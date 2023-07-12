Global Asparagus Market Dynamics 2023-2030 Drivers, Restraints, and Opportunities

The report presents a comprehensive overview of industry trends, growth share and the competitive landscape in 200 pages.

Short Description About Global Asparagus Market:

Global Asparagus Market is valued approximately USD $$ billion in 2021 and is anticipated to grow with a healthy growth rate of more than $% over the forecast period 2022-2029.

Asparagus also known as garden asparagus, and sparrow grass is a flowering plant species mostly found in Siberia and southern Africa. Moreover, it is also grown in Mediterranean region throughout North Africa, Europe, and the Middle East. Asparagus is low in calories and contains fibre, folate, and vitamins A, C, and K. It offers several health benefits including lower blood pressure, improve digestive health, promotes weight loss, breaks down toxins in the liver by increasing liver enzymes, and strengthen immune system. The increasing demand for Organic Asparagus and growing consumption of dietary supplements are key factors accelerating the market growth.

The increasing demand for dietary supplements is contributing to the growth of the Global Asparagus Market. For instance, according to Statista – in 2021, the dietary supplement market worldwide was estimated at USD 137 billion, and the market is projected to grow to USD 239.4 billion by 2028. Moreover, as per Statista – In 2019, the global sales of vitamins and minerals supplement was estimated at USD 57 million, and the sales are expected to reach USD 84.6 million by 2025. Also, rising number of health-conscious individuals and growing emergence of online distribution channels would create lucrative growth prospectus for the market over the forecast period. However, the lack of penetration of Asparagus in developing regions stifles market growth throughout the forecast period of 2022-2029.

The key regions considered for the Global Asparagus Market study includes Asia Pacific, North America, Europe, Latin America, and Rest of the World. North America dominated the market in terms of revenue, owing to the dominance of branded products and the increasing demand for vitamins and minerals supplements in the region. Whereas Asia Pacific is expected to grow with a highest CAGR during the forecast period, owing to factors such as rising geriatric populations, and increasing expansion of e-commerce industry in the region.

Major market players included in this report are:

Altar Produce LLC

DanPer Trjillo S.A.C

Sociedad Agricola Viru

Teboza B.V.

Limgroup B.V.

Thiermann Spagel Farm

Ilios – The Greek Asparagus Company

Cutter Asparagus Seed

Bejo Seeds LTD.

Jersey Asparagus Farms INC.

The objective of the study is to define market sizes of different segments & countries in recent years and to forecast the values to the coming years. The report is designed to incorporate both qualitative and quantitative aspects of the industry within countries involved in the study.

The report also caters detailed information about the crucial aspects such as driving factors & challenges which will define the future growth of the market. Additionally, it also incorporates potential opportunities in micro markets for stakeholders to invest along with the detailed analysis of competitive landscape and product offerings of key players.

The detailed segments and sub-segment of the market are explained below:

By Product Type

Fresh

Frozen

Preserved

By User Application

Food

Others

By Distribution Channels

Supermarkets/Hypermarkets

Convince Stores

E-Commerce

By Region:

North America

U.S.

Canada

Europe

UK

Germany

France

Spain

Italy

ROE

Asia Pacific

China

India

Japan

Australia

South Korea

RoAPAC

Latin America

Brazil

Mexico

RoLA

Rest of the World

