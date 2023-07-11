Corporate Wellness Market Estimated to Observe Technological Advancements Further 2023-2031 | (CAGR) of 9.1%

Our research study on the global Corporate Wellness market for 2023-2031 offers a comprehensive analysis that is valuable regardless of a company’s size or income. The study delves into key market trends and provides insights into the industry’s outlook for the forecast years.

The global Corporate Wellness market research provides statistics and information on investment structure development, technological advancements, market trends and developments, capabilities, and in-depth details on the major market participants. The analysis also includes a summary of the global market strategies that have been implemented in light of the industry’s present and future conditions.

The global corporate wellness market size was US$ 58.1 billion in 2021. The global corporate wellness market is forecast to grow to US$ 97.9 billion by 2030 by registering a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 9.1% during the forecast period from 2022 to 2030.

To better educate employees about their health risks, encourage healthy working habits, and reduce healthcare costs, corporate wellness programs are developed. Various technologies are being steadily adopted by corporations in an effort to increase productivity, lower irregularity, and improve employee morale and output quality. Individual employee behaviour improvement, corporate culture, and worksite climate is just a few of the techniques that may have an impact on different levels of the organization in wellness plans. Wellness plans also address specific policies and interferences to address risk factors and health issues.

The study perfectly bridges the gap between the market’s qualitative and statistical data. The research covers consumption and value historical data from 2017 to 2022 and estimates until 2031.

Additionally, the report includes details on supply-demand, market growth, and improvement elements, business profits and losses, economic grade, and a few tactical suggestions. Statistical tools are used to copy the numerical statistics along with SWOT analysis, BCG analysis, and PESTLE analysis. Statistics are presented graphically to make it simple to understand the numbers and information.

An overview of the global market is provided in the research work report. This section offers the perspectives of important participants, a review of the sector, an outlook across important regions, financial services, and several market concerns. The scope of the investigation and the report’s instructions will determine this part.

Factors Influencing the Market

The financial well-being concept is gaining significant impetus due to growing cases of financial instability, resulting in stress and anxiety issues. Predictions in financing aspects like curricula, reviews, and action plans are likely to become apparent. Employee wellness programs are important tools for businesses looking to attract top talent and raise employee satisfaction. Businesses can make the most of their significant expenditures on employee wellness programs by emphasizing the growth in the fitness and health segment.

Rewards have a significant impact on employee health outcomes and are more widespread, plentiful, and inventive. Some companies even offer alluring prizes like theater, or sports tickets to encourage employees to make wiser decisions when their mood is low. As a result, it engages and motivates the employees to get more creative. Thus, such efforts are expected to fuel the growth of the corporate wellness market during the study period.

On the flip side, the high cost associated with the corporate wellness programs may limit the market growth during the study period.

Regional Analysis

North America will hold the highest share in the corporate wellness market, owing to the growing corporate enterprises and rising consciousness among corporate owners related to employees’ health benefits. Rising emissions and a hectic lifestyle result in negative effects on employee wellbeing, which drives the demand for corporate wellness.

The Asia-Pacific corporate wellness market will also record significant growth due to rising awareness about corporate wellness among the general population. Further, rising urbanization and commercialization will offer lucrative growth opportunities for the corporate wellness market during the study period.

Leading Players

• Provant Health Solutions

• EXOS

• Marino Wellness

• Privia Health

• Vitality Group

• Wellsource, Inc.

• Central Corporate Wellness Market

• Truworth Wellness

• SOL Wellness

• Other Prominent Players

The report gives a thorough understanding of each segment and offers potential estimates for major applications and awareness of emerging prospects. Every regional market is carefully examined to determine its potential growth, development, and demand over the coming years.

Segmentation Overview

The global corporate wellness market segmentation focuses on Service, End-User, Category, and Region. Category, and

By Service type:

• Health Risk Assessment

• Fitness

• Smoking Cessation

• Health Screening

• Nutrition & Weight Management

• Stress Management

• Others

By End-user:

• Small Scale Organizations

• Medium Scale Organizations

• Large Scale Organizations

By Category:

• Fitness & Nutrition Consultants

• Psychological Therapists

• Employers

By Region

● North America

o The U.S.

o Canada

o Mexico

● Europe

Western Europe

o The UK

o Germany

o France

o Italy

o Spain

o Rest of Western Europe

Eastern Europe

o Poland

o Russia

o Rest of Eastern Europe

● Asia Pacific

o China

o India

o Japan

o Australia & New Zealand

o ASEAN

o Rest of Asia Pacific

● Middle East & Africa (MEA)

o UAE

o Saudi Arabia

o South Africa

o Rest of MEA

● South America

o Brazil

o Argentina

o Rest of South America

Table of Content

Chapter 1: Global Corporate Wellness Industry Overview

Chapter 3: Market Dynamics

Chapter 4: Top Company Profiles

Chapter 5: Global Corporate Wellness market Competition, by Players

Chapter 6: Global Market Size by Regions

Chapter 7: Global Market Segment by Application

Chapter 8: Global Corporate Wellness Industry Segment by Type

Chapter 9: Market Chain, Sourcing Strategy, and Downstream Buyers

Chapter 10: Strategies and key policies by Distributors/Suppliers/Traders

Chapter 11: Key Marketing Strategy Analysis, by Market Vendors

Chapter 12: Market Effect Factors Analysis

Chapter 13: Global Corporate Wellness market Size Forecast (2023-2031).

