Respiratory Care Device Market Thriving Industry Growth, Business Share, Product Scope and Advance Technologies and Forecast Period 2023 to 2031 | (CAGR) of 11.1%

The global respiratory care device market size was US$ 23.9 billion in 2021. The global respiratory care device market is forecast to grow to US$ 55.9 billion by 2030 by registering a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 11.1% during the forecast period from 2022 to 2030.

Medical equipment used for the diagnosis, management, care, control, treatment, and assessment of patients with cardiopulmonary disorders is referred to as a respiratory care device. These are used to treat degenerative lung disorders such as asthma, emphysema, chronic bronchitis, and other chronic and acute respiratory illnesses. Furthermore, monitoring equipment is crucial for keeping track of the health of individuals with respiratory diseases.

Factors Influencing the Market

The respiratory care device industry is expected to gain significant traction due to the outbreak of infectious diseases. For instance, the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic has surged the demand for respiratory care devices. In addition, the COVID-19 disease affected a vast proportion of the global population. As a result, the demand for ventilators increased. Thus, such incidents are expected to benefit the respiratory care device market during the study period.

Growing government investments in the healthcare sector will emerge as opportunities for the respiratory care device market. In addition, the rising prevalence of respiratory diseases will also escalate the demand for respiratory care devices during the forecast period.

The growing geriatric population will also be opportunistic for the respiratory care device market. The respiratory system experiences various anatomical, physiological, and immunological changes as the age of the person increases. Thus, it will accelerate the growth of the respiratory care device market.

Regional Analysis

North America is forecast to hold the highest share in the respiratory care device market, followed by Europe and Asia-Pacific. The market is forecast to record significant growth, owing to the presence of a large pool of respiratory patients, increasing healthcare expenditure, and continuously growing healthcare infrastructure. Furthermore, other factors like rising per capita income and the growing trend of tobacco smoking in Asia-Pacific will offer lucrative growth opportunities for the respiratory care device market.

Leading Players

• Koninklijke Philips N.V.

• ResMed

• Medtronic

• Fisher and Paykel Healthcare Limited

• BD (U.S.)

• Chart Industries, Inc.

• Drägerwerk AG & Co. KGaA

• Hamilton Medical

• Teleflex Incorporated

• 3M

• Other Prominent Players

Segmentation Overview

The global respiratory care device market segmentation focuses on Product, End-User, and Region.

By Product

• Therapeutic Devices

o PAP Devices

o Ventilators

o Nebulizers

o Humidifiers

o Oxygen Concentrators

o Inhalers

o Reusable Resuscitators

o Nitric Oxide Delivery Units

o Oxygen Hoods

• Monitoring Devices

o Pulse Oximeters

o Capnography

o Gas Analyzers

• Diagnostic Devices

o Spirometers

o Polysomnography Devices

o Peak Flow Meters

o Other Diagnostic Devices

• Consumables and Accessories

o Masks

 Reusable Masks

 Nasal Masks

 Full-face Masks

 Nasal pillow masks

 Oral Masks

 Disposable Mask

o Disposable Resuscitators

o Tracheostomy Tubes

o Nasal Cannulas

o Other Consumables and Accessories

By End-User

• Hospitals

• Home Care Settings

• Ambulatory Care Centers

By Region

● North America

o The U.S.

o Canada

o Mexico

● Europe

Western Europe

o The UK

o Germany

o France

o Italy

o Spain

o Rest of Western Europe

Eastern Europe

o Poland

o Russia

o Rest of Eastern Europe

● Asia Pacific

o China

o India

o Japan

o Australia & New Zealand

o ASEAN

o Rest of Asia Pacific

● Middle East & Africa (MEA)

o UAE

o Saudi Arabia

o South Africa

o Rest of MEA

● South America

o Brazil

o Argentina

o Rest of South America

Table of Content

Chapter 1: Global Respiratory Care Device Industry Overview

Chapter 3: Market Dynamics

Chapter 4: Top Company Profiles

Chapter 5: Global Respiratory Care Device market Competition, by Players

Chapter 6: Global Market Size by Regions

Chapter 7: Global Market Segment by Application

Chapter 8: Global Respiratory Care Device Industry Segment by Type

Chapter 9: Market Chain, Sourcing Strategy, and Downstream Buyers

Chapter 10: Strategies and key policies by Distributors/Suppliers/Traders

Chapter 11: Key Marketing Strategy Analysis, by Market Vendors

Chapter 12: Market Effect Factors Analysis

Chapter 13: Global Respiratory Care Device market Size Forecast (2023-2031).

