Mouth-watering melons in artworks

Born in Annapolis in 1774, Raphaelle Peale grew up in Philadelphia, was trained as an artist by his father, and is considered the first professional American painter of the still life. Travels to Mexico and South America are said to have influenced his style. While many works like the above melon are easily digestible, others are more mysterious and play with motifs like Venus.