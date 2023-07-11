Travel Vaccines Market Future Innovations, Growth Elements, and Recent Development by 2031 | (CAGR) of 9.1%

Our research study on the global Travel Vaccines market for 2023-2031 offers a comprehensive analysis that is valuable regardless of a company’s size or income. The study delves into key market trends and provides insights into the industry’s outlook for the forecast years.

The global Travel Vaccines market research provides statistics and information on investment structure development, technological advancements, market trends and developments, capabilities, and in-depth details on the major market participants. The analysis also includes a summary of the global market strategies that have been implemented in light of the industry’s present and future conditions.

The global travel vaccines market size was US$ 6.1 billion in 2021. The global travel vaccines market is forecast to grow to US$ 12.1 billion by 2030 by registering a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 9.1% during the forecast period from 2022 to 2030.

Vaccination is a bio-based medication used to shield people against infectious diseases caused by germs and viruses. Vaccines, commonly referred to as immunizations, rely on the natural ability of our immune system to fight against dangerous diseases. Before traveling to any part of the world, people receive travel vaccinations.

The study perfectly bridges the gap between the market’s qualitative and statistical data. The research covers consumption and value historical data from 2017 to 2022 and estimates until 2031.

Additionally, the report includes details on supply-demand, market growth, and improvement elements, business profits and losses, economic grade, and a few tactical suggestions. Statistical tools are used to copy the numerical statistics along with SWOT analysis, BCG analysis, and PESTLE analysis. Statistics are presented graphically to make it simple to understand the numbers and information.

An overview of the global market is provided in the research work report. This section offers the perspectives of important participants, a review of the sector, an outlook across important regions, financial services, and several market concerns. The scope of the investigation and the report’s instructions will determine this part.

Factors Influencing the Market

The rising occurrence of travel-related diseases will primarily fuel the growth of the travel vaccines market during the study period. Traveling often results in increased health risks, which drives the demand for travel vaccines.

Government regulations imposed on international travel will also contribute to the growth of the market. Obtaining travel vaccinations is now required by regulatory agencies, including the National Health Service and the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. This is attributable to the recent spike in international travel to underdeveloped nations, where there are higher health risks from illnesses like Ebola hemorrhagic fever and swine influenza. Additionally, due to the expanding trend of globalization, there has been a tremendous increase in foreign travel activities during the past few years. This has led to a huge increase in the demand for travel vaccinations.

On the flip side, the shortage of skilled workforce may limit the growth of the travel vaccines market.

Regional Analysis

North America is forecast to hold the highest share in the travel vaccines market, owing to the stringent regulations imposed by the government of the USA. In addition, growing innovations aimed at developing effective travel vaccines, including a vaccine against varicella, are forecast to fuel the growth of the market. The market may also witness potential growth due to high healthcare expenditure and extremely developed infrastructure.

The Asia-Pacific travel vaccines market is forecast to record potential growth due to growing international travel in the region. Moreover, improving healthcare infrastructure will also be opportunistic for the market during the study period.

Leading Players

• GlaxoSmithKline Pharmaceuticals Limited

• Sanofi Pasteur

• Merck & Co., Inc.

• Novartis AG

• Pfizer Inc.

• ALK-Abelló A/S

• Bavarian Nordic A/S

• Crucell (Subsidiary of Johnson & Johnson)

• CSL Limited

• AstraZeneca PLC

• Altimmune, Inc.

• Abbott Laboratories

• Hoffmann-La Roche, Inc.

• Other Prominent Players

The report gives a thorough understanding of each segment and offers potential estimates for major applications and awareness of emerging prospects. Every regional market is carefully examined to determine its potential growth, development, and demand over the coming years.

Segmentation Overview

The global travel vaccines market segmentation focuses on Composition, Disease, Application, and Region.

By Composition

• Mono Vaccines

• Combination Vaccines

By Disease

• Hepatitis A

• DPT

• Yellow Fever

• Typhoid

• Hepatitis B

• Measles and Mumps

• Rabies

• Others

By Application

• Domestic Travel

• Outbound Travel

By Region

● North America

o The U.S.

o Canada

o Mexico

● Europe

Western Europe

o The UK

o Germany

o France

o Italy

o Spain

o Rest of Western Europe

Eastern Europe

o Poland

o Russia

o Rest of Eastern Europe

● Asia Pacific

o China

o India

o Japan

o Australia & New Zealand

o ASEAN

o Rest of Asia Pacific

● Middle East & Africa (MEA)

o UAE

o Saudi Arabia

o South Africa

o Rest of MEA

● South America

o Brazil

o Argentina

o Rest of South America

Table of Content

Chapter 1: Global Travel Vaccines Industry Overview

Chapter 3: Market Dynamics

Chapter 4: Top Company Profiles

Chapter 5: Global Travel Vaccines market Competition, by Players

Chapter 6: Global Market Size by Regions

Chapter 7: Global Market Segment by Application

Chapter 8: Global Travel Vaccines Industry Segment by Type

Chapter 9: Market Chain, Sourcing Strategy, and Downstream Buyers

Chapter 10: Strategies and key policies by Distributors/Suppliers/Traders

Chapter 11: Key Marketing Strategy Analysis, by Market Vendors

Chapter 12: Market Effect Factors Analysis

Chapter 13: Global Travel Vaccines market Size Forecast (2023-2031).

