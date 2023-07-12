Mint Essential Oil Market Size, Growth Opportunity, Developments and Regional Forecast to 2023-2031 | US$ 22.1 billion

Our 2023-2031 research study on the global Mint Essential Oil market provides valuable insights into key market trends and the industry’s outlook. It offers a comprehensive analysis suitable for companies of all sizes and income levels.

The global Mint Essential Oil market research provides statistics and information on investment structure development, technological advancements, market trends and developments, capabilities, and in-depth details on the major market participants. The analysis also includes a summary of the global market strategies that have been implemented in light of the industry’s present and future conditions.

The global mint essential oil market size was US$ 9.1 billion in 2021. The global mint essential oil market is forecast to grow to US$ 22.1 billion by 2030 by registering a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 8.9% during the forecast period from 2022 to 2030.

The study perfectly bridges the gap between the market’s qualitative and statistical data. The research covers consumption and value historical data from 2017 to 2022 and estimates until 2031.

Additionally, the report includes details on supply-demand, market growth, and improvement elements, business profits and losses, economic grade, and a few tactical suggestions. Statistical tools are used to copy the numerical statistics along with SWOT analysis, BCG analysis, and PESTLE analysis. Statistics are presented graphically to make it simple to understand the numbers and information.

An overview of the global market is provided in the research work report. This section offers the perspectives of important participants, a review of the sector, an outlook across important regions, financial services, and several market concerns. The scope of the investigation and the report’s instructions will determine this part.

Factors Influencing the Market

Rising awareness related to the benefits of mint essential oil will primarily drive the growth of the mint essential oil market during the forecast period.

The growing incidents related to the harmful effects of chemical products and artificial flavours will also drive the demand for mint essential oils during the study period. Furthermore, the demand for products with natural ingredients such as mint oil is growing at an impeccable rate. As a result, it will fuel the growth of the mint essential oil market.

The growing popularity of peppermint oil for aromatherapy is expected to offer lucrative growth opportunities for the market during the analysis period. Moreover, mint oil is considered widely essential to reduce anxiety, vomiting, and pain, generate alertness and enhance memory. All of these factors will significantly contribute to the growth of the mint essential oil market.

Regional Analysis

The Asia-Pacific mint essential oil market is forecast to hold the highest market share. The growth of this regional market is attributed to the rapidly rising population of the region. Furthermore, growing disposable income and steeply growing urbanization in the region will also contribute to the growth of the mint essential oil market.

Growing demand for high-quality food & beverage products will offer ample growth opportunities for the mint essential oil market. In addition, increasing purchasing power of people in China, India, and Japan ad growing awareness about protein-rich meat diets will escalate the growth of the Asia-Pacific mint essential oil market during the forecast period.

Leading Players

• H Reynaud et Fils Ltd.

• Flavex Naturextrakte GmbH

• Sydney Essential Oil Co.

• Rocky Mountain Essential Oils

• Bhagat Aromatics Ltd

• Veda oils

• BMV Fragrances Pvt. Ltd.

• Mentha Essential Oil

• The Lebermuth Company, Inc.

• Essex Laboratories LLC

• Other Prominent Players

The report gives a thorough understanding of each segment and offers potential estimates for major applications and awareness of emerging prospects. Every regional market is carefully examined to determine its potential growth, development, and demand over the coming years.

Segmentation Overview

The global mint essential oil market segmentation focuses on Type, Application, and Region.

By Type

• Citrus

• Lavender

• Rosemary

• Tea Tree

• Peppermint

• Citronella

• Others

By Application

• Aromatherapy

• Cosmetics And Personal Care

• Food & Beverages

• Home Care Products

• Other Industrial Uses

By Region

● North America

o The U.S.

o Canada

o Mexico

● Europe

Western Europe

o The UK

o Germany

o France

o Italy

o Spain

o Rest of Western Europe

Eastern Europe

o Poland

o Russia

o Rest of Eastern Europe

● Asia Pacific

o China

o India

o Japan

o Australia & New Zealand

o ASEAN

o Rest of Asia Pacific

● Middle East & Africa (MEA)

o UAE

o Saudi Arabia

o South Africa

o Rest of MEA

● South America

o Brazil

o Argentina

o Rest of South America

