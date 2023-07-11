Computer-Aided Design Market Size, Analysis By Growth Rate, Opportunities and Forecast Assessment, 2023-2031

Our research study on the global Computer-Aided Design market for 2023-2031 offers a comprehensive analysis that is valuable regardless of a company’s size or income. The study delves into key market trends and provides insights into the industry’s outlook for the forecast years.

The global Computer-Aided Design market research provides statistics and information on investment structure development, technological advancements, market trends and developments, capabilities, and in-depth details on the major market participants. The analysis also includes a summary of the global market strategies that have been implemented in light of the industry’s present and future conditions.

The global computer-aided design market size was US$ 8.9 billion in 2021. The global computer-aided design market is forecast to grow to US$ 14.9 billion by 2030 by registering a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 7.1% during the forecast period from 2022 to 2030.

The study perfectly bridges the gap between the market’s qualitative and statistical data. The research covers consumption and value historical data from 2017 to 2022 and estimates until 2031.

Additionally, the report includes details on supply-demand, market growth, and improvement elements, business profits and losses, economic grade, and a few tactical suggestions. Statistical tools are used to copy the numerical statistics along with SWOT analysis, BCG analysis, and PESTLE analysis. Statistics are presented graphically to make it simple to understand the numbers and information.

An overview of the global market is provided in the research work report. This section offers the perspectives of important participants, a review of the sector, an outlook across important regions, financial services, and several market concerns. The scope of the investigation and the report’s instructions will determine this part.

Factors Influencing the Market

With the aid of this software, a designer can quickly model the entire product and assist in fixing any errors before building an actual prototype. Software packages with computer assistance increase the engineer’s efficiency by improving the model’s quality and communication through documentation and the creation of a database. Moreover, the advantageous properties of computer-aided designs will fuel the growth of the market during the study period.

The wide applications of computer-aided design in automotive, building and construction, healthcare and pharmaceuticals, electronics and electrical, aerospace and defence, etc., will boost the growth of the computer-aided design market during the analysis period. Apart from that, the growing demand for designing software packages and investments in the sector will offer potential opportunities for the computer-aided design market growth.

Rising disposable income will benefit the computer-aided design market. In addition, new launches and R&D are expected to offer lucrative growth opportunities for the market. For instance, Dassault Systèmes unveiled its 3DEXPERIENCE Release 2021x in 2020. With this platform, mid-market and SOLIDWORKS customers can benefit from the cloud in the areas of design, governance engineering, manufacturing and production, etc. Thus, such advancements are expected to bring lucrative growth opportunities for the computer-aided design market.

Regional Analysis

North America is forecast to dominate the computer-aided design market, owing to the rising adoption of advanced technology in various sectors, including architecture, automotive, construction, engineering, manufacturing, healthcare, media & entertainment.

In addition, rising initiatives by the US government for integrating digital solutions in the development of the manufacturing industry will contribute to the growth of the computer-aided design market during the analysis period.

The Asia-Pacific computer-aided design market is forecast to record potential growth due to the presence of highly populated countries like China, Japan, and India. In addition, the rising investments in the construction, defense, and automotive industries will prompt the growth of the computer-aided design market during the study period.

Leading Players

• Autodesk, Inc.

• Bentley Systems, Inc.

• CAD International

• Dassault Systèmes

• Encore Software

• Graebert GmbH

• Hexagon AB

• Oracle, PTC

• Siemens

• Trimble Inc

• TurboCAD

• Other Prominent Players

The report gives a thorough understanding of each segment and offers potential estimates for major applications and awareness of emerging prospects. Every regional market is carefully examined to determine its potential growth, development, and demand over the coming years.

Segmentation Overview

The global computer-aided design market segmentation focuses on Components, Technology, Application, Industry, and Region.

By Component

• Software

• Services

By Technology

• 3D Technology

• 2D Technology

By Application

• 3D Printing

• Assembly

• Surface Modeling

• Reverse Engineering

• Drafting Detailing

• Others

By Industry

• Electrical and Electronics

• Automotive

• Construction

• Industrial Equipment

• Media & Entertainment

• Others

By Region

● North America

o The U.S.

o Canada

o Mexico

● Europe

Western Europe

o The UK

o Germany

o France

o Italy

o Spain

o Rest of Western Europe

Eastern Europe

o Poland

o Russia

o Rest of Eastern Europe

● Asia Pacific

o China

o India

o Japan

o Australia & New Zealand

o ASEAN

o Rest of Asia Pacific

● Middle East & Africa (MEA)

o UAE

o Saudi Arabia

o South Africa

o Rest of MEA

● South America

o Brazil

o Argentina

o Rest of South America

Table of Content

Chapter 1: Global Computer-Aided Design Industry Overview

Chapter 3: Market Dynamics

Chapter 4: Top Company Profiles

Chapter 5: Global Computer-Aided Design market Competition, by Players

Chapter 6: Global Market Size by Regions

Chapter 7: Global Market Segment by Application

Chapter 8: Global Computer-Aided Design Industry Segment by Type

Chapter 9: Market Chain, Sourcing Strategy, and Downstream Buyers

Chapter 10: Strategies and key policies by Distributors/Suppliers/Traders

Chapter 11: Key Marketing Strategy Analysis, by Market Vendors

Chapter 12: Market Effect Factors Analysis

Chapter 13: Global Computer-Aided Design market Size Forecast (2023-2031).

