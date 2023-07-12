Food Enzymes Market Size, Depth Study, Analysis, Key Drivers, Top Players, Trends and Forecast 2023-2031

Our 2023-2031 research study on the global Food Enzymes market provides valuable insights into key market trends and the industry’s outlook. It offers a comprehensive analysis suitable for companies of all sizes and income levels.

The global Food Enzymes market research provides statistics and information on investment structure development, technological advancements, market trends and developments, capabilities, and in-depth details on the major market participants. The analysis also includes a summary of the global market strategies that have been implemented in light of the industry’s present and future conditions.

The global food enzymes market size was US$ 2101.7 million in 2021. The global food enzymes market is forecast to grow to US$ 4121.1 million by 2030 by registering a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 7.1% during the forecast period from 2022 to 2030.

Food enzymes are complex compounds that operate as catalysers and are widely utilized in the food processing industry to increase diversity, variety, and quality. Food enzymes are frequently employed in food processing because of their numerous benefits, which include, coagulation, flavour, texture, preservation, smell enhancement, and tenderization. Enzymes are widely utilized in the baking, fruit juice, and cheese-producing industries, as well as in brewing.

The study perfectly bridges the gap between the market’s qualitative and statistical data. The research covers consumption and value historical data from 2017 to 2022 and estimates until 2031.

Additionally, the report includes details on supply-demand, market growth, and improvement elements, business profits and losses, economic grade, and a few tactical suggestions. Statistical tools are used to copy the numerical statistics along with SWOT analysis, BCG analysis, and PESTLE analysis. Statistics are presented graphically to make it simple to understand the numbers and information.

An overview of the global market is provided in the research work report. This section offers the perspectives of important participants, a review of the sector, an outlook across important regions, financial services, and several market concerns. The scope of the investigation and the report’s instructions will determine this part.

Factors Influencing the Market

Food enzymes are frequently employed in food processing because of their numerous benefits, which include texture, flavour, and smell enhancement, preservation, coagulation, and tenderization. Enzymes are widely utilized in baking, fruit juice, and cheese-producing industries. The wide applications of food enzymes will primarily drive the growth of the overall market during the forecast period.

The growing demand for processed food will also escalate the demand for food enzymes during the study period. Accompanied by that, the rising global population and changing lifestyles of people will drive the food enzymes market forward during the study timeframe.

Growing awareness related to the nutritional benefits of food enzymes will also contribute to the growth of the market. After the COVID-19 pandemic, choices of people are significantly shifting toward nutritional food. Apart from that, rules and regulations imposed by government bodies will also benefit the food enzymes market during the study period. On the flip side, a restricted pH operational range may limit the adoption of food enzymes during the study period.

COVID-19 Impact Analysis

Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the demand for food enzymes increased. The consumer demand for packed food products increased due to food shortages and lockdown restrictions. As a result, it drove the growth of the food enzymes market. Moreover, the high shelf life of the packed food products drove the demand. Consumers also became more health conscious, which has been opportunistic for the food enzymes market.

Regional Analysis

North America is expected to hold the highest share in the global food enzymes market due to changing lifestyles of people. The Asia-Pacific market for food enzymes will also record significant growth due to the rising demand for high-quality processed food and the rising population of the region.

Leading Players

• AUM Enzymes

• DuPont

• Associated British Foods plc

• DSM

• Novozymes

• CHR. Hansen

• Kerry Group

• Jiangsu Boli Bioproducts Co., Ltd.

• Biocatalysts Ltd.

• Puratos Group

• Advanced Enzyme Technologies Ltd

• Amano Enzyme Inc.

• Koninklijke DSM

• Enzyme Bioscience Private Limited

• Antozyme Biotech Pvt Ltd

• Other Prominent Players

The report gives a thorough understanding of each segment and offers potential estimates for major applications and awareness of emerging prospects. Every regional market is carefully examined to determine its potential growth, development, and demand over the coming years.

Segmentation Overview

The global food enzymes market segmentation focuses on Type, Application, Source, and Region.

By Type

• Carbohydrase

• Lipase

• Protease

• Others

By Application

• Food & Beverages

• Processed Food

• Diary

• Bakery

• Confectionary

By Source

• Microorganisms

• Animals

• Plants

By Region

● North America

o The U.S.

o Canada

o Mexico

● Europe

Western Europe

o The UK

o Germany

o France

o Italy

o Spain

o Rest of Western Europe

Eastern Europe

o Poland

o Russia

o Rest of Eastern Europe

● Asia Pacific

o China

o India

o Japan

o Australia & New Zealand

o ASEAN

o Rest of Asia Pacific

● Middle East & Africa (MEA)

o UAE

o Saudi Arabia

o South Africa

o Rest of MEA

● South America

o Brazil

o Argentina

o Rest of South America

