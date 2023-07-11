Epilepsy Devices Market Analysis by Growth Developments, Competitive Research Outlook and Strategies 2023 to 2031

Our research study on the global Epilepsy Devices market for 2023-2031 offers a comprehensive analysis that is valuable regardless of a company’s size or income. The study delves into key market trends and provides insights into the industry’s outlook for the forecast years.

The global Epilepsy Devices market research provides statistics and information on investment structure development, technological advancements, market trends and developments, capabilities, and in-depth details on the major market participants. The analysis also includes a summary of the global market strategies that have been implemented in light of the industry’s present and future conditions.

The global epilepsy devices market size was US$ 588.9 million in 2021. The global epilepsy devices market is forecast to grow to US$ 1113.9 million by 2030 by registering a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 7.1% during the forecast period from 2022 to 2030.

Epilepsy is a type of chronic neurological disorder. Its symptoms include repeated unprovoked seizures, which are characterized by unnoticed episodes of uncontrollable movement affecting a part of the body. Strokes, brain tumors, infections, head injuries, birth defects in some persons can result in epilepsy. Apart from that, various blood tests such as complete blood counts, magnetic resonance imaging (MRI), computed tomography scanning (CT), and electroencephalograms (EEG) are used to diagnose epilepsy depending on the symptoms of the disorder.

The study perfectly bridges the gap between the market’s qualitative and statistical data. The research covers consumption and value historical data from 2017 to 2022 and estimates until 2031.

Additionally, the report includes details on supply-demand, market growth, and improvement elements, business profits and losses, economic grade, and a few tactical suggestions. Statistical tools are used to copy the numerical statistics along with SWOT analysis, BCG analysis, and PESTLE analysis. Statistics are presented graphically to make it simple to understand the numbers and information.

An overview of the global market is provided in the research work report. This section offers the perspectives of important participants, a review of the sector, an outlook across important regions, financial services, and several market concerns. The scope of the investigation and the report’s instructions will determine this part.

Factors Influencing the Market

The rising prevalence of epilepsy will primarily drive the growth of epilepsy devices for effective treatment. World Health Organization (WHO) data indicates that nearly 50 million people globally are suffering from epilepsy. Thus, the high prevalence of epilepsy will fuel the growth of the overall epilepsy devices market during the forecast period.

Epilepsy requires continuous monitoring of the patients. Thus, the high need for advanced devices in the treatment of epilepsy will fuel the growth of the overall market. In addition to that, rising healthcare expenditure will also contribute to the growth of the global epilepsy devices market during the analysis period.

Technological improvements in the industry will also offer lucrative growth opportunities for the global epilepsy devices market during the forecast timeframe. On the flip side, the lack of efficient healthcare facilities may limit the market growth during the study period.

Regional Analysis

North America is forecast to hold the highest share in the global epilepsy devices market, owing to the large number of businesses operating in the region. Furthermore, support from governments is expected to play a crucial role in driving the market forward. The global epilepsy market will also record notable growth due to rising healthcare expenditure and the growing prevalence of diseases in the region.

Leading Players

• Boston Scientific Corporation

• Medpage Ltd. (Easylink UK)

• Cerbomed GmbH (TVNS Technologies GmbH)

• Liva Nova (Cyberonics)

• Compumedics

• Nihon Kohden

• MC10

• Empatica Inc

• Medtronic Plc

• Neuropace Inc

• Other Prominent Players

The report gives a thorough understanding of each segment and offers potential estimates for major applications and awareness of emerging prospects. Every regional market is carefully examined to determine its potential growth, development, and demand over the coming years.

Segmentation Overview

The global epilepsy devices market segmentation focuses on Product, End-User, and Region.

By Product

• Wearable Devices

• Conventional Devices

o Deep Brain Stimulation Devices

o Monitoring Devices

 EEG Devices

• Standard EEG

• Video EEG

• Others/Ambulatory EEG

 EMG Devices

 MEG Devices

 Other Monitoring Devices

By End-User

• Hospitals

• Ambulatory Surgery Centers & Clinics

• Neurology Centres

• Diagnostic Centres

• Home Care Settings

By Region

● North America

o The U.S.

o Canada

o Mexico

● Europe

Western Europe

o The UK

o Germany

o France

o Italy

o Spain

o Rest of Western Europe

Eastern Europe

o Poland

o Russia

o Rest of Eastern Europe

● Asia Pacific

o China

o India

o Japan

o Australia & New Zealand

o ASEAN

o Rest of Asia Pacific

● Middle East & Africa (MEA)

o UAE

o Saudi Arabia

o South Africa

o Rest of MEA

● South America

o Brazil

o Argentina

o Rest of South America

Table of Content

Chapter 1: Global Epilepsy Devices Industry Overview

Chapter 3: Market Dynamics

Chapter 4: Top Company Profiles

Chapter 5: Global Epilepsy Devices market Competition, by Players

Chapter 6: Global Market Size by Regions

Chapter 7: Global Market Segment by Application

Chapter 8: Global Epilepsy Devices Industry Segment by Type

Chapter 9: Market Chain, Sourcing Strategy, and Downstream Buyers

Chapter 10: Strategies and key policies by Distributors/Suppliers/Traders

Chapter 11: Key Marketing Strategy Analysis, by Market Vendors

Chapter 12: Market Effect Factors Analysis

Chapter 13: Global Epilepsy Devices market Size Forecast (2023-2031).

