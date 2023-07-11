Cannabis Extract Market Statistics, Industry Size, Development, Trend, Demand Analysis 2031

Our research study on the global Cannabis Extract market for 2023-2031 offers a comprehensive analysis that is valuable regardless of a company’s size or income. The study delves into key market trends and provides insights into the industry’s outlook for the forecast years.

The global Cannabis Extract market research provides statistics and information on investment structure development, technological advancements, market trends and developments, capabilities, and in-depth details on the major market participants. The analysis also includes a summary of the global market strategies that have been implemented in light of the industry’s present and future conditions.

The global cannabis extract market size was US$ 7.9 billion in 2021. The global cannabis extract market is forecast to grow to US$ 36.7 billion by 2030 by registering a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 19.1% during the forecast period from 2022 to 2030.

Cannabis is obtained from plants like cannabis Sativa and cannabis indicia. These plants are majorly grown in India, and their concentrates are available in various forms, such as phoenix tears, oil, wax, shatter, vaporizers, etc. Cannabinoids and terpenes in high concentrations are found in the concentrates. Cannabis found applications in various antidepressant medications and other pharmaceuticals.

The study perfectly bridges the gap between the market’s qualitative and statistical data. The research covers consumption and value historical data from 2017 to 2022 and estimates until 2031.

Additionally, the report includes details on supply-demand, market growth, and improvement elements, business profits and losses, economic grade, and a few tactical suggestions. Statistical tools are used to copy the numerical statistics along with SWOT analysis, BCG analysis, and PESTLE analysis. Statistics are presented graphically to make it simple to understand the numbers and information.

An overview of the global market is provided in the research work report. This section offers the perspectives of important participants, a review of the sector, an outlook across important regions, financial services, and several market concerns. The scope of the investigation and the report’s instructions will determine this part.

Factors Influencing the Market

The rising demand for cannabis in healthcare is forecast to fuel the growth of the cannabis extract market during the forecast period from 2022 to 2030. In addition, the growing use of medicinal marijuana in the treatment of various chronic diseases like cancer, Alzheimer’s, arthritis, etc., will offer lucrative growth opportunities for the market. According to data from the World Health Organization, cancer accounted for the second-leading cause of death in the world in 2018. It resulted in estimated 9.6 million fatalities. In addition, several countries in North and Latin America have legalized cannabis use. Thus, it will be opportunistic for the cannabis extract market.

Industry players are also working on innovative strategies, which will offer ample growth opportunities for the market. For instance, Aphria Inc. and Tilray Inc. (Canada) inked a comprehensive deal in 2020 to merge their operations and form the world’s largest cannabis corporation. Through this deal, the companies will maintain a joint portfolio of branded Cannabis 2.0 products in Canada. Such efforts are expected to boost the growth of the cannabis extract market during the analysis period.

Regional Analysis

North America is forecast to hold the highest share in the global cannabis extract market. The growth of this regional market is attributed to the rapidly growing healthcare and pharmaceuticals sector of the region. In addition, the cannabis extract industry is expected to maintain a strong foothold in the region due to rising cases of depression and chronic diseases like cancer. Further, growing investments aimed at boosting R&D efforts in the region will also benefit the cannabis extract market during the forecast period.

Leading Players

• Canopy Growth Corporation

• Aphria Inc.

• Aurora Cannabis

• Maricann Inc.

• Tilray

• Organigram Holdings Inc.

• Tikun Olam Ltd.

• The Cronos Group

• Optimum extracts

• Dabble extracts

• Other Prominent Players

The report gives a thorough understanding of each segment and offers potential estimates for major applications and awareness of emerging prospects. Every regional market is carefully examined to determine its potential growth, development, and demand over the coming years.

Segmentation Overview

The global cannabis extract market segmentation focuses on Product, Nature, Extract, Application, and Region.

By Product Outlook

• Tinctures

• Oils

By Nature

• Organic

• Conventional

By Extract

• Isolates

• Full-spectrum

By Application

• Pharmaceutical

• Textile

• Paper

• Cosmetic

By Region

● North America

o The U.S.

o Canada

o Mexico

● Europe

Western Europe

o The UK

o Germany

o France

o Italy

o Spain

o Rest of Western Europe

Eastern Europe

o Poland

o Russia

o Rest of Eastern Europe

● Asia Pacific

o China

o India

o Japan

o Australia & New Zealand

o ASEAN

o Rest of Asia Pacific

● Middle East & Africa (MEA)

o UAE

o Saudi Arabia

o South Africa

o Rest of MEA

● South America

o Brazil

o Argentina

o Rest of South America

Table of Content

Chapter 1: Global Cannabis Extract Industry Overview

Chapter 3: Market Dynamics

Chapter 4: Top Company Profiles

Chapter 5: Global Cannabis Extract market Competition, by Players

Chapter 6: Global Market Size by Regions

Chapter 7: Global Market Segment by Application

Chapter 8: Global Cannabis Extract Industry Segment by Type

Chapter 9: Market Chain, Sourcing Strategy, and Downstream Buyers

Chapter 10: Strategies and key policies by Distributors/Suppliers/Traders

Chapter 11: Key Marketing Strategy Analysis, by Market Vendors

Chapter 12: Market Effect Factors Analysis

Chapter 13: Global Cannabis Extract market Size Forecast (2023-2031).

