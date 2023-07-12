Global Atole Market Trends 2023 to 2030 Growth, Opportunities and Forecast

The report presents a comprehensive overview of industry trends, growth share and the competitive landscape in 200 pages.

The most recent research study on the global “Atole Market” [2023-2030] by Report Ocean provides a description of the segments and sub-segments. It offers a thorough examination of the sector, analyses historical data, forecasts the future, and aids in understanding the market situation, growth prospects, and difficulties.

Short Description About Global Atole Market:

Global Atole Market is valued approximately USD $$ billion in 2021 and is anticipated to grow with a healthy growth rate of more than $% over the forecast period 2023-2030.

Atole also known as atolli and atol de elote is a traditional Mexican beverage. Atole is made by mixing masa (corn dough) or masa harina (dough flour), water, and spices. Moreover, sometimes it is also made using oatmeal, rice, barley, and wheat. The consumption of Atole drink has several health benefits such as it is high in carbohydrates and fiber, prevents anemia, and obesity and improves immune system. The increasing demand for functional food & beverages and growing health consciousness are key factors accelerating the market growth.

The increasing demand for functional food & beverages is contributing to the growth of the Global Atole Market. For instance, according to Statista- in 2021, the global functional foods and beverage market was estimated at USD 281.14 billion, and the market is projected to grow at a compound annual growth rate of about 9.5 percent between 2021 and 2028, witnessing market volume of USD 500 billion by 2028. Moreover, as per Statista – in 2019, the global sales of plant-based beverages were estimated at USD 12.37 billion, and the sales are projected to grow to USD 19.7 billion by 2023. Also, growing adoption of online distribution platforms and rising expansion of Hotel, Restaurant, and Cafe industry would create lucrative growth prospectus for the market over the forecast period. However, the high cost of Atole and limited regional consumption stifle market growth throughout the forecast period of 2022-2029.

The key regions considered for the Global Atole Market study includes Asia Pacific, North America, Europe, Latin America, and Rest of the World. North America dominated the market in terms of revenue, owing to the dominance of leading market players and increasing consumption of plant-based beverages in the region. Whereas Asia Pacific is expected to grow with a highest CAGR during the forecast period, owing to factors such as rising number of health-conscious individuals and increasing penetration of leading market players coupled with growing number of quick service restaurants in the region.

Major market players included in this report are:

Klass Time, Ltd

Cerveceria Centro Americana S.A.

Tres Estrellas (Grupo La Moderna)

Nestle

HERMEL SA de CV

PepsiCo

Los Chileros De Nuevo Mexico

UnileverS

Alma Semillera

MexicanThings.ie, Co.

The objective of the study is to define market sizes of different segments & countries in recent years and to forecast the values to the coming years. The report is designed to incorporate both qualitative and quantitative aspects of the industry within countries involved in the study.

The report also caters detailed information about the crucial aspects such as driving factors & challenges which will define the future growth of the market. Additionally, it also incorporates potential opportunities in micro markets for stakeholders to invest along with the detailed analysis of competitive landscape and product offerings of key players.

The detailed segments and sub-segment of the market are explained below:

By Type

Fruit Atole

Nut Atole

By Distribution Channels

Offline

Online

By Region:

North America

U.S.

Canada

Europe

UK

Germany

France

Spain

Italy

ROE

Asia Pacific

China

India

Japan

Australia

South Korea

RoAPAC

Latin America

Brazil

Mexico

RoLA

Rest of the World

