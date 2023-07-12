Malt Whiskey Market Share Analysis 2023 to 2030 Key Players, Strategies and Forecast

The report presents a comprehensive overview of industry trends, growth share and the competitive landscape in 200 pages.

The most recent research study on the global “Malt Whiskey Market” [2023-2030] by Report Ocean provides a description of the segments and sub-segments. It offers a thorough examination of the sector, analyses historical data, forecasts the future, and aids in understanding the market situation, growth prospects, and difficulties.

Request To Download Sample of This Strategic Report: –https://reportocean.us/sample-request/report_id/bzwt1845

Short Description About Global Malt Whiskey Market:

Global Malt Whiskey Market is valued at approximately USD 4.3 billion in 2021 and is anticipated to grow with a healthy growth rate of more than 4.7% over the forecast period 2022-2029.

Malt Whiskey is a type of whisky made from a fermented mash comprised primarily of malted barley. Malt Whiskey is prepared only with water and malted barley and other cereals and grains are not used. The alcohol produced is stored and aged in wood barrels. Moreover, the type of whiskey produced depends on the type of grain and barrel used during the distilling process. In addition, location also plays an important role in defining a whiskey such as Irish Whiskey and American Whiskey. Irish Whiskey is made using only barley while American whiskey is made with corn, rye, and wheat. The increasing consumption of alcoholic beverages and the growing number of breweries & pubs as well as strategic initiatives from leading market players are key factors accelerating the market growth.

The increasing consumption of alcoholic beverages is contributing to the growth of the Global Malt Whiskey Market. For instance, according to Statista – as of 2022, the revenue of the global alcoholic drinks market is estimated at USD 1,484 billion, and the market is expected to grow annually by 10.01% between 2022-2025 period to reach USD 1980.60 billion by end of 2025. Moreover, as per European Commission estimates – In 2019, around 8.4% of the EU adult population consumed alcohol daily, 28.8% consumed alcohol on weekly basis, and around 22.8% on monthly basis. Also, the increasing growth of the hospitality sector in post covid era and the rising emergence of Direct-to-consumer (DTC) platforms would create a lucrative growth prospectus for the market over the forecast period. However, stringent government rules and regulations towards the distribution and sales of alcohol stifle market growth throughout the forecast period of 2022-2029.

The key regions considered for the Global Malt Whiskey Market study includes Asia Pacific, North America, Europe, Latin America, and Rest of the World. Asia Pacific dominated the market in terms of revenue, owing to the high consumption of whiskey in countries such as Japan and India and the increasing penetration of leading market players in the region. Whereas Europe is expected to grow with the highest CAGR during the forecast period, owing to factors such as rising demand for malt whiskey and the presence of leading market players in the region.

Major market players included in this report are:

Asahi Group Holdings Ltd.

Diageo plc

Pernod Ricard

Remy Cointreau

Suntory Holdings Limited

The Brown-Forman Corporation

The Edrington Group

William Grant & Sons Ltd

Bacardi Limited,

Alliance Global Group, Inc.

Download Sample of This Strategic Report: –https://reportocean.us/sample-request/report_id/bzwt1845

The objective of the study is to define market sizes of different segments & countries in recent years and to forecast the values to the coming years. The report is designed to incorporate both qualitative and quantitative aspects of the industry within countries involved in the study.

The report also caters detailed information about the crucial aspects such as driving factors & challenges which will define the future growth of the market. Additionally, it also incorporates potential opportunities in micro markets for stakeholders to invest along with the detailed analysis of competitive landscape and product offerings of key players.

The detailed segments and sub-segment of the market are explained below:

By Type

Scotch Whiskey

American Whiskey

Irish Whiskey

By Distribution Channel

On Trade

Off Trade

By Region:

North America

U.S.

Canada

Europe

UK

Germany

France

Spain

Italy

ROE

Asia Pacific

China

India

Japan

Australia

South Korea

RoAPAC

Latin America

Brazil

Mexico

RoLA

Rest of the World

Request Full Report –https://reportocean.us/sample-request/report_id/bzwt1845

About Report Ocean:

We are the best market research reports provider in the industry. Report Ocean believes in providing quality reports to clients to meet the top line and bottom-line goals which will boost your market share in today’s competitive environment. Report Ocean is a ‘one-stop solution’ for individuals, organizations, and industries that are looking for innovative market research reports.

Get in Touch with Us:

Report Ocean:

Email: sales@reportocean.com

Address: 500 N Michigan Ave, Suite 600, Chicago, Illinois 60611 – UNITED STATES

Tel:+1 888 212 3539 (US – TOLL FREE)

Website: https://reportocean.us/