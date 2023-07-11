Plant-Based Meat Market Research Covers, Future Trends and Opportunities, Past, Present Data, and Deep Analysis 2031

Our research study on the global Plant-Based Meat market for 2023-2031 offers a comprehensive analysis that is valuable regardless of a company’s size or income. The study delves into key market trends and provides insights into the industry’s outlook for the forecast years.

The global Plant-Based Meat market research provides statistics and information on investment structure development, technological advancements, market trends and developments, capabilities, and in-depth details on the major market participants. The analysis also includes a summary of the global market strategies that have been implemented in light of the industry’s present and future conditions.

The global plant-based meat market size was US$ 4.9 billion in 2021. The global plant-based meat market is forecast to grow to US$ 22.9 billion by 2030 by registering a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 20.1% during the forecast period from 2022 to 2030.

The study perfectly bridges the gap between the market’s qualitative and statistical data. The research covers consumption and value historical data from 2017 to 2022 and estimates until 2031.

Additionally, the report includes details on supply-demand, market growth, and improvement elements, business profits and losses, economic grade, and a few tactical suggestions. Statistical tools are used to copy the numerical statistics along with SWOT analysis, BCG analysis, and PESTLE analysis. Statistics are presented graphically to make it simple to understand the numbers and information.

An overview of the global market is provided in the research work report. This section offers the perspectives of important participants, a review of the sector, an outlook across important regions, financial services, and several market concerns. The scope of the investigation and the report’s instructions will determine this part.

Factors Influencing the Market

The global plant-based meat market is likely to be driven by rising consumer interest in plant-based diets, as well as increased awareness of animal rights through various animal welfare organizations.

Plant-based meat is increasingly becoming a part of a vegan diet, in which people live a vegetarian lifestyle free of animal products. Thus, the growing trend of vegan food will drive the demand for plant-based meat during the analysis period.

Soy consists of all of the needed amino acids required for human growth and development. Soy’s capacity to improve the final product’s water absorption, solubility, emulsification, viscosity, anti-oxidation, and texture is expected to increase demand for plant-based meat products in the future years.

The exponential expansion of chilled plant-based meat is expected to continue due to the growing population globally.

Regional Analysis

North America is forecast to hold the highest share in the plant-based meat market. The growth of the market is attributed to the growing consumer awareness regarding the risks associated with the consumption of contaminated meat goods, along with the increasing consumption of meatless meat products. Recognizing the potential scope of plant-based meat, fast food chains are also taking crucial steps to cater to the demands. For instance, Starbucks added a plant-based sausage-made sandwich to its breakfast menu in most of its locations in the U.S. in 2020. Thus, such initiatives are expected to bring untapped growth opportunities for the plant-based meat market.

Leading Players

• Beyond Meat

• Impossible Foods Inc.

• Maple Leaf Foods (Field Roast & Maple Leaf)

• Vegetarian Butcher

• Conagra, Inc. (Gardein Protein International)

• Kellogg NA Co. (MorningStar Farms)

• Quorn

• Amy’s Kitchen, Inc.

• Tofurky

• Gold&Green Foods Ltd.

• Sunfed

• VBites Foods Limited

• Kraft Foods, Inc.

• Lightlife Foods, Inc

• Trader Joe’s

• Yves Veggie Cuisine (The Hain-Celestial Canada, ULC)

• Marlow Foods Ltd. (Cauldron)

• Ojah B.V.

• Moving Mountains

• Eat JUST Inc.

• LikeMeat GmbH

• GoodDot

• OmniFoods

• No Evil Foods

• Dr. Praeger’s Sensible Foods

• Other Prominent Players

The report gives a thorough understanding of each segment and offers potential estimates for major applications and awareness of emerging prospects. Every regional market is carefully examined to determine its potential growth, development, and demand over the coming years.

Segmentation Overview

The global plant-based meat market segmentation focuses on Source, Product Type, End-Users, Storage, and Region.

Source Outlook

• Soy

• Pea

• Wheat

• Others

Product Outlook

• Burgers

• Sausages

• Patties

• Nuggets, Tenders & Cutlets

• Grounds

• Others

Type Outlook

• Chicken

• Pork

• Beef

• Fish

• Others

End-user Outlook

• Retail

• HORECA (Hotel/Restaurant/Café)

• Storage Outlook

• Refrigerated Plant-based Meat

• Frozen Plant-based Meat

• Shelf-stable Plant-based Meat

By Region

● North America

o The U.S.

o Canada

o Mexico

● Europe

Western Europe

o The UK

o Germany

o France

o Italy

o Spain

o Rest of Western Europe

Eastern Europe

o Poland

o Russia

o Rest of Eastern Europe

● Asia Pacific

o China

o India

o Japan

o Australia & New Zealand

o ASEAN

o Rest of Asia Pacific

● Middle East & Africa (MEA)

o UAE

o Saudi Arabia

o South Africa

o Rest of MEA

● South America

o Brazil

o Argentina

o Rest of South America

Table of Content

Chapter 1: Global Plant-Based Meat Industry Overview

Chapter 3: Market Dynamics

Chapter 4: Top Company Profiles

Chapter 5: Global Plant-Based Meat market Competition, by Players

Chapter 6: Global Market Size by Regions

Chapter 7: Global Market Segment by Application

Chapter 8: Global Plant-Based Meat Industry Segment by Type

Chapter 9: Market Chain, Sourcing Strategy, and Downstream Buyers

Chapter 10: Strategies and key policies by Distributors/Suppliers/Traders

Chapter 11: Key Marketing Strategy Analysis, by Market Vendors

Chapter 12: Market Effect Factors Analysis

Chapter 13: Global Plant-Based Meat market Size Forecast (2023-2031).

