Generic Pharmaceuticals Market to be valued at USD 740.5 billion by 2032

By Prudour
2023/07/11 13:06

Market Overview

The generic pharmaceuticals market is a dynamic sector in the healthcare industry, characterized by the production and sale of pharmaceutical products that are bioequivalent to branded drugs but offered at lower prices. Generic drugs play a crucial role in making healthcare more affordable and accessible to a larger population.

In 2022, the global generic pharmaceuticals market was worth USD 346.5 billion. It is expected to reach USD 740.5 billion growing at a CAGR of 8.1% between 2023-2032.

generic pharmaceuticals market by type

Key Takeaways

  • The global generic pharmaceuticals market is expected to reach USD 574.63 billion by 2030.
  • North America is the largest market for generic pharmaceuticals, followed by Europe and Asia-Pacific.
  • The rising prevalence of chronic diseases is the major driver of the generic pharmaceuticals market.
  • The increasing adoption of generic drugs is another key factor driving the market growth.
  • The increasing number of generic approvals is also contributing to the market growth.

Market Trends

The generic pharmaceuticals market is witnessing a number of trends, including:

  • The increasing demand for generic drugs
  • The rising prevalence of chronic diseases
  • The increasing adoption of generic drugs
  • The increasing number of generic approvals
  • Technological advancements in the pharmaceutical industry

Country Wise Revenue Share (%) 2023

Country Revenue Share (%)
United States 35%
Germany 12%
Australia 8%
Japan 7%
United Kingdom 5%
France 4%
China 3%
India 2%
Others 25%

What Are The Main Drivers Of The Generic Pharmaceuticals Market?

The main drivers of the generic pharmaceuticals market are:

  • The increasing demand for generic drugs
  • The rising prevalence of chronic diseases
  • The increasing adoption of generic drugs
  • The increasing number of generic approvals
  • Technological advancements in the pharmaceutical industry

Which Factors Are Restraining Demand For Generic Pharmaceuticals Market?

The factors restraining demand for generic pharmaceuticals market are:

  • The high cost of branded drugs
  • The lack of awareness about the benefits of generic drugs in some countries
  • The competition from low-cost generic manufacturers

Which Region Offers Lucrative Opportunity For Sales Of Generic Pharmaceuticals Market?

The regions that offer lucrative opportunity for sales of generic pharmaceuticals market are:

  • North America
  • Europe
  • Asia-Pacific
  • Latin America
  • Middle East & Africa

Country-Wise Analysis

Why is the USA Generic Pharmaceuticals Market Growing at a Rapid Pace?

The USA generic pharmaceuticals market is growing at a rapid pace due to the following factors:

  • The high prevalence of chronic diseases in the country
  • The increasing awareness about the benefits of generic drugs
  • The increasing number of generic approvals
  • The presence of a large number of generic manufacturers

Why are Sales of Generic Pharmaceuticals Market Flourishing in India?

The sales of generic pharmaceuticals market are flourishing in India due to the following factors:

  • The large population of India
  • The high prevalence of chronic diseases in the country
  • The low cost of generic drugs in India
  • The increasing awareness about the benefits of generic drugs

Generic Pharmaceuticals Key Market Segments

By Type

  • Simple Generics
  • Specialty Generics
  • Biosimilars

By Route of Administration

  • Oral
  • Injectable
  • Inhalable
  • Other Routes of Administration

By Distribution Channel

  • Hospital Pharmacies
  • Retail Pharmacies
  • Online Pharmacies
  • Other Distribution Channels

By Application

  • Cardiovascular diseases
  • Infectious Diseases
  • Central Nervous System Disorders
  • Respiratory Diseases
  • Other Applications

Top Key Players in Global Generic Pharmaceuticals Market

  • Pfizer Inc.
  • Sanofi
  • Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd.
  • Novartis AG
  • Abbott Laboratories
  • GlaxoSmithKline PLC
  • Sun Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd
  • Eli Lilly and Company
  • Mylan N.V.
  • Reddy's Laboratories Ltd.
  • Reddy’s Laboratories Ltd.
  • Other Key Players

