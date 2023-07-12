Feed Binders Market Size, Competitive Analysis Reports 2023-2031 | Archer Daniels Midland Company, Jinan Tiantianxiang Co., Ltd., Sichuan Groupeve Co. ltd

Our 2023-2031 research study on the global Feed Binders market provides valuable insights into key market trends and the industry’s outlook. It offers a comprehensive analysis suitable for companies of all sizes and income levels.

The global Feed Binders market research provides statistics and information on investment structure development, technological advancements, market trends and developments, capabilities, and in-depth details on the major market participants. The analysis also includes a summary of the global market strategies that have been implemented in light of the industry’s present and future conditions.

The global feed binders market size was US$ 4.4 billion in 2021. The global feed binders market is forecast to grow to US$ 7.9 billion by 2030 by registering a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 4.1% during the forecast period from 2022 to 2030.

Feed binders come in two varieties, including natural and synthetic. These binders are used to improve the efficacy of feed. Moreover, feed binders are primarily used to intact components and avoid breakdown. They also increase feed consistency and stability and improves animal health by reducing cattle infections. Gums and starch, clay, hydrocolloids, gelatine, molasses, and wheat gluten are amongst the most often used binders in feed.

The study perfectly bridges the gap between the market’s qualitative and statistical data. The research covers consumption and value historical data from 2017 to 2022 and estimates until 2031.

Additionally, the report includes details on supply-demand, market growth, and improvement elements, business profits and losses, economic grade, and a few tactical suggestions. Statistical tools are used to copy the numerical statistics along with SWOT analysis, BCG analysis, and PESTLE analysis. Statistics are presented graphically to make it simple to understand the numbers and information.

An overview of the global market is provided in the research work report. This section offers the perspectives of important participants, a review of the sector, an outlook across important regions, financial services, and several market concerns. The scope of the investigation and the report’s instructions will determine this part.

Factors Influencing the Market

The rapidly growing animal meat market will primarily drive the growth of the feed binders market during the forecast period. The growth of the market is also driven by the growing incidents related to animal health. In addition to that, growing advancements, thriving businesses, and innovative strategies will contribute to the growth of the global feed binders market during the analysis timeframe.

The rising demand for high nutritional value, shelf-life, and consistency will also be opportunistic for the feed binders market. On the flip side, price volatility may hamper the growth of the feed binders market during the analysis timeframe.

COVID-19 Impact Analysis

Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the demand for feed binders decreased steeply. The animal meat market recorded a rapid drop in terms of revenue as people became more conscious of health and started adopting healthy dietary habits. As a result, the market for feed binders recorded a slight decline in the last few years. In addition, logistical challenges, reduced food service, and decreased household spending further impeded the growth of the market.

Regional Analysis

The Asia-Pacific feed binders market is forecast to record the highest growth rate in terms of revenue. It is owing to the growing consumption rate of meat products in East Asia. Further, the growing trend of natural growth promoters and health supplements is expected to offer lucrative growth opportunities for the feed binders market. The growing population of the region and rapidly rising animal meat market will offer lucrative growth opportunities for the feed binders market growth. China is among the top five meat producers in the world. The Chinese animal feed binders sector is expected to fuel the scope of the overall regional market. Further, growing efforts to modernize and discover efficiencies in the industry structure and the rising demand for meat to meet the nutritional needs of the growing population will contribute to the growth of the Asia-Pacific meat binders market during the analysis period.

Leading Players

• Archer Daniels Midland Company

• Jinan Tiantianxiang Co., Ltd.

• Sichuan Groupeve Co. ltd

• Darling Ingredients Inc

• M. Huber Corporation

• Fuzhou Wonderful Biological Technology Co.ltd

• Panay Mineral Product Resources Corp.

• I Du Pont de Nemours and company

• Huzhimpex international ltd

• Other Prominent Players

The report gives a thorough understanding of each segment and offers potential estimates for major applications and awareness of emerging prospects. Every regional market is carefully examined to determine its potential growth, development, and demand over the coming years.

Segmentation Overview

The global meat binders market segmentation focuses on Type, Livestock, and Region.

By Type:

• Lignosulfonates

• Plant gums & starches

• Gelatin & other hydrocolloids

• Molasses

• Clay

• Other

By Livestock:

• Ruminant

• Poultry

• Swine

• Aquaculture

• Pets

• Horses

• Others

By Region

● North America

o The U.S.

o Canada

o Mexico

● Europe

Western Europe

o The UK

o Germany

o France

o Italy

o Spain

o Rest of Western Europe

Eastern Europe

o Poland

o Russia

o Rest of Eastern Europe

● Asia Pacific

o China

o India

o Japan

o Australia & New Zealand

o ASEAN

o Rest of Asia Pacific

● Middle East & Africa (MEA)

o UAE

o Saudi Arabia

o South Africa

o Rest of MEA

● South America

o Brazil

o Argentina

o Rest of South America

