $1.3 trillion by 2027 from $897.5 billion in 2021. The US will record its highest revenue from processed meat in 2021, with sales in Germany, her second-largest meat market in the world, nearly doubling its $28 billion. Russia, France, and Brazil are the top five countries for processed meat sales. In addition, increased demand for poultry products is expected to boost market growth by creating numerous opportunities for the edible meat market. However, the consumer shift towards vegan food is expected to stifle the market growth throughout the forecast period of 2022-2029.

The key regions considered for the Global Edible Meat Market study includes Asia Pacific, North America, Europe, Latin America, and Rest of the World. Asia Pacific dominated the market in terms of revenue, owing to the dominance of branded products and the region’s health awareness. In 2021, China’s most consumed meat was pork, accounting for more than half of China’s per capita meat consumption, followed by chicken and beef at 31% and 13%, respectively. Mutton meat consumption, on the other hand, only accounts for 7% of total meat consumption per body weight. Africa is expected to grow with the highest CAGR during the forecast period, owing to factors such as rising geriatric and target populations, an increase in the number of collaborations for development, geographic expansion of key players, and active participation of government and nonprofit organizations in the market space.

Download Sample of This Strategic Report: –https://reportocean.us/sample-request/report_id/bzwt1840

Major market players included in this report are:

BRF S.A.

Cargill, Inc

NH Foods Ltd.

JBS S.A

Marfrig Global Foods SA

OSI Group

Minerva SA

The Kraft Heinz Company

Tyson Foods, Inc.

Vion Group

Recent Developments in the Market:

In August 2022, Tyson Foods announces the expansion of its Caseyville prepared food facility. The $180 million investment project will help meet the growing demand for Tyson Foods iconic Hillshire Farm® and Jimmy Dean® branded products. Production of the first line is expected to start this fall, and the expansion he plans to complete it in the summer of 2023. The Caseyville facility currently produces products for Hillshire Farm® and Jimmy Dean®, and the 170,000-square-foot expansion will allow it to produce more to-go snacks and breakfast items.

In July 2022, BRF Sadia opens its new ‘Al Joody’ factory in Dammam, Saudi Arabia. This increases its monthly production capacity to 1,200 tons of food. This will play an integral role in the growth and development of the local poultry industry for the benefit of Saudi consumers.

In July 2022, US-based Tyson Foods, Inc. and Saudi Arabia-based Tanmiah Food Company partnered. Tyson Foods has acquired a 15% interest in Tanmiah’s subsidiary Agriculture Development Company (ADC( and a 60% interest in Supreme Foods Processing Company. The investment will give consumers access to Saudi Arabia’s poultry supply to meet the growing demand of protein in the Middle East and other markets.

The objective of the study is to define market sizes of different segments & countries in recent years and to forecast the values to the coming years. The report is designed to incorporate both qualitative and quantitative aspects of the industry within countries involved in the study.

The report also caters detailed information about the crucial aspects such as driving factors & challenges which will define the future growth of the market. Additionally, it also incorporates potential opportunities in micro markets for stakeholders to invest along with the detailed analysis of competitive landscape and product offerings of key players.

Download Sample of This Strategic Report: –https://reportocean.us/sample-request/report_id/bzwt1840

The detailed segments and sub-segment of the market are explained below:

By Type:

Beef

Mutton

Pork

Poultry

Other Meat

By Form:

Fresh / Chilled

Frozen / Canned

Processed

By Distribution Channel:

Off-Trade

On-Trade

By Region:

North America

U.S.

Canada

Europe

UK

Germany

France

Spain

Italy

ROE

Asia Pacific

China

India

Japan

Australia

South Korea

RoAPAC

Latin America

Brazil

Mexico

RoLA

Rest of the World

Request Full Report –https://reportocean.us/sample-request/report_id/bzwt1840

About Report Ocean:

We are the best market research reports provider in the industry. Report Ocean believes in providing quality reports to clients to meet the top line and bottom-line goals which will boost your market share in today’s competitive environment. Report Ocean is a ‘one-stop solution’ for individuals, organizations, and industries that are looking for innovative market research reports.

Get in Touch with Us:

Report Ocean:

Email: sales@reportocean.com

Address: 500 N Michigan Ave, Suite 600, Chicago, Illinois 60611 – UNITED STATES

Tel:+1 888 212 3539 (US – TOLL FREE)

Website: https://reportocean.us/