Bottled Water Market Trending Technologies, SWOT Analysis, Size and Forecast By 2031

Our research study on the global Bottled Water market for 2023-2031 offers a comprehensive analysis that is valuable regardless of a company’s size or income. The study delves into key market trends and provides insights into the industry’s outlook for the forecast years.

The global Bottled Water market research provides statistics and information on investment structure development, technological advancements, market trends and developments, capabilities, and in-depth details on the major market participants. The analysis also includes a summary of the global market strategies that have been implemented in light of the industry’s present and future conditions.

The global bottled water market size was US$ 231.1 billion in 2021. The global bottled water market is forecast to grow to US$ 848.1 billion by 2030 by registering a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 9.1% during the forecast period from 2022 to 2030.

Bottled water is filtered and contamination-free drinking water that has been packaged. The bottled water is generally sold in plastic and glass water bottles and is readily available in local supermarkets and grocery stores.

The study perfectly bridges the gap between the market’s qualitative and statistical data. The research covers consumption and value historical data from 2017 to 2022 and estimates until 2031.

Additionally, the report includes details on supply-demand, market growth, and improvement elements, business profits and losses, economic grade, and a few tactical suggestions. Statistical tools are used to copy the numerical statistics along with SWOT analysis, BCG analysis, and PESTLE analysis. Statistics are presented graphically to make it simple to understand the numbers and information.

An overview of the global market is provided in the research work report. This section offers the perspectives of important participants, a review of the sector, an outlook across important regions, financial services, and several market concerns. The scope of the investigation and the report’s instructions will determine this part.

Factors Influencing the Market

The easy availability of bottled water at retail stores, local supermarkets, and grocery stores will fuel the growth of the bottled water market during the forecast period.

The fact that bottled water is a handy form of water and is available in a wide range of sizes and convenient containers will benefit the market during the forecast period. In addition, changing lifestyle patterns and the unavailability of pure water will also contribute to the growth of the bottled water market during the forecast period.

Rising demand for alkaline water, electrolyte-rich, fortified water will also accelerate the growth of the bottled water market during the study period.

The growing employment rate and millennial populations will drive the demand for bottled water during the study period. Plain and flavoured types of still and sparkling water are also gaining traction. As a result, it will benefit the bottled water market in the coming years.

Regional Analysis

The Asia-Pacific bottled water market is forecast to record the highest growth rate. The growth of the regional market is attributed to the growing preference for bottled water as a result of the rising health issues caused by contaminated water. In addition, the rising population of the region and the unavailability of pure water is driving the demand for bottled water in the region.

Changing water consumption habits, combined with the rising number of supermarkets, retail sectors, etc., will also drive the bottled water market forward during the study period.

Leading Players

• Nestlé

• PepsiCo

• The Coca-Cola Company

• DANONE

• Primo Water Corporation

• FIJI Water Company LLC.

• Gerolsteiner Brunnen GmbH & Co. KG

• VOSS WATER

• Nongfu Spring

• Rhodius Mineralquellen Und Getranke GmbH & Co KG

• Other Prominent Players

The report gives a thorough understanding of each segment and offers potential estimates for major applications and awareness of emerging prospects. Every regional market is carefully examined to determine its potential growth, development, and demand over the coming years.

Segmentation Overview

The global bottled water market segmentation focuses on Product, Distribution Channel, and Region.

By Product Type:

• Spring

• Purified

• Mineral

• Sparkling

• Distilled

• Others

By Distribution Channel:

• Offline

• Online

By Region

● North America

o The U.S.

o Canada

o Mexico

● Europe

Western Europe

o The UK

o Germany

o France

o Italy

o Spain

o Rest of Western Europe

Eastern Europe

o Poland

o Russia

o Rest of Eastern Europe

● Asia Pacific

o China

o India

o Japan

o Australia & New Zealand

o ASEAN

o Rest of Asia Pacific

● Middle East & Africa (MEA)

o UAE

o Saudi Arabia

o South Africa

o Rest of MEA

● South America

o Brazil

o Argentina

o Rest of South America

