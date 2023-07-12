Quantum Computing Market Growing Demand to Boost the Market Growth | Accenture (Ireland), Rigetti & Co, Inc. (US)

The latest report published by Report Ocean, titled “Quantum Computing: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity, and Forecast 2023 to 2031,” offers a comprehensive assessment of the industry, including valuable insights into market trends. The report encompasses competitor and regional analysis, as well as the latest developments in the market. It serves as an excellent resource for investors, researchers, consultants, marketing strategists, and anyone planning to enter the market in any capacity.

Global Quantum Computing Market is valued at approximately USD 472 million in 2021 and is anticipated to grow with a healthy growth rate of more than 30.2% over the forecast period 2022-2029. Quantum Computing is a kind of advanced developing computing which is based on quantum theory and quantum mechanics. Quantum computing, which follows the principles of quantum physics, has been applied using the quantum computer.

In terms of speed, bits, and data, it is different from traditional computing. Quantum computing uses all the states between 0 and 1, which helps in better outcomes and fast speed, as compared to classical computing, which only uses the two bits 0 and 1. In research, quantum computing is mostly used to compare various solutions and choose the most suitable one for a complex task. Chemicals, utilities, healthcare & pharmaceuticals, military, and many more industries have used it.

The key factors driving the market growth are rising adoption of quantum computing in banking and finance industry, increasing investments in quantum computing technology, and surge in the number of strategic collaborations and partnerships to carry out advancements in quantum computing technology.

For Instance, in 2020, IBM and Daimler AG, the parent company of Benz and Mercedes, collaborated together to improve the battery capacity and charging speed. These companies used a quantum computer to simulate the dipole moment of three lithium-containing molecules, clearing the way for the development of lithium sulphur (Li-S) batteries, the next-generation lithium-ion alternatives that are more powerful, durable, and affordable. Also, technological advancements in quantum computing would create lucrative opportunities for the market during forecast period. However, the complexities in quantum computing implementation stifle market growth throughout the forecast period of 2022-2029.

Reasons to buy:

Focus on Fastest Growing and Major Market Share Regions: The study identifies the regions and market segments that are predicted to experience the fastest growth and hold the majority of market share. This helps businesses focus their efforts and investments in high-growth areas.

Competitive Landscape: The report includes the market rankings of major players and highlights recent partnerships, product/service launches, business expansions, and acquisitions by the profiled companies. This information aids in understanding the competitive landscape and industry trends.

Company Profiles: Detailed company profiles are provided for the top market players. These profiles include a business overview, company insights, product benchmarking, and SWOT analysis, enabling a comprehensive understanding of the key players in the market.

Major market players included in this report are:

Honeywell International, Inc. (US)

Accenture (Ireland)

Rigetti & Co, Inc. (US)

1QB Information Technologies, Inc. (Canada)

IonQ (US)

Atom Computing, Inc. (US)

ID Quantique (Switzerland)

QuintessenceLabs (Australia)

Toshiba Research Europe Ltd. (UK)

Microsoft (US)

Recent Developments in the Market:

In 2019, The Unitary Fund and IBM cooperated to provide grants and special access to certain IBM Q systems. The Unitary Fund’s goal is to create a quantum technology industry that serves the majority of people, more as IBM’s quantum computing mission.

The objective of the study is to define market sizes of different segments & countries in recent years and to forecast the values to the coming years. The report is designed to incorporate both qualitative and quantitative aspects of the industry within countries involved in the study.

The report also caters detailed information about the crucial aspects such as driving factors & challenges which will define the future growth of the market. Additionally, it also incorporates potential opportunities in micro markets for stakeholders to invest along with the detailed analysis of competitive landscape and product offerings of key players. The detailed segments and sub-segment of the market are explained below:

By Offering:

Systems

Services

By Deployment:

On Premises

Cloud Based

By Application:

Optimization

Simulation

Machine Learning

Others

By Technology:

Trapped Ions

Quantum Annealing

Superconducting Qubits

Others

By End-use Industry:

Banking & Finance

Space and Defense

Healthcare and Pharmaceuticals

Chemicals

Energy and Power

Others

By Region:

North America

U.S.

Canada

Europe

UK

Germany

France

Spain

Italy

ROE

Asia Pacific

China

India

Japan

Australia

South Korea

RoAPAC

Latin America

Brazil

Mexico

ROLA

Rest of the World

Key Questions the Report Discusses

What essential elements emerged from both primary and secondary research?

What will the market’s future potential be?

Who examines the market report’s complete outcome?

What obstacles and problems face the growth of an industry?

What does supply chain analysis for products and market size, share mean?

Which of the possible manufacturers is still operating in the market?

What are the advantages, benefits, and applications of the product’s features?

What are the main trends and influencing factors?

