Taiwan military simulates enemy attack on Taoyuan International Airport

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — Taiwan’s main gateway, Taoyuan International Airport, was the scene of simulated clashes between “red” and “blue” troops Wednesday (July 12) morning in the first rehearsal for more thorough military drills later this month.

As part of the Han Kuang 39 exercises, July 26 will see the simulation of enemy forces landing and of Taiwanese troops trying to repel the attack. This will be the first time that the country’s largest airport is involved in the annual drills, which mostly take place on beaches, islands, and at military airports.

Plans for activities involving Army helicopters Wednesday morning were scrapped because of important examinations, so the action was limited to ground forces, CNA reported. At 9:40 a.m., “red” forces launched the attack in an area next to a Starlux Airlines hangar, with “blue” troops fighting back from behind police cars.

As the “reds” caused explosions and fires, airport police and firefighters also joined the drills. According to the military, the exercises were designed to improve coordination between the various units and their response to emergencies.

During the July 24-28 Han Kuang drills, civilian air movements at Taoyuan will be banned on the morning of July 26, but only for one hour, in order to limit the impact on travelers.

The exercises will also feature F-16V jets and C-130H transport aircraft landing and taking off at Taitung County’s civilian Fengnian Airport on July 25, while anti-invasion maneuvers will take place July 27 in New Taipei City near the mouth of the Tamsui River, on the beach at Bali, and near Taipei Port.