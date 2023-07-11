Automotive Silicone Market Analysis, Growth Opportunities, Future Demand And Leading Players Updates By Forecast To 2023-2031

Our research study on the global Automotive Silicone market for 2023-2031 offers a comprehensive analysis that is valuable regardless of a company’s size or income. The study delves into key market trends and provides insights into the industry’s outlook for the forecast years.

The global Automotive Silicone market research provides statistics and information on investment structure development, technological advancements, market trends and developments, capabilities, and in-depth details on the major market participants. The analysis also includes a summary of the global market strategies that have been implemented in light of the industry’s present and future conditions.

The global automotive silicone market size was US$ 1.91 billion in 2021. The global automotive silicon market is forecast to grow to US$ 3.41 billion by 2030 by registering a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 7.1% during the forecast period from 2022 to 2030.

Automotive silicone is the major raw material used in the production of ignition sets, coatings, windshield lining, cables, airbag cushion radiator seals, hoses, exhaust hangers, headlamps, and shock absorbers.

The study perfectly bridges the gap between the market’s qualitative and statistical data. The research covers consumption and value historical data from 2017 to 2022 and estimates until 2031.

Additionally, the report includes details on supply-demand, market growth, and improvement elements, business profits and losses, economic grade, and a few tactical suggestions. Statistical tools are used to copy the numerical statistics along with SWOT analysis, BCG analysis, and PESTLE analysis. Statistics are presented graphically to make it simple to understand the numbers and information.

An overview of the global market is provided in the research work report. This section offers the perspectives of important participants, a review of the sector, an outlook across important regions, financial services, and several market concerns. The scope of the investigation and the report’s instructions will determine this part.

Factors Influencing the Market

Automotive silicone has many benefits, such as it reduces the weight of vehicles enabling fuel efficiency and decreasing emission rate. Therefore, these benefits will fuel the growth of the automotive silicone market during the forecast period. Apart from that, lightweight vehicles are gaining significant popularity due to stringent laws. As a result, it will drive the growth of the automotive silicone market during the forecast period.

Governments in various countries, such as India, China, etc., have mandated the use of airbags in the front seats. For example, all new vehicles produced after April 1, 2021, must include airbags, according to a rule introduced by the Indian government. Thus, it will be opportunistic for the automotive silicone market during the forecast period.

Further, the demand for new, safer, durable, and cost-effective products from manufacturers is increasing. Rubber accessories are gaining significant traction due to their beneficial application in the manufacturing of wires and cables. Moreover, the advantages this raw material like high heat resistance and good insulation properties will escalate the growth of the automotive silicone market during the study period.

Regional Analysis

The Asia-Pacific automotive silicone market is forecast to record the highest growth rate, owing to the shifting production facilities from Europe and North America to this region. In addition, the availability of a wide range of raw materials and cheap labor in the region is expected to bring untapped growth opportunities for the market during the study period.

Growing automotive sector and rising disposable income in the region will also escalate the growth of the Asia-Pacific automotive silicone market during the forecast period.

Leading Players

• BRB International b.v.

• Elkem ASA

• Evonik Industries AG

• Gelest Inc.

• Henkel

• Kibaru Manufacturing Sdn Bhd

• Momentive

• Novagard Solutions

• Primasil Silicones

• Silicone Solutions

• Siltech Corporation

• Shin-Etsu Chemical Co. Ltd.

• Specialty Silicone Products, Inc.

• The Dow Chemical Company

• Wacker Chemie AG.

• Other Prominent Players

The report gives a thorough understanding of each segment and offers potential estimates for major applications and awareness of emerging prospects. Every regional market is carefully examined to determine its potential growth, development, and demand over the coming years.

Segmentation Overview

The global automotive silicone market segmentation focuses on Type, Application, and Region.

By Type

• Resins

• Elastomers

• Adhesives and Sealants

• Gels

• Others

By Application

• Engine and Drivetrain Systems

• Electrical Systems

• Interiors and Exteriors

• Suspension Systems

• Tires

• Others

By Region

● North America

o The U.S.

o Canada

o Mexico

● Europe

Western Europe

o The UK

o Germany

o France

o Italy

o Spain

o Rest of Western Europe

Eastern Europe

o Poland

o Russia

o Rest of Eastern Europe

● Asia Pacific

o China

o India

o Japan

o Australia & New Zealand

o ASEAN

o Rest of Asia Pacific

● Middle East & Africa (MEA)

o UAE

o Saudi Arabia

o South Africa

o Rest of MEA

● South America

o Brazil

o Argentina

o Rest of South America

Table of Content

Chapter 1: Global Automotive Silicone Industry Overview

Chapter 3: Market Dynamics

Chapter 4: Top Company Profiles

Chapter 5: Global Automotive Silicone market Competition, by Players

Chapter 6: Global Market Size by Regions

Chapter 7: Global Market Segment by Application

Chapter 8: Global Automotive Silicone Industry Segment by Type

Chapter 9: Market Chain, Sourcing Strategy, and Downstream Buyers

Chapter 10: Strategies and key policies by Distributors/Suppliers/Traders

Chapter 11: Key Marketing Strategy Analysis, by Market Vendors

Chapter 12: Market Effect Factors Analysis

Chapter 13: Global Automotive Silicone market Size Forecast (2023-2031).

Full Report Description, TOC, Table of Figure, Chart, etc.

