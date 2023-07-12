Alexa
Ukrainian-born Taiwanese actress' gymnastics team wins 19 golds in Europe

Larisa Bakurova's rhythmic gymnasts took podium with Taiwan flag 28 times

By Keoni Everington, Taiwan News, Staff Writer
2023/07/12 14:26
Athletes don Taiwan flags and they prepare to take medal podium. (Facebook, Larisa Bakurova photo)

Athletes don Taiwan flags and they prepare to take medal podium. (Facebook, Larisa Bakurova photo)

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — Ukrainian-born Taiwanese actress and model Larisa Bakurova (瑞莎) led her team of rhythmic gymnasts to 19 gold medals at international competitions in Turkey and Spain.

Bakurova's team, Rising Star RG, which she founded in 2016, won 19 golds, seven silvers, and two bronzes at international rhythmic gymnastics competitions in late June. Bakurova on Tuesday (July 11) said on her Facebook page that her athletes had donned the Taiwan flag 28 times on the medal podium over the course of two competitions.

(Facebook, Larisa Bakurova photo)

Bakurova said that after giving birth to her second daughter in 2022, she was unable to personally take the team to Turkey to participate in the "Besiktas International Rhythmic Gymnastics Cup." However, this year, she was finally able to take them to Istanbul, Turkey to compete in the event, which took place from June 22-25 and comprised more than 600 international athletes.

According to Bakurova, the Taiwanese team won eight gold, three silver, and one bronze at the competition. Since they were already in Europe, they hurried to Spain to participate in another international competition in Lloret de Mar from June 26-28, coming away with 11 golds, four silvers, and one bronze.

(Facebook, Larisa Bakurova photo)

Luisa wrote that she was touched to see "our little heroes" take the podium with Taiwanese flags draped on their backs. "It was very tiring, but also very happy and fulfilling. Watching the children progress, grow, and smile, it was all worth it!" she said.

(Facebook, Larisa Bakurova photo)

(Facebook, Larisa Bakurova photo)

(Facebook, Larisa Bakurova photo)

(Facebook, Larisa Bakurova photo)

(Facebook, Larisa Bakurova photo)
