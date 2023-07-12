Industrial Margarine Market Size, Overview with details Analysis, Competitive Landscapes, Forecast to 2023-2031

Our 2023-2031 research study on the global Industrial Margarine market provides valuable insights into key market trends and the industry’s outlook. It offers a comprehensive analysis suitable for companies of all sizes and income levels.

The global industrial margarine market size was US$ 2.5 billion in 2021. The global industrial margarine market is forecast to grow to US$ 3.1 billion by 2030 by registering a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 4.1% during the forecast period from 2022 to 2030.

Margarine is a non-dairy food made from vegetable fat and animal fat. For toppings, baking spreads, and other cooking uses, industrial margarine is used as a substitute for butter.

Factors Influencing the Market

The rapidly rising demand for industrial margarine due to growing consumer demand for natural products will fuel the growth of the industrial margarine market during the forecast period. In addition, continuously declining prices of industrial margarine will benefit the global market.

The growing trend of home-baking will benefit the industrial margarine market during the analysis period. In addition, increasing focus on sustainability and favourable government rules will escalate the demand for the industrial margarine market during the analysis period. The rapidly rising range of bakeries, confectionaries, and convenience stores globally will also benefit the industrial margarine market during the forecast period. On the flip side, strict regulations associated with the use of industrial margarine may limit the growth of the market during the analysis period.

Innovations in the industry will bring lucrative growth opportunities for the market. For instance, various food manufacturers in the US are pushing the production of trans-fat-free margarine products. Thus, it is attributed to accelerating the growth of the industrial margarine market during the analysis period.

Regional Analysis

North America is forecast to hold the highest share in the industrial margarine market. The growth of this regional market is attributed to the rising demand for baked goods in the region. In addition to that, rising health consciousness among customers due to the rapidly growing prevalence of diabetes, high blood pressure, and constipation will bring lucrative growth opportunities for the industrial margarine market during the analysis period.

Leading Players

• Dunagra

• Bunge

• Pu Lmar International

• Associated British Foods

• Fuji Oil

• Vandemoortele

• Nmgk Group

• Efko Group

• Royale Lacroix

• Richardson International

• Other Prominent Players

The report gives a thorough understanding of each segment and offers potential estimates for major applications and awareness of emerging prospects. Every regional market is carefully examined to determine its potential growth, development, and demand over the coming years.

Segmentation Overview

The global industrial margarine market segmentation focuses on product, usage, application, and region.

By Product Type

• Traditional Margarine

• Liquid Margarine

• Others

By Usage

• Spreadable

• Non-Spreadable

By Application

• Confectionery

• Sauces

• Spreads & Toppings

• Bakery

• Convenience

By Region

● North America

o The U.S.

o Canada

o Mexico

● Europe

Western Europe

o The UK

o Germany

o France

o Italy

o Spain

o Rest of Western Europe

Eastern Europe

o Poland

o Russia

o Rest of Eastern Europe

● Asia Pacific

o China

o India

o Japan

o Australia & New Zealand

o ASEAN

o Rest of Asia Pacific

● Middle East & Africa (MEA)

o UAE

o Saudi Arabia

o South Africa

o Rest of MEA

● South America

o Brazil

o Argentina

o Rest of South America

Table of Content

Chapter 1: Global Industrial Margarine Industry Overview

Chapter 3: Market Dynamics

Chapter 4: Top Company Profiles

Chapter 5: Global Industrial Margarine market Competition, by Players

Chapter 6: Global Market Size by Regions

Chapter 7: Global Market Segment by Application

Chapter 8: Global Industrial Margarine Industry Segment by Type

Chapter 9: Market Chain, Sourcing Strategy, and Downstream Buyers

Chapter 10: Strategies and key policies by Distributors/Suppliers/Traders

Chapter 11: Key Marketing Strategy Analysis, by Market Vendors

Chapter 12: Market Effect Factors Analysis

Chapter 13: Global Industrial Margarine market Size Forecast (2023-2031).

