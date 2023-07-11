Plastic Antioxidants Market Set To High Growth, New Innovative Technologies, Business Opportunities and Forecast to 2023-2031

Our research study on the global Plastic Antioxidants market for 2023-2031 offers a comprehensive analysis that is valuable regardless of a company’s size or income. The study delves into key market trends and provides insights into the industry’s outlook for the forecast years.

The global Plastic Antioxidants market research provides statistics and information on investment structure development, technological advancements, market trends and developments, capabilities, and in-depth details on the major market participants. The analysis also includes a summary of the global market strategies that have been implemented in light of the industry’s present and future conditions.

The global plastic antioxidants market size was US$ 2.1 billion in 2021. The global plastic antioxidants market is forecast to grow to US$ 3.1 billion by 2030 by registering a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 6.1% during the forecast period from 2022 to 2030.

Antioxidants are chemicals that function as stabilizers. These stabilizers interact with reactive species to break them down and halt the oxidation process. They stop the oxidation of plastics and other materials caused by heat. Two categories of antioxidants are used in polymers: primary antioxidants and secondary antioxidants.

The study perfectly bridges the gap between the market’s qualitative and statistical data. The research covers consumption and value historical data from 2017 to 2022 and estimates until 2031.

Additionally, the report includes details on supply-demand, market growth, and improvement elements, business profits and losses, economic grade, and a few tactical suggestions. Statistical tools are used to copy the numerical statistics along with SWOT analysis, BCG analysis, and PESTLE analysis. Statistics are presented graphically to make it simple to understand the numbers and information.

An overview of the global market is provided in the research work report. This section offers the perspectives of important participants, a review of the sector, an outlook across important regions, financial services, and several market concerns. The scope of the investigation and the report’s instructions will determine this part.

Factors Influencing the Market

Plastics are gaining significant traction due to their beneficial properties. Plastics are preferred over conventional materials because of their properties like abrasion resistance and chemical resistance. Antioxidants are used in the manufacturing of a variety of polymers, including PE, PP, and PVC. Apart from that, the low cost of polymers, combined with their lightweight, will drive the global plastic antioxidants market forward during the forecast period.

The wide applications of plastic antioxidants across various verticals, such as packaging, building, construction, and automobiles, will fuel the growth of the market during the study period.

Growing efforts by renowned industry players are expected to offer lucrative growth opportunities for the market. For instance, BASF SE launched its new antioxidant production factory in 2019 in China. With the launch of this factory, the firm aims to increase the production of phenolics, amines, phosphites, mixes, etc. Thus, such investments are expected to benefit the overall plastic antioxidants market during the forecast period.

On the flip side, the negative health effects of synthetic plastic antioxidants may limit the growth of the market during the study period.

Regional Analysis

The Asia-Pacific plastic antioxidants market is forecast to record the highest growth rate. The growth of this regional market is attributed to the rising use of plastics for packaging and other purposes. In addition, rising disposable income in nations like China and India and growing demand for automotive, consumer goods, etc., are expected to offer lucrative growth opportunities for the market. Rapidly growing population and economic expansion will also contribute to the growth of the market during the study period.

Leading Players

• A.Schulman

• Ampacet Corporation

• BASF SA

• Dover Chemical Corporation

• Clariant

• Emerald Performance Materials

• Evonik Industries

• 3V Sigma S.P.A

• Adeka Corporation

• Lanxess

• Everspring Chemical Co., Ltd.

• Krishna Antioxidants Pvt. Ltd.

• Other Prominent Players

The report gives a thorough understanding of each segment and offers potential estimates for major applications and awareness of emerging prospects. Every regional market is carefully examined to determine its potential growth, development, and demand over the coming years.

Segmentation Overview

The global plastic antioxidants market segmentation focuses on Type, Form, Polymer Resin, and Region.

By Type

• Phenols

• Amines

• Phosphites

• Organic Sulfides

• Antioxidant Blends

• Others

By Form

• Solid

• Liquid

By Polymer Resin

• Polyethylene

• Polypropylene

• Polyvinyl Chloride

• Acrylonitrile Butadiene Styrene

• Polystyrene

• Others

By Region

● North America

o The U.S.

o Canada

o Mexico

● Europe

Western Europe

o The UK

o Germany

o France

o Italy

o Spain

o Rest of Western Europe

Eastern Europe

o Poland

o Russia

o Rest of Eastern Europe

● Asia Pacific

o China

o India

o Japan

o Australia & New Zealand

o ASEAN

o Rest of Asia Pacific

● Middle East & Africa (MEA)

o UAE

o Saudi Arabia

o South Africa

o Rest of MEA

● South America

o Brazil

o Argentina

o Rest of South America

Table of Content

Chapter 1: Global Plastic Antioxidants Industry Overview

Chapter 3: Market Dynamics

Chapter 4: Top Company Profiles

Chapter 5: Global Plastic Antioxidants market Competition, by Players

Chapter 6: Global Market Size by Regions

Chapter 7: Global Market Segment by Application

Chapter 8: Global Plastic Antioxidants Industry Segment by Type

Chapter 9: Market Chain, Sourcing Strategy, and Downstream Buyers

Chapter 10: Strategies and key policies by Distributors/Suppliers/Traders

Chapter 11: Key Marketing Strategy Analysis, by Market Vendors

Chapter 12: Market Effect Factors Analysis

Chapter 13: Global Plastic Antioxidants market Size Forecast (2023-2031).

