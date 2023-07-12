Global Kvass Market Insights (2023 to 2030) Key Findings, Growth Factors and Forecast

The report presents a comprehensive overview of industry trends, growth share and the competitive landscape in 200 pages.

Global Kvass Market is valued at approximately USD 2.62 billion in 2021 and is anticipated to grow with a healthy growth rate of more than 10.2% over the forecast period 2022-2029.

Kvass is a fermented cereal-based low-alcoholic beverage with light brown colour and sweet-sour flavour. Moreover, sometimes it is also flavoured with berries, fruits, herbs, honey and so on. It is the most common type of beverage consumed in Slavic and Baltic countries such as Russia, Ukraine, Serbia, Poland, Estonia, Latvia, and Lithuania among others. Kvass is available in different flavours including apple, lemon, cherry, mint, beets, and strawberry. The increasing demand for flavoured alcoholic and non-alcoholic beverages and growing consumption of functional beverages as well as strategic initiatives from leading market players are key factors accelerating the market growth.

The increasing consumption of functional beverages is contributing to the growth of the Global Kvass Market. For instance, according to Statista – In 2021, the global functional foods and beverage market were valued at USD 281.14 billion, and the market is predicted to grow at a compound annual growth rate of about 9.5 per cent between 2021 and 2028 to reach more than USD 500 billion by end of 2028. Moreover, as per Statista – in 2019, the retail sales of functional beverages in China were estimated at USD 15.44 billion, and the sales are projected to exceed to USD 17.10 billion by 2024. Also, the increasing number of health-conscious individuals and the growing prevalence of obesity & other lifestyle disorders would create a lucrative growth prospectus for the market over the forecast period. However, lack of awareness and penetration in developing regions stifles market growth throughout the forecast period of 2022-2029.

The key regions considered for the Global Kvass Market study includes Asia Pacific, North America, Europe, Latin America, and Rest of the World. Europe dominated the market in terms of revenue, owing to the dominance of leading market players and the high consumption of Kvass due to its origin in the region. Whereas Asia Pacific is expected to grow with the highest CAGR during the forecast period, owing to factors such as rising consumption of functional beverages, and growing preference towards low-alcohol beverages, and increasing penetration of leading market players in the region.

Major market players included in this report are:

All Stars Beverages

Bryanskpivo

Carlsberg Group

Coca-Cola Company

Gubernija

Kvass Beverages LLC

Maltra Foods

Ochakovo

PepsiCo, Inc.

Piebalgas alus

The objective of the study is to define market sizes of different segments & countries in recent years and to forecast the values to the coming years. The report is designed to incorporate both qualitative and quantitative aspects of the industry within countries involved in the study.

The report also caters detailed information about the crucial aspects such as driving factors & challenges which will define the future growth of the market. Additionally, it also incorporates potential opportunities in micro markets for stakeholders to invest along with the detailed analysis of competitive landscape and product offerings of key players.

The detailed segments and sub-segment of the market are explained below:

By Flavor Type

Apple

Lemon

Cherry

Mint

Beets

Strawberry

Others

By Packaging Type

Bottle

Can

Others

By Price Point

Premium

Mass

By Distribution Channel

Supermarket

Convenience Store

E-Commerce

Food service

Others

By Region:

North America

U.S.

Canada

Europe

UK

Germany

France

Spain

Italy

ROE

Asia Pacific

China

India

Japan

Australia

South Korea

RoAPAC

Latin America

Brazil

Mexico

RoLA

Rest of the World

