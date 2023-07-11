Frozen Dessert Market Size, Growth Analysis, Opportunities, Leading Players and Business Outlook 2023-2031

Our research study on the global Frozen Dessert market for 2023-2031 offers a comprehensive analysis that is valuable regardless of a company’s size or income. The study delves into key market trends and provides insights into the industry’s outlook for the forecast years.

The global Frozen Dessert market research provides statistics and information on investment structure development, technological advancements, market trends and developments, capabilities, and in-depth details on the major market participants. The analysis also includes a summary of the global market strategies that have been implemented in light of the industry’s present and future conditions.

The global frozen dessert market size was US$ 90.9 billion in 2021. The global frozen dessert market is forecast to grow to US$ 139.1 billion by 2030 by registering a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 6.8% during the forecast period from 2022 to 2030.

The study perfectly bridges the gap between the market’s qualitative and statistical data. The research covers consumption and value historical data from 2017 to 2022 and estimates until 2031.

Additionally, the report includes details on supply-demand, market growth, and improvement elements, business profits and losses, economic grade, and a few tactical suggestions. Statistical tools are used to copy the numerical statistics along with SWOT analysis, BCG analysis, and PESTLE analysis. Statistics are presented graphically to make it simple to understand the numbers and information.

An overview of the global market is provided in the research work report. This section offers the perspectives of important participants, a review of the sector, an outlook across important regions, financial services, and several market concerns. The scope of the investigation and the report’s instructions will determine this part.

Factors Influencing the Market

The global frozen dessert market is being propelled forward by several factors, such as rising disposable income and the launch of new flavours. According to a study by Organization for Economic Co-operation and Development (OECD), the significant increase in disposable income in both developed and developing nations has raised the living standards of people. Consumer spending on consumable products, such as cold desserts, is expected to rise in the near future. Therefore, it is more likely to boost the growth of the frozen dessert market during the forecast period.

The rising demand for low-fat and gluten-free goods is expected to bring untapped growth opportunities for the frozen dessert market during the analysis period.

Moreover, several businesses are making efforts to expand their product portfolio, which will escalate the market growth. For instance, Coca-Cola, a prominent beverage giant, announced its plan in 2017 to extend its business operations in frozen desserts in India.

Regional Analysis

North America is forecast to hold the highest share in the global frozen dessert market. The growth of this market is attributed to the rising demand for ice-cream desserts in this region. Frozen yogurt is becoming widely popular in the region. Due to growing preference for a healthy lifestyle and adoption of well-being, the demand for several frozen desserts is expected to increase significantly. Other factors such as rising urban population, lifestyle changes, growing disposable income, and changing climate conditions, are expected to bring lucrative growth opportunities for the frozen dessert market during the study period.

Leading Players

• Baskin Robbins LLC

• Bassetts Ice cream

• China Mengniu Dairy

• Cielo USA

• Dairy Queen

• Danone S.A.

• Fonterra Group

• General Mills

• Handles

• Kellogg Company

• London Dairy Co. Ltd.

• Meiji Holdings Co., Ltd.

• Nestle S.A.

• Unilever

• Van’s Foods

• Other Prominent Players

The report gives a thorough understanding of each segment and offers potential estimates for major applications and awareness of emerging prospects. Every regional market is carefully examined to determine its potential growth, development, and demand over the coming years.

Segmentation Overview

The global frozen dessert market segmentation focuses on Product, Distribution Channel, and Region.

By Product

• Ice-cream

• Frozen Yogurts

• Confectionary & Candies

• Others

By Distribution Channel

• Supermarket/Hypermarket

• Convenience stores

• Cafes & Bakery Shops

• Online

• Others

By Region

● North America

o The U.S.

o Canada

o Mexico

● Europe

Western Europe

o The UK

o Germany

o France

o Italy

o Spain

o Rest of Western Europe

Eastern Europe

o Poland

o Russia

o Rest of Eastern Europe

● Asia Pacific

o China

o India

o Japan

o Australia & New Zealand

o ASEAN

o Rest of Asia Pacific

● Middle East & Africa (MEA)

o UAE

o Saudi Arabia

o South Africa

o Rest of MEA

● South America

o Brazil

o Argentina

o Rest of South America

Table of Content

Chapter 1: Global Frozen Dessert Industry Overview

Chapter 3: Market Dynamics

Chapter 4: Top Company Profiles

Chapter 5: Global Frozen Dessert market Competition, by Players

Chapter 6: Global Market Size by Regions

Chapter 7: Global Market Segment by Application

Chapter 8: Global Frozen Dessert Industry Segment by Type

Chapter 9: Market Chain, Sourcing Strategy, and Downstream Buyers

Chapter 10: Strategies and key policies by Distributors/Suppliers/Traders

Chapter 11: Key Marketing Strategy Analysis, by Market Vendors

Chapter 12: Market Effect Factors Analysis

Chapter 13: Global Frozen Dessert market Size Forecast (2023-2031).

