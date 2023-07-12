Feed Yeast Market Size, Strategy, Revenue, Opportunity, Business Segment Overview and Key Trends 2023-2031

Our 2023-2031 research study on the global Feed Yeast market provides valuable insights into key market trends and the industry’s outlook. It offers a comprehensive analysis suitable for companies of all sizes and income levels.

The global Feed Yeast market research provides statistics and information on investment structure development, technological advancements, market trends and developments, capabilities, and in-depth details on the major market participants. The analysis also includes a summary of the global market strategies that have been implemented in light of the industry’s present and future conditions.

The global feed yeast market size was US$ 6.9 billion in 2021. The global feed yeast market is forecast to grow to US$ 15.1 billion in 2030 by registering a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 11.9% during the forecast period from 2022 to 2030.

Yeast is a single-celled fungus. Saccharomyces Cerevisiae is the name of the yeast used in food. Because ruminants are the most developed market for the use of live yeast, feed yeast is generally used in them.

The study perfectly bridges the gap between the market’s qualitative and statistical data. The research covers consumption and value historical data from 2017 to 2022 and estimates until 2031.

Additionally, the report includes details on supply-demand, market growth, and improvement elements, business profits and losses, economic grade, and a few tactical suggestions. Statistical tools are used to copy the numerical statistics along with SWOT analysis, BCG analysis, and PESTLE analysis. Statistics are presented graphically to make it simple to understand the numbers and information.

An overview of the global market is provided in the research work report. This section offers the perspectives of important participants, a review of the sector, an outlook across important regions, financial services, and several market concerns. The scope of the investigation and the report’s instructions will determine this part.

Factors Influencing the Market

Growing fish farming practices globally will drive the demand for the feed yeast market during the forecast period. In addition, growing fish consumption in regions such as Europe and South America will increase the demand for fish farming. As a result, it will benefit the feed yeast market during the forecast period.

Many countries around the world, particularly in North America and Europe, have made food safety a top priority. As a result, it is raising awareness related to animal nutrition. In addition to that, the growing use of poultry feed will offer lucrative growth opportunities for the feed yeast market during the study period.

Regional Analysis

The Asia-Pacific feed yeast market is forecast to record the highest growth, owing to the increasing demand for meat and meat products. In addition, the growing focus of farmers on offering optimum nutrition to farm animals will contribute to the growth of the feed yeast market during the analysis period.

The growing use of feed additives such as yeast for improving the productivity of animals will also contribute to market growth. Moreover, China records the highest production of feed yeast, which will escalate the growth of the overall regional market.

Because of the vast manufacturing base and rising use in young animal diets, China’s Ministry of Agriculture has reclassified feed yeast as a feedstuff rather than a feed additive. The market for feed yeast in the Asia-Pacific region will also witness ample growth opportunities due to the rising R&D expenditure by firms and governments.

COVID-19 Impact Analysis

The COVID-19 pandemic has affected the global feed yeast market as the the consumer demands changed significantly. The demand for meat products reduced because people became more health-conscious. It also affected the business operations due to a shortage of laborers and raw materials. As a result of this, the global feed yeast market recorded a tremendous decline in terms of revenue.

Competitors in the Market

• Archer Daniels Midland Company

• Angel yeast Co., Ltd.

• Lallemand Inc.

• Lesaffre

• Leiber GmbH

• Associated British Foods PLC

• Nutreco N.V.

• Cargill, Incorporated

• Alltech

• Diamond V

• Other Prominent Players

The report gives a thorough understanding of each segment and offers potential estimates for major applications and awareness of emerging prospects. Every regional market is carefully examined to determine its potential growth, development, and demand over the coming years.

Segmentation Overview

The global feed yeast market segmentation focuses on Type, Livestock, Genus, and Region.

By Type:

• Probiotic yeast

• Brewer’s yeast

• Specialty yeast

• Yeast derivatives

By Livestock:

• Ruminants

• Poultry

• Swine

• Aquatic animals

• Pets

• Equine

By Genus:

• Saccharomyces spp.

• Kluyveromyces spp.

• Others

By Region

● North America

o The U.S.

o Canada

o Mexico

● Europe

Western Europe

o The UK

o Germany

o France

o Italy

o Spain

o Rest of Western Europe

Eastern Europe

o Poland

o Russia

o Rest of Eastern Europe

● Asia Pacific

o China

o India

o Japan

o Australia & New Zealand

o ASEAN

o Rest of Asia Pacific

● Middle East & Africa (MEA)

o UAE

o Saudi Arabia

o South Africa

o Rest of MEA

● South America

o Brazil

o Argentina

o Rest of South America

