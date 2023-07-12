Animal and Pet Nutrition Ingredients Market overview, With the Best Scope, Trends, Benefits, Opportunities to 2031

Our 2023-2031 research study on the global Animal and Pet Nutrition Ingredients market provides valuable insights into key market trends and the industry’s outlook. It offers a comprehensive analysis suitable for companies of all sizes and income levels.

The global Animal and Pet Nutrition Ingredients market research provides statistics and information on investment structure development, technological advancements, market trends and developments, capabilities, and in-depth details on the major market participants. The analysis also includes a summary of the global market strategies that have been implemented in light of the industry’s present and future conditions.

The global animal and pet nutrition ingredients market size was US$ 35.1 billion in 2021. The global animal and pet nutrition ingredients market is forecast to grow to US$ 65.1 billion by 2030 by registering a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 7.1% during the forecast period from 2022 to 2030.

Pet food is any plant or animal product, such as meat, that is used to feed animals. Pet food ingredients include fruits and vegetables, animal products and derivatives, grains and oilseeds, vitamins, and minerals. Pet food ingredients are high in calcium, fiber, protein, carbohydrates, and other minerals. Grains and veggies are frequently utilized in dog foods. Each component adds to the animal’s overall health in some way.

The study perfectly bridges the gap between the market’s qualitative and statistical data. The research covers consumption and value historical data from 2017 to 2022 and estimates until 2031.

Additionally, the report includes details on supply-demand, market growth, and improvement elements, business profits and losses, economic grade, and a few tactical suggestions. Statistical tools are used to copy the numerical statistics along with SWOT analysis, BCG analysis, and PESTLE analysis. Statistics are presented graphically to make it simple to understand the numbers and information.

An overview of the global market is provided in the research work report. This section offers the perspectives of important participants, a review of the sector, an outlook across important regions, financial services, and several market concerns. The scope of the investigation and the report’s instructions will determine this part.

Factors Influencing the Market

The easy availability of pet food will considerably drive the demand for animal and pet nutrition ingredients during the forecast period. Furthermore, the growing trend of adopting dogs and cats will also contribute to the growth of the animal and pet nutrition ingredients market during the analysis period.

The rising awareness related to the health benefits of nutrition-rich pet foods will also contribute to the growth of the animal and pet nutrition ingredients market. In addition, the rising use of cannabis in pet food is growing will escalate the growth of the animal and pet nutrition ingredients. Anxiety-relieving cannabis-based food products are high in demand. These food products are also very helpful in relieving pain and allergies, which will benefit the animal and pet nutrition ingredients market during the forecast period.

However, non-uniform regulations may limit the growth of the animal and pet nutrition ingredients market during the forecast period.

Regional Analysis

The Asia-Pacific animal and pet nutrition ingredients market is forecast to record significant growth. The growth of the region is attributed to the increasing consumer spending on companion animal care. In addition, the rising disposable income and growing humanization tendency will also benefit the animal and pet nutrition ingredients market during the analysis period.

The growing customer preferences for natural products will escalate the growth of the animal and pet nutrition ingredients market. Apart from that, the highly developed food and beverage sector in the United States, Canada, and Mexico will benefit North America’s market for animal and pet nutrition ingredients during the analysis period.

COVID-19 Impact Analysis

The COVID-19 pandemic significantly affected the supply chain of the animal and pet nutrition ingredients market. During the pandemic, the market witnessed various obstacles associated with the import and export of products. As a result, it hampered the growth of the animal and pet nutrition ingredients market during the pandemic.

Leading Players

• Cargill, Incorporated (US)

• Archer Daniels Midland Company (US)

• BASF SE (Germany)

• DowDuPont Inc. (US)

• Darling Ingredients (US)

• Omega Protein Corporation (US)

• CHR. Hansen (Denmark)

• Roquette Frères (France)

• Sunopta (Germany)

• Lallemand (Canada)

• SARIA Group (Germany)

• Other Prominent Players

The report gives a thorough understanding of each segment and offers potential estimates for major applications and awareness of emerging prospects. Every regional market is carefully examined to determine its potential growth, development, and demand over the coming years.

Segmentation Overview

The global animal and pet nutrition ingredients market segmentation focus on Source, Pet, and Region.

By Source

• Animal-based

• Plant-based

• Synthetic

By Pet

• Dog

• Cat

• Fish

By Region

● North America

o The U.S.

o Canada

o Mexico

● Europe

Western Europe

o The UK

o Germany

o France

o Italy

o Spain

o Rest of Western Europe

Eastern Europe

o Poland

o Russia

o Rest of Eastern Europe

● Asia Pacific

o China

o India

o Japan

o Australia & New Zealand

o ASEAN

o Rest of Asia Pacific

● Middle East & Africa (MEA)

o UAE

o Saudi Arabia

o South Africa

o Rest of MEA

● South America

o Brazil

o Argentina

o Rest of South America

Table of Content

Chapter 1: Global Animal and Pet Nutrition Ingredients Industry Overview

Chapter 3: Market Dynamics

Chapter 4: Top Company Profiles

Chapter 5: Global Animal and Pet Nutrition Ingredients market Competition, by Players

Chapter 6: Global Market Size by Regions

Chapter 7: Global Market Segment by Application

Chapter 8: Global Animal and Pet Nutrition Ingredients Industry Segment by Type

Chapter 9: Market Chain, Sourcing Strategy, and Downstream Buyers

Chapter 10: Strategies and key policies by Distributors/Suppliers/Traders

Chapter 11: Key Marketing Strategy Analysis, by Market Vendors

Chapter 12: Market Effect Factors Analysis

Chapter 13: Global Animal and Pet Nutrition Ingredients market Size Forecast (2023-2031).

