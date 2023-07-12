LOCALIZE IT: America's star-studded women's World Cup team has community ties from coast to coast

EDITORS/NEWS DIRECTORS:
The 2023 Women’s FIFA World Cup hosted by Australia and New Zealand kicks off July 20 and runs through August 20. The United States, led by holdovers Megan Rapinoe and Alex Morgan and rising stars Sophia Smith and Alyssa Thompson, is heavily favored to win a record third consecutive title. The Americans are the only four-time World Cup winners, claiming titles in 1991, 1999, 2015 and 2019. The U.S. begins group stage play against Vietnam on July 22. Portugal and the Netherlands are the other teams in Group E.
The star-laden U.S. World Cup roster is comprised of 23 players. In addition, there are numerous players with U.S. ties competing in the tournament for other countries.
PLAYERS WITH US TIES
Here’s a state by state breakdown of players you may want to follow. This list includes the 23 on the U.S. team roster and players with U.S. ties playing for Haiti, Panama and the Philippines. In addition, various World Cup watch parties and soccer celebrations are planned across the country. Contact local soccer clubs to find out if there's anything going on in your area. The US Youth Soccer website is a good place to start: Click the menu in the upper left corner and go to “State Sites.”
ALABAMA
Riley Tanner, played in college at the University of Alabama, and plays for the NWSL's Washington Spirit and Panama’s national team
Hilary Jaen, former South Alabama player; plays for Panama’s national team
ARIZONA
Julie Ertz, birthplace and hometown Mesa; plays for NWSL’s Angel City FC
CALIFORNIA
Naomi Girma, birthplace and hometown San Jose; played at Stanford and plays for NWSL’s San Diego Wave FC
Sophia Smith, played at Stanford and plays for Portland Thorns FC
Andi Sullivan, played at Stanford and plays for Washington Spirit
Kelly O’Hara, played at Stanford and plays for NWSL’s NJ-NY Gotham FC
Savannah DeMelo, birthplace and hometown Bellflower; played at University of Southern California and plays for Louisville FC
Julie Ertz, played at Santa Clara University and plays for Angel City FC
Sofia Huerta, played at Santa Clara University and plays for NWSL’s OL Reign
Alana Cook, played at Stanford and plays for OL Reign
Ashley Sanchez, birthplace Pasadena, hometown Monrovia; played at UCLA and plays for Washington Spirit
Alex Morgan, birthplace San Dimas, hometown Diamond Bar; played at Berkeley and plays for San Diego Wave FC
Megan Rapinoe, birthplace and hometown Redding; plays for OL Reign
Trinity Rodman, birthplace Newport Beach, hometown Laguna Niguel; plays for Washington Spirit
Alyssa Thompson, birthplace and hometown Studio City; plays for Angel City FC
Lynn Williams, birthplace and hometown Fresno; played at Pepperdine University and plays for NJ/NY Gotham FC
Kaiya Jota, hometown Baldwin Park; has committed to Stanford University and plays for the Philippines national team
Maya Alcantara, hometown Rancho Cucamonga; plays for Georgetown University and the Philippines national team
Kaya Hawkinson, hometown Rancho Palos Verdes; plays for Cal State Fullerton and the Philippines national team
COLORADO
Lindsey Horan, birthplace and hometown Golden; plays for Olympique Lyonnais (France)
Sophia Smith, birthplace and hometown Windsor; plays for Portland Thorns FC
CONNECTICUT
Alyssa Naeher, birthplace Bridgeport, hometown Stratford; plays for NWSL’s Chicago Red Stars
— — —
Aubrey Kingsbury, who plays for Washington Spirit
Ashley Sanchez, who plays for Washington Spirit
Andi Sullivan, who plays for Washington Spirit
Trinity Rodman, who plays for Washington Spirit
Lara Larco, who plays for Georgetown University and Haitian national team
Riley Tanner, who plays for Washington Spirit and Panama’s national team
Maya Alcantara, who plays for Georgetown University and the Philippines national team
