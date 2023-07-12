Global Arak Market Research Report 2023 to 2030 Industry Analysis and Global Forecast

The report presents a comprehensive overview of industry trends, growth share and the competitive landscape in 200 pages.

The most recent research study on the global "Arak Market" [2023-2030]

Global Arak Market:

Global Arak Market is valued approximately USD $$ billion in 2021 and is anticipated to grow with a healthy growth rate of more than $% over the forecast period 2022-2029.

Arak is a type of anise-based distilled beverage that is served without added sugar. The traditional alcoholic drink known as arak is considered the national beverage of Lebanon in Western Asia. The major ingredients of the beverage are grapes and aniseed from the anise plant, which gives the beverage its licorice flavour thanks to the chemical anethole. Arak was traditionally prepared and consumed in the past, but as technology and ingenuity advanced, commercial production of the beverage became commonplace. The drink is made using a triple distillation process and fermentation, and some variants additionally include the addition of dates, sugar, plums, figs, and molasses. Arak often has an alcohol level between 40 to 60%. The increasing consumption of alcoholic beverages and growing awareness towards traditional drinks as well as strategic initiatives from market players are key factors driving the market growth.

The increasing consumption of alcoholic beverages is contributing to the growth of the Global Arak Market. For instance, as per Statista – in 2020, the consumption of alcoholic beverages in India was estimated at 4.86 billion liters, and the consumption is projected to grow to 6.21 billion liters by 2024. Moreover, according to Statista – as of 2022, the revenue in the Alcoholic Drinks market is estimated at USD 1,484 billion, and the market is expected to grow annually by 10.01% (CAGR 2022-2025) to reach to USD 1975.74 billion by 2025. Also, growing travel & tourism sector and rising emergence of online distribution channels would create lucrative growth prospectus for the market over the forecast period. However, increased competition and availability of other alcoholic beverages stifle the market growth throughout the forecast period of 2022-2029.

The key regions considered for the Global Arak Market study includes Asia Pacific, North America, Europe, Latin America, and Rest of the World. Middle East and Africa (MEA) dominated the market in terms of revenue, owing to the dominance of leading market players and increasing consumption of Arak drink in the region. Whereas Asia Pacific is expected to grow with a highest CAGR during the forecast period, owing to factors such as rising popularity of traditional alcoholic beverages and increasing number of pubs and bars in the region.

Major market players included in this report are:

Lebanese Arak Corporation

KawarArak

AbiRaad Group Sarl

Eagle Distilleries

Haddad Distilleries

Chateau Ksara

Lebanese Fine Wines Ltd.

Dominae des Tourelles

LibanonWeine

El Massaya

The objective of the study is to define market sizes of different segments & countries in recent years and to forecast the values to the coming years. The report is designed to incorporate both qualitative and quantitative aspects of the industry within countries involved in the study.

The report also caters detailed information about the crucial aspects such as driving factors & challenges which will define the future growth of the market. Additionally, it also incorporates potential opportunities in micro markets for stakeholders to invest along with the detailed analysis of competitive landscape and product offerings of key players.

The detailed segments and sub-segment of the market are explained below:

By Raw Material

Grapes

Aniseed

Others

By Application

Commercial

Residential

By Distribution Channel

Retail Stores

Bar/Pubs

Online Stores

By Region:

North America

U.S.

Canada

Europe

UK

Germany

France

Spain

Italy

ROE

Asia Pacific

China

India

Japan

Australia

South Korea

RoAPAC

Latin America

Brazil

Mexico

RoLA

Rest of the World

