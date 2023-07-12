Food Antioxidants Market Size, Overview with details Analysis, Competitive Landscapes, Forecast to 2023-2031 | Cargill Incorporated, Archer Daniels Midland Company, BASF SE

Our 2023-2031 research study on the global Food Antioxidants market provides valuable insights into key market trends and the industry’s outlook. It offers a comprehensive analysis suitable for companies of all sizes and income levels.

The global Food Antioxidants market research provides statistics and information on investment structure development, technological advancements, market trends and developments, capabilities, and in-depth details on the major market participants. The analysis also includes a summary of the global market strategies that have been implemented in light of the industry’s present and future conditions.

The global food antioxidants market size was US$ 1.4 billion in 2021. The global food antioxidants market is forecast to grow to US$ 2.9 billion by 2030 by registering a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 9.1% during the forecast period from 2022 to 2030.

Antioxidants are natural chemicals that protect the body from the harmful effects of oxygen. It’s also known as an oxidation inhibitor, which means it blocks free radicals from generating chemical reactions that may drive chain reactions that kill the organism’s cells. The term antioxidant refers to substances that are helpful to human health. Antioxidants include vitamins C, E, and beta carotene, which are used to prevent the body from the detrimental effects of oxidation.

The study perfectly bridges the gap between the market’s qualitative and statistical data. The research covers consumption and value historical data from 2017 to 2022 and estimates until 2031.

Additionally, the report includes details on supply-demand, market growth, and improvement elements, business profits and losses, economic grade, and a few tactical suggestions. Statistical tools are used to copy the numerical statistics along with SWOT analysis, BCG analysis, and PESTLE analysis. Statistics are presented graphically to make it simple to understand the numbers and information.

An overview of the global market is provided in the research work report. This section offers the perspectives of important participants, a review of the sector, an outlook across important regions, financial services, and several market concerns. The scope of the investigation and the report’s instructions will determine this part.

Factors Influencing the Market

The rising consumption of processed food will significantly drive the growth of the food antioxidants market. Further, the consumption of processed food or ultra-processed food is increasing at a rapid pace. Since these food products contain saturated fats, carbohydrates, total fats, free sugars, sodium, etc., they can have a long-term impact on health, such as high and low blood pressure. Thus, all of these factors will drive the demand for natural antioxidants during the analysis period, thereby driving the growth of the food antioxidants market.

Antioxidants also find a wide range of applications in the animal feed industry, the food and beverage business, and the cosmetics industry, which will benefit the food antioxidants market during the analysis period. On the flip side, stringent government regulations associated with the use of food antioxidants may limit the growth of the overall market.

Regional Analysis

The Asia-Pacific food antioxidants market is forecast to emerge as the largest food antioxidants market in terms of region. The growth of this regional market is attributed to the growing awareness related to the benefits of food antioxidants. Further, the growing focus on healthy eating habits, the movement toward natural and organic foods, and the rapidly rising demand for convenience food will also contribute to the growth of the food antioxidants market. Growing industrialization, increasing demand for packaged foods, and customer preference for quality products will benefit the food antioxidants market during the study period.

Competitors in the Market

• Cargill Incorporated

• Archer Daniels Midland Company

• BASF SE

• DuPont

• Advanced Organic Materials, S.A.

• Eastman Chemical Company

• Kalsec Inc.

• DSM

• International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. IFF

• Kemin Industries, Inc

• Other Prominent Players

The report gives a thorough understanding of each segment and offers potential estimates for major applications and awareness of emerging prospects. Every regional market is carefully examined to determine its potential growth, development, and demand over the coming years.

Segmentation Overview

The global food antioxidants market segmentation focuses on Type, Source, Application, and Region.

By Type:

• Natural

o Vitamin E

o Vitamin C

o Carotenoids

o Rosemary extracts

o Green tea extracts

o Other natural types (acerola extracts and grapeseed extracts)

• Synthetic

o TBHQ

o BHA

o BHT

o PG

o Other synthetic types (potassium sorbate and calcium propionate)

By Source:

• Fruits & vegetables

• Oils

• Spices & herbs

• Botanical extracts

• Gallic acid

• Petroleum-derived

By Application:

• Fats & oils

• Prepared foods

• Prepared meat & poultry

• Seafood

• Bakery & confectionery

• Plant-based alternatives (meat & dairy)

• Nutraceuticals

• Other

By Region

● North America

o The U.S.

o Canada

o Mexico

● Europe

Western Europe

o The UK

o Germany

o France

o Italy

o Spain

o Rest of Western Europe

Eastern Europe

o Poland

o Russia

o Rest of Eastern Europe

● Asia Pacific

o China

o India

o Japan

o Australia & New Zealand

o ASEAN

o Rest of Asia Pacific

● Middle East & Africa (MEA)

o UAE

o Saudi Arabia

o South Africa

o Rest of MEA

● South America

o Brazil

o Argentina

o Rest of South America

Table of Content

Chapter 1: Global Food Antioxidants Industry Overview

Chapter 3: Market Dynamics

Chapter 4: Top Company Profiles

Chapter 5: Global Food Antioxidants market Competition, by Players

Chapter 6: Global Market Size by Regions

Chapter 7: Global Market Segment by Application

Chapter 8: Global Food Antioxidants Industry Segment by Type

Chapter 9: Market Chain, Sourcing Strategy, and Downstream Buyers

Chapter 10: Strategies and key policies by Distributors/Suppliers/Traders

Chapter 11: Key Marketing Strategy Analysis, by Market Vendors

Chapter 12: Market Effect Factors Analysis

Chapter 13: Global Food Antioxidants market Size Forecast (2023-2031).

Why is our study significant?

It is essential for a number of reasons. Here are a few of the main ones:

A business might assess the viability of a new or existing product or service.

Aids businesses in discovering and creating new market segments

Enables businesses to assess consumer demand before introducing new services, goods, or features.

Increases the general effectiveness of marketing, advertising, and promotional campaigns.

Analyzes market trends to assist businesses in creating plans to adapt to them

Businesses can use this tool to decide where their products should be placed.

