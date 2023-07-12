Korea Mission in Taipei organizes K-pop competition for Taiwanese

TAIPEI, Taiwan (Taiwan News) — The Korea Mission in Taipei is hosting a Korean pop competition for Taiwanese to commemorate the 30th anniversary of the establishment of the representative office.

The competition consists of two categories: dance covers and cover songs, the office said in a statement. Any Taiwanese who are fans of K-Pop are welcome to participate.

Those interested can register for the preliminary round by submitting their performance videos via email from July 10 until Aug. 7. Participants who pass the preliminary round are expected to compete in the final round in August in Taipei’s Xinyi District (the exact location will be announced later).

The winners of the Taiwan final round on Aug. 19 (Saturday) will receive prizes that include flight tickets. Two groups of winning participants in the dance category and one group in the singing category will qualify for the first round of the K-Pop World Festival, in which eight groups of participants from around the world will face off in Changwon, South Korea in late October for first place.

The event is organized in collaboration with the K-Pop World Festival, which has been organized by KBS World since 2011. This year marks the first time a Taiwan regional competition has been added.

For more information about the Taiwan preliminary and final rounds, please check the website of the Korean Mission in Taipei and its Facebook page.