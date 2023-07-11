Brain Health Supplements Market Size, Analysis By Growth Rate, Opportunities and Forecast Assessment, 2023-2031

Our research study on the global Brain Health Supplements market for 2023-2031 offers a comprehensive analysis that is valuable regardless of a company’s size or income. The study delves into key market trends and provides insights into the industry’s outlook for the forecast years.

The global Brain Health Supplements market research provides statistics and information on investment structure development, technological advancements, market trends and developments, capabilities, and in-depth details on the major market participants. The analysis also includes a summary of the global market strategies that have been implemented in light of the industry’s present and future conditions.

The global brain health supplements market was US$ 7.1 billion in 2021. The global brain health supplements market is forecast to grow to US$ 13.9 billion by 2030 by registering a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 9.1% during the forecast period from 2022 to 2030.

The study perfectly bridges the gap between the market’s qualitative and statistical data. The research covers consumption and value historical data from 2017 to 2022 and estimates until 2031.

Additionally, the report includes details on supply-demand, market growth, and improvement elements, business profits and losses, economic grade, and a few tactical suggestions. Statistical tools are used to copy the numerical statistics along with SWOT analysis, BCG analysis, and PESTLE analysis. Statistics are presented graphically to make it simple to understand the numbers and information.

An overview of the global market is provided in the research work report. This section offers the perspectives of important participants, a review of the sector, an outlook across important regions, financial services, and several market concerns. The scope of the investigation and the report’s instructions will determine this part.

Regional Analysis

North America is forecast to hold the highest share in the brain health supplements market, owing to the growing cases related to mental health issues in the region. In addition to that, rising awareness related to the benefits of brain health supplements will significantly accelerate the growth of the brain health supplements market during the study period. The U.S. National Library of Medicine reports indicates that in April 2020, around 75% of American adults ingested nutritional supplements that contained vitamins, minerals, and herbal substances that enhance brain health, boost energy, and enhance performance. This in turn, is expected to be opportunistic for the brain health supplements market.

Factors Influencing the Market

The spike in the rate of R&D activities in herbal ingredients is the key driver of the rising demand for brain health supplements internationally. Organic drugs or supplements have several health advantages. As a result, the market’s expansion is impacted by the rise in the number of significant companies creating brain health supplements.

Additionally, it is predicted that the prevalence of brain disorders like Alzheimer’s, dementia, and brain tumours will significantly increase during the forecast period. According to WHO projections, approximately 55 million dementia cases worldwide are expected to be recorded in 2021. Thus, it will be opportunistic for the global brain health supplements market.

The rising geriatric population also necessitates the expansion of the brain health supplement market. According to figures from the Population Reference Bureau’s 2019 study, there will likely be over 100 million Americans 65 and older by 2060. Thus, it will emerge as an opportunity for the brain health supplements market during the study period.

Rising advancements and the development of novel drugs will also sustain the growth of the brain health supplements market.

Leading Players

• Accelerated Intelligence Inc

• AlternaScript LLC

• Aurobindo Pharma Limited (Natroll, LLC)

• HVMN Inc

• Intelligent Labs

• KeyView Labs, Inc

• Liquid Health, Inc

• Natural Factors Nutritional Products Ltd

• NOW Foods

• Onnit Labs, LLC

• Peak Nootropics

• Purelife Bioscience Co., Ltd

• Quincy Bioscience, LLC

• Reckitt Benckiser Group plc

• Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd.

• Other Prominent Players

The report gives a thorough understanding of each segment and offers potential estimates for major applications and awareness of emerging prospects. Every regional market is carefully examined to determine its potential growth, development, and demand over the coming years.

Segmentation Overview

The global brain health supplements market segmentation focuses on Product, Application, and Region.

By Product

• Natural Molecules

• Herbal Extract

• Vitamins and Minerals

By Application

• Memory Enhancement

• Attention & Focus

• Depression & Mood

• Sleep and Recovery

• Anti-aging & Longevity

• Stress & Anxiety

By Region

● North America

o The U.S.

o Canada

o Mexico

● Europe

Western Europe

o The UK

o Germany

o France

o Italy

o Spain

o Rest of Western Europe

Eastern Europe

o Poland

o Russia

o Rest of Eastern Europe

● Asia Pacific

o China

o India

o Japan

o Australia & New Zealand

o ASEAN

o Rest of Asia Pacific

● Middle East & Africa (MEA)

o UAE

o Saudi Arabia

o South Africa

o Rest of MEA

● South America

o Brazil

o Argentina

o Rest of South America

Full Report Description, TOC, Table of Figure, Chart, etc.

