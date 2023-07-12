Internet of Things and Traceability for Food & Beverage Manufacturing Market Size, Segments Analysis and Opportunities 2023-2031

Our 2023-2031 research study on the global Internet of Things and Traceability for Food & Beverage Manufacturing market provides valuable insights into key market trends and the industry’s outlook. It offers a comprehensive analysis suitable for companies of all sizes and income levels.

The global Internet of Things and Traceability for Food & Beverage Manufacturing market research provides statistics and information on investment structure development, technological advancements, market trends and developments, capabilities, and in-depth details on the major market participants. The analysis also includes a summary of the global market strategies that have been implemented in light of the industry’s present and future conditions.

The global internet of things and traceability for food & beverage manufacturing market size was US$ 14.9 billion in 2021. The global internet of things and traceability for the food & beverage manufacturing market is forecast to grow to US$ 29.9 billion by 2030 by registering a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 10.3% during the forecast period from 2022 to 2030.

Food traceability is the process of tracing and monitoring food products as they travel to their final destination. This process uses technology to track the exact location of the food, ensuring that tainted or rejected food is not mixed in with the edible food. There are a range of technologies with varied applications in the internet of things and traceability for the food & beverage manufacturing market that focus on enabling quick and effective corrective procedures if something goes wrong.

The study perfectly bridges the gap between the market’s qualitative and statistical data. The research covers consumption and value historical data from 2017 to 2022 and estimates until 2031.

Additionally, the report includes details on supply-demand, market growth, and improvement elements, business profits and losses, economic grade, and a few tactical suggestions. Statistical tools are used to copy the numerical statistics along with SWOT analysis, BCG analysis, and PESTLE analysis. Statistics are presented graphically to make it simple to understand the numbers and information.

An overview of the global market is provided in the research work report. This section offers the perspectives of important participants, a review of the sector, an outlook across important regions, financial services, and several market concerns. The scope of the investigation and the report’s instructions will determine this part.

Factors Influencing the Market

Growing cases of food contamination will drive the growth of the internet of things and traceability for the food & beverage manufacturing market during the forecast period. Moreover, commercial food services are gaining substantial traction, which will offer lucrative growth opportunities for the internet of things and traceability for food & beverage manufacturing market.

Rising awareness related to the risk of foodborne infection will also benefit the internet of things and traceability for food & beverage manufacturing market. In addition, stringent regulations by government bodies will emphasize the importance of food safety. Thus, it will be opportunistic for the internet of things and traceability for the food & beverage manufacturing market during the study period. On the contrary, issues related to privacy may limit the growth of the internet of things and traceability for food & beverage manufacturing market during the forecast period.

Regional Analysis

The Asia-Pacific internet of things and traceability for food & beverage manufacturing market is forecast to record the highest growth rate, owing to the rapidly growing population of the region. In addition, growing consumer spending power and rising demand for high-quality and safe food will benefit the internet of things and traceability for food & beverage manufacturing market during the analysis period. Changing food consumption habits of the population will also benefit this regional market in the coming years.

Leading Players

• C.H. Robinson (US)

• Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc (US)

• OPTEL GROUP (Canada)

• Cognex (US)

• Honeywell International Inc. (US)

• SGS SA (Switzerland)

• Zebra Technologies (US)

• Bar Code Integrators (US)

• Carlisle (US)

• Merit-Trax (Canada)

• Other Prominent Players

The report gives a thorough understanding of each segment and offers potential estimates for major applications and awareness of emerging prospects. Every regional market is carefully examined to determine its potential growth, development, and demand over the coming years.

Segmentation Overview

The global internet of things and traceability for food & beverage manufacturing market segmentation focuses on Technology, Equipment, and Region.

By Technology

• RFID/RTLS

• GPS

• Barcode

• Infrared

• Biometrics

By Equipment

• PDA with GPS

• Thermal Printers

• 2D & 1D Scanners

• Tags & Labels

• Sensors

By Region

● North America

o The U.S.

o Canada

o Mexico

● Europe

Western Europe

o The UK

o Germany

o France

o Italy

o Spain

o Rest of Western Europe

Eastern Europe

o Poland

o Russia

o Rest of Eastern Europe

● Asia Pacific

o China

o India

o Japan

o Australia & New Zealand

o ASEAN

o Rest of Asia Pacific

● Middle East & Africa (MEA)

o UAE

o Saudi Arabia

o South Africa

o Rest of MEA

● South America

o Brazil

o Argentina

o Rest of South America

Table of Content

Chapter 1: Global Internet of Things and Traceability for Food & Beverage Manufacturing Industry Overview

Chapter 3: Market Dynamics

Chapter 4: Top Company Profiles

Chapter 5: Global Internet of Things and Traceability for Food & Beverage Manufacturing market Competition, by Players

Chapter 6: Global Market Size by Regions

Chapter 7: Global Market Segment by Application

Chapter 8: Global Internet of Things and Traceability for Food & Beverage Manufacturing Industry Segment by Type

Chapter 9: Market Chain, Sourcing Strategy, and Downstream Buyers

Chapter 10: Strategies and key policies by Distributors/Suppliers/Traders

Chapter 11: Key Marketing Strategy Analysis, by Market Vendors

Chapter 12: Market Effect Factors Analysis

Chapter 13: Global Internet of Things and Traceability for Food & Beverage Manufacturing market Size Forecast (2023-2031).