FLORIDA
Kerly Theus, who plays for USL W League’s FC Miami City and Haitian national team
Lara Larco, hometown Boca Raton; plays for Georgetown University and Haitian national team
Nahomie Ambroise, who plays for Little Haiti FC and Haitian national team
Noa Olivia Ganthier, hometown Boca Raton; plays for Lipscomb University and Haitian national team
GEORGIA
Kelley O’Hara, birthplace Peachtree, hometown Fayetteville; plays for NWSL’s NJ-NY Gotham FC
Emily Sonnett, birthplace and hometown Marietta; plays for OL Reign
HAWAII
Andi Sullivan, birthplace Honolulu; plays for Washington Spirit
IDAHO
Sofia Huerta, birthplace and hometown Boise; plays for NWSL’s OL Reign
ILLINOIS
Alyssa Naeher, plays for NWSL’s Chicago Red Stars
Alicia Barker, played in college at Illinois, and plays for Pacific Northwest SC and Philippines national team
KENTUCKY
Savannah DeMelo, plays for Louisville FC
MASSACHUSETTS
Kristie Mewis, birthplace Weymouth, hometown Hanson; played at Boston College and played plays for NWSL’s NJ/NY Gotham FC
MICHIGAN
Riley Tanner, hometown Caledonia; plays for the NWSL’s Washington Spirit and Panama’s national team
MISSISSIPPI
Ruthny Mathurin, plays for Mississippi State and Haitian national team
Hilary Jaen, plays for Jones College and Panama’s national team
NEW JERSEY
Casey Murphy, birthplace and hometown Bridgewater; played at Rutgers University and plays for NWSL’s North Carolina Courage
Alana Cook, birthplace Worcester, hometown Far Hills; plays for OL Reign
Kelley O’Hara, plays for NJ-NY Gotham FC
Kristie Mewis, plays for NJ/NY Gotham FC
Lynn Williams, plays for NJ/NY Gotham FC
NEW YORK
Crystal Dunn, birthplace New Hyde, hometown Rockville Centre; plays for NWSL’s Portland Thorns FC
Kelley O’Hara, plays for NJ-NY Gotham FC
Kristie Mewis, plays for NJ/NY Gotham FC
Lynn Williams, plays for NJ/NY Gotham FC
NORTH CAROLINA
Casey Murphy, plays for NWSL’s North Carolina Courage
Emily Fox, played at University of North Carolina and plays for NWSL’s North Carolina Courage
Crystal Dunn, played at University of North Carolina and plays for NWSL’s Portland Thorns FC
Aubrey Kingsbury, played at Wake Forest and plays for NWSL’s Washington Spirit
OHIO
Aubrey Kingsbury, birthplace and hometown Cincinnati; plays for NWSL’s Washington Spirit
Rose Lavelle, birthplace and hometown Cincinnati; plays for OL Reign
OREGON
Crystal Dunn, plays for NWSL’s Portland Thorns FC
Sophia Smith, plays for Portland Thorns FC
Megan Rapinoe, played at University of Portland and plays for OL Reign
PENNSYLVANIA
Alyssa Naeher, played at Penn State and plays for NWSL’s Chicago Red Stars
SOUTH CAROLINA
Carleigh Frilles, transferred from Coast Carolina to Virginia Commonwealth University and plays for the Philippines national team
TENNESSEE
Noa Olivia Ganthier, plays for Lipscomb University and Haitian national team
TEXAS
Isabella Pasion, plays for Lebanon Trail High School and Philippines national team
VIRGINIA
Emily Fox, birthplace and hometown Ashburn; plays for NWSL’s North Carolina Courage
Emily Sonnett, played at University of Virginia and plays for OL Reign
Andi Sullivan, hometown Lorton; plays for the Washington Spirit
Milan Pierre-Jerome, plays for George Mason University and Haitian national team
Danielle Etienne, hometown Richmond; plays for Fordham University and Haitian national team
Carleigh Frilles, hometown Haymarket; transferred to Virginia Commonwealth University from Coastal Carolina and plays for the Philippines national team
WASHINGTON
Alana Cook, plays for NWSL’s OL Reign
Sofia Huerta, plays for OL Reign
Rose Lavelle, plays for OL Reign
Megan Rapinoe, plays for OL Reign
Emily Sonnett, plays for OL Reign
Alicia Barker, hometown Woodinville; plays for Pacific Northwest SC and Philippines national team
WEST VIRGINIA
Isabella Flanigan, hometown Fairmont; plays for Philippines national team
WISCONSIN
Rose Lavelle, played at University of Wisconsin and plays for OL Reign
