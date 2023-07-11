AI in Medical Diagnostics Market – Present Scenario on Growth Analysis Along with Key Industry Players 2031 | (CAGR) of 41.8%

Our research study on the global AI in Medical Diagnostics market for 2023-2031 offers a comprehensive analysis that is valuable regardless of a company’s size or income. The study delves into key market trends and provides insights into the industry’s outlook for the forecast years.

The global AI in Medical Diagnostics market research provides statistics and information on investment structure development, technological advancements, market trends and developments, capabilities, and in-depth details on the major market participants. The analysis also includes a summary of the global market strategies that have been implemented in light of the industry’s present and future conditions.

The global AI in medical diagnostics market size was US$ 0.69 billion in 2021. The global AI in medical diagnostics market is forecast to grow to US$ 17.9 billion by 2030 by registering a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 41.8% during the forecast period from 2022 to 2030.

The study perfectly bridges the gap between the market’s qualitative and statistical data. The research covers consumption and value historical data from 2017 to 2022 and estimates until 2031.

Additionally, the report includes details on supply-demand, market growth, and improvement elements, business profits and losses, economic grade, and a few tactical suggestions. Statistical tools are used to copy the numerical statistics along with SWOT analysis, BCG analysis, and PESTLE analysis. Statistics are presented graphically to make it simple to understand the numbers and information.

An overview of the global market is provided in the research work report. This section offers the perspectives of important participants, a review of the sector, an outlook across important regions, financial services, and several market concerns. The scope of the investigation and the report’s instructions will determine this part.

Factors Influencing the Market

Artificial intelligence in healthcare is expected to unveil huge potential for the overall industry. Artificial intelligence help in scientific developments in medicine. The engagement of various start-ups in the creation of AI-driven imaging and diagnostic solutions is expected to drive the expansion of the market during the forecast period.

The wide applications of Artificial Intelligence in image capture, processing, assisted reporting, follow-up, data storage, data mining, and other functions will also contribute to the growth of the market. Apart from that, the rising number of cross-industry partnerships and collaborations will benefit the AI in medical diagnostics market during the study period.

Rising healthcare expenditure and growing investments in R&D activities will boost the growth of the AI in medical diagnostics market during the study period. Further, the growing prevalence of diseases, combined with the rising demand for efficient treatments, will escalate the growth of the AI in medical diagnostics market during the analysis period.

On the flip side, reluctance in using AI-based technology may limit the market growth during the study period.

Regional Analysis

North America is forecast to hold the highest share of the AI in medical diagnostics market. The growth of the market is attributed to the rising healthcare expenditure in the region. In addition, the market may witness lucrative growth opportunities due to favourable government policies and increasing demand for efficient treatments. Apart from that, the early adoption of advanced technologies in the healthcare segment will also contribute to the growth of the market during the forecast period.

The Asia-Pacific AI in medical diagnostics market is forecast to record significant growth during the forecast period. The growth of the market is attributable to the emerging market growth strategies, improved medical diagnostic infrastructure, and growing population. Apart from that, rising cancer prevalence and favourable government initiatives for AI will drive the AI in medical diagnostics market forward during the study period.

Leading Players

• Microsoft Corporation

• NVIDIA

• IBM

• Intel

• Siemens Healthineers

• GE Healthcare

• Digital Diagnostics

• Xilinx

• InformAI

• Enlitic

• Day Zero Diagnostics

• Aidence

• Butterfly Network, Inc.

• Prognos

• Zebra Medical Vision

• Other Prominent Players

The report gives a thorough understanding of each segment and offers potential estimates for major applications and awareness of emerging prospects. Every regional market is carefully examined to determine its potential growth, development, and demand over the coming years.

Segmentation Overview

The global AI in medical diagnostics market segmentation focuses on Component, Application, End-User, and Region.

By Component

• Software

• Services

By Application

• In Vivo Diagnostics

By Speciality

• Radiology

• Cardiology

• Neurology

• Obstretics/ Gynecology

• Opthalmology

• Others

By Modalities

• MRI

• CT scan’

• X rays

• Ultrasound

• Others

• In Vitro Diagnostics

By End-User

• Hospitals

• Diagnostic Imaging Centers

• Diagnostic Laboratories

• Others

By Region

● North America

o The U.S.

o Canada

o Mexico

● Europe

Western Europe

o The UK

o Germany

o France

o Italy

o Spain

o Rest of Western Europe

Eastern Europe

o Poland

o Russia

o Rest of Eastern Europe

● Asia Pacific

o China

o India

o Japan

o Australia & New Zealand

o ASEAN

o Rest of Asia Pacific

● Middle East & Africa (MEA)

o UAE

o Saudi Arabia

o South Africa

o Rest of MEA

● South America

o Brazil

o Argentina

o Rest of South America

Table of Content

Chapter 1: Global AI in Medical Diagnostics Industry Overview

Chapter 3: Market Dynamics

Chapter 4: Top Company Profiles

Chapter 5: Global AI in Medical Diagnostics market Competition, by Players

Chapter 6: Global Market Size by Regions

Chapter 7: Global Market Segment by Application

Chapter 8: Global AI in Medical Diagnostics Industry Segment by Type

Chapter 9: Market Chain, Sourcing Strategy, and Downstream Buyers

Chapter 10: Strategies and key policies by Distributors/Suppliers/Traders

Chapter 11: Key Marketing Strategy Analysis, by Market Vendors

Chapter 12: Market Effect Factors Analysis

Chapter 13: Global AI in Medical Diagnostics market Size Forecast (2023-2031).

