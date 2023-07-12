Griffonia Seed Extract Market 2023 Analysis and Growth Forecast 2030

The report presents a comprehensive overview of industry trends, growth share and the competitive landscape in 200 pages.

The most recent research study on the global “Griffonia Seed Extract Market” [2023-2030] by Report Ocean provides a description of the segments and sub-segments. It offers a thorough examination of the sector, analyses historical data, forecasts the future, and aids in understanding the market situation, growth prospects, and difficulties.

Request To Download Sample of This Strategic Report: –https://reportocean.us/sample-request/report_id/bzwt1849

Short Description About Global Griffonia Seed Extract Market:

Global Griffonia Seed Extract Market is valued at approximately USD $$ billion in 2021 and is anticipated to grow with a healthy growth rate of more than $% over the forecast period 2023-2030.

Griffonia Seed Extract is a derivative sourced through the processing of seeds of Griffonia simplicifolia plant. Griffonia Plant is mostly found in West Africa and contains high amount of herbal compound 5-Hydroxytryptophan (5-HTP). 5-HTP increases serotonin levels in the human brain thus regulating mood and behavior. Moreover, due to its 5-HTP content and anti-depressive effect Griffonia seed extract is widely used for the treatment of a wide range of health conditions including depression, anxiety, weight loss, headaches, and insomnia among others. The increasing incidences of depression & anxiety and growing consumption of dietary supplements are key factors accelerating the market growth.

The increasing prevalence of depression & anxiety due to rising growth of sedentary lifestyles, sleep deprivation, and social isolation are contributing to the growth of the Global Griffonia Seed Extract Market. For instance, according to World Health Organization (WHO) estimates – as of 2021, globally around 3.8% of the population is affected by depression disorder, and depression leads to approximately 700 000 suicides every year. Additionally, more than 280 million people in the world are affected by depression. Moreover, increase in the consumption of dietary supplements is also accelerating the market space. For instance, as per Statista – in 2021, the global dietary supplement market was valued at USD 137 billion, and the market for dietary supplements is projected to reach to USD 185.1 billion by 2025. Also, increase in incidences of insomnia & stress levels and growing emergence of digital distribution channels would create a lucrative growth prospectus for the market over the forecast period. However, side effects associated with high consumption of Griffonia Seed Extract including nausea, heartburn, gas, feelings of fullness, and rumbling sensations stifle market growth throughout the forecast period of 2022-2029.

The key regions considered for the Global Griffonia Seed Extract Market study include Asia Pacific, North America, Europe, Latin America, and Rest of the World. North America dominated the market in terms of revenue, owing to the dominance of leading market players and increasing consumption of dietary supplements in the region. Whereas Asia Pacific is expected to grow with the highest CAGR during the forecast period, owing to factors such as rising incidences of depression & anxiety disorders and rising demand for healthcare supplements coupled with growing pharmaceuticals industry in the region.

Download Sample of This Strategic Report: –https://reportocean.us/sample-request/report_id/bzwt1849

Major market players included in this report are:

Sanyuan Jinrui Natural Ingredients

Herbo Nutra extract pvt ltd

Fan Naturals Inc.

Alpspure Lifesciences Private Limited

Xian Folga biotechnology Co., Ltd

Jianzhong Biotechnology

Qinqdao Qingmei Biotech

Riotto Botanical Co., Ltd

Changsha Herbway Biotech

Chengdu Wagott Bio-tech Co.,Ltd

Recent Developments in the Market:

In March 2021, Irvine, USA based ingredient supplier NURA USA launched a new 5-Hydroxytryptophan (5-HTP) ingredient named CLEANMOOD. This new plant-based extract has been sourced from Ghana, Africa, and is tasteless, water-soluble and heat and pH stable.

The objective of the study is to define market sizes of different segments & countries in recent years and to forecast the values to the coming years. The report is designed to incorporate both qualitative and quantitative aspects of the industry within countries involved in the study.

The report also caters detailed information about the crucial aspects such as driving factors & challenges which will define the future growth of the market. Additionally, it also incorporates potential opportunities in micro markets for stakeholders to invest along with the detailed analysis of competitive landscape and product offerings of key players.

The detailed segments and sub-segment of the market are explained below:

By Type

0.2

0.25

0.3

More than 95%

By Application

Pharmaceutical Industry

Healthcare Products

Dietary Supplements

Others

Download Sample of This Strategic Report: –https://reportocean.us/sample-request/report_id/bzwt1849

By Sales Channel

Online Retail

Offline Retail

By Region:

North America

U.S.

Canada

Europe

UK

Germany

France

Spain

Italy

ROE

Asia Pacific

China

India

Japan

Australia

South Korea

RoAPAC

Latin America

Brazil

Mexico

RoLA

Rest of the World

Request Full Report –https://reportocean.us/sample-request/report_id/bzwt1849

About Report Ocean:

We are the best market research reports provider in the industry. Report Ocean believes in providing quality reports to clients to meet the top line and bottom-line goals which will boost your market share in today’s competitive environment. Report Ocean is a ‘one-stop solution’ for individuals, organizations, and industries that are looking for innovative market research reports.

Get in Touch with Us:

Report Ocean:

Email: sales@reportocean.com

Address: 500 N Michigan Ave, Suite 600, Chicago, Illinois 60611 – UNITED STATES

Tel:+1 888 212 3539 (US – TOLL FREE)

Website: https://reportocean.us/