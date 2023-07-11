Hair Care Products Market Size to Witness Sustained Growth throughout the Forecast Period 2023-2031 | US$ 13449.8 million

Our research study on the global Hair Care Products market for 2023-2031 offers a comprehensive analysis that is valuable regardless of a company’s size or income. The study delves into key market trends and provides insights into the industry’s outlook for the forecast years.

The global Hair Care Products market research provides statistics and information on investment structure development, technological advancements, market trends and developments, capabilities, and in-depth details on the major market participants. The analysis also includes a summary of the global market strategies that have been implemented in light of the industry’s present and future conditions.

The global hair care products market size was US$ 9369.9 million in 2021. The global hair care products market is forecast to grow to US$ 13449.8 million by 2030 by registering a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 4.8% during the forecast period from 2022 to 2030.

The study perfectly bridges the gap between the market’s qualitative and statistical data. The research covers consumption and value historical data from 2017 to 2022 and estimates until 2031.

Additionally, the report includes details on supply-demand, market growth, and improvement elements, business profits and losses, economic grade, and a few tactical suggestions. Statistical tools are used to copy the numerical statistics along with SWOT analysis, BCG analysis, and PESTLE analysis. Statistics are presented graphically to make it simple to understand the numbers and information.

An overview of the global market is provided in the research work report. This section offers the perspectives of important participants, a review of the sector, an outlook across important regions, financial services, and several market concerns. The scope of the investigation and the report’s instructions will determine this part.

Factors Influencing the Market

Hair repair has become a basic need for most people. Growing pollution, unhealthy diet, busy lifestyle, and continuous use of chemicals result in damaged hair. As a result, the demand for hair care products is increasing steadily. Apart from that, the growing trend of natural ingredients-based hair care products is expected to gain significant traction in the coming years. Thus, it will benefit the global hair care products market during the forecast period.

The availability of a wide range of hair care products, such as hair oil, serum, mask, etc., is forecast to benefit the market. These hair care products are used regularly, which is expected to play a crucial role in the industry’s growth during the study period.

Rising innovation in the market will also benefit the market during the study period. Apart from that, customized hair care kits are growing in popularity due to their benefits. Users are just required to fill in a short form, and a professional will suggest a kit accordingly. Thus, such innovations are expected to escalate the growth of the global hair care products market during the forecast period.

On the flip side, the side effects of chemical-based products may limit the market growth during the study period.

Regional Analysis

North America is forecast to hold the highest share in the hair care products market, owing to the poor dietary habits and increasing consumer awareness about the hair care products. Apart from that, the region is home to some of the prominent hair care product manufacturers, such as Coty Inc., Revlon Inc., etc., which is expected to have a considerable contribution to the market growth during the study period.

The Asia-Pacific hair care products market will also hold a notable share throughout the forecast period, owing to the rising demand for natural ingredients-based hair care products and increasing consumer purchasing power.

Leading Players

• Loreal S.A

• Coty Inc.

• Henkel AG & Co. KGaA

• Unilever PLC

• The Procter & Gamble Company

• Revlon Inc.

• Kao Corporation

• Natura & Co.

• Johnson & Johnson

• Endoca LLC

• Aveda Corporation

• Other prominent players

The report gives a thorough understanding of each segment and offers potential estimates for major applications and awareness of emerging prospects. Every regional market is carefully examined to determine its potential growth, development, and demand over the coming years.

Segmentation Overview

The global hair care products market segmentation focuses on Product, Distribution Channel, and Region.

By Product

• Shampoo

• Conditioner

• Hair loss treatment Products

• Hair Styling Products

• Perms and Relaxants

• Others

By Distribution channel

• Supermarkets

• Convenience store

• Specialty Stores

• drug stores

• Others

By Region

● North America

o The U.S.

o Canada

o Mexico

● Europe

Western Europe

o The UK

o Germany

o France

o Italy

o Spain

o Rest of Western Europe

Eastern Europe

o Poland

o Russia

o Rest of Eastern Europe

● Asia Pacific

o China

o India

o Japan

o Australia & New Zealand

o ASEAN

o Rest of Asia Pacific

● Middle East & Africa (MEA)

o UAE

o Saudi Arabia

o South Africa

o Rest of MEA

● South America

o Brazil

o Argentina

o Rest of South America

