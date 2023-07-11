Dairy Ingredients Market Size, Share, Upcoming Trends Segmentation, Opportunities and Forecast To 2031 | US$ 621.5 billion

Our research study on the global Dairy Ingredients market for 2023-2031 offers a comprehensive analysis that is valuable regardless of a company’s size or income. The study delves into key market trends and provides insights into the industry’s outlook for the forecast years.

The global Dairy Ingredients market research provides statistics and information on investment structure development, technological advancements, market trends and developments, capabilities, and in-depth details on the major market participants. The analysis also includes a summary of the global market strategies that have been implemented in light of the industry’s present and future conditions.

The global dairy ingredients market size was US$ 381.1 billion in 2021. The global dairy ingredients market is forecast to grow to US$ 621.5 billion by 2030 by registering a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 6.1% during the forecast period from 2022 to 2030.

The study perfectly bridges the gap between the market’s qualitative and statistical data. The research covers consumption and value historical data from 2017 to 2022 and estimates until 2031.

Additionally, the report includes details on supply-demand, market growth, and improvement elements, business profits and losses, economic grade, and a few tactical suggestions. Statistical tools are used to copy the numerical statistics along with SWOT analysis, BCG analysis, and PESTLE analysis. Statistics are presented graphically to make it simple to understand the numbers and information.

An overview of the global market is provided in the research work report. This section offers the perspectives of important participants, a review of the sector, an outlook across important regions, financial services, and several market concerns. The scope of the investigation and the report’s instructions will determine this part.

Factors Influencing the Market

The benefits of dairy ingredients, such as high nutrition, good taste, etc., will primarily drive the growth of the dairy ingredients market during the forecast period. In addition, the rising population, combined with the increasing demand for natural dairy products, will contribute to the growth of the dairy ingredients market during the analysis period.

Growing health concerns and rising demand for nutrition-rich food will escalate the growth of the dairy ingredients market during the analysis period. In addition to that, growing urbanization and increasing range of technological advancements will also benefit the dairy ingredients market in the coming years.

Growing cases of lactose intolerance and milk allergies may impede the demand for dairy ingredients during the forecast period. On the contrary, the rising use of milk protein concentrates (MPC) in the development of CO2 injection will drive the demand for dairy ingredients during the study period.

Regional Analysis

The Asia-Pacific dairy ingredients market is forecast to hold the highest market share. The growth of the market is attributed to the increasing production potential of baked and sports nutrition products in the food & beverage sectors, majorly in developing economies like China and India. In addition to that, the rising population of the region and increasing awareness related to the benefits of milk protein will contribute to the growth of the dairy ingredients market during the analysis period. Growing spending by sports professionals and working people on nutrition-rich food products will benefit the dairy ingredients market during the analysis period.

Leading Players

• Fonterra Co-Operative Group Limited

• Glanbia PLC

• Dairy Farmers of America Inc.

• Arla Foods amba

• Aurivo Co-operative Society Ltd.

• Dairy Ingredients Inc.

• FrieslandCampina.

• Groupe Lactalis

• Saputo

• Other Prominent Players

The report gives a thorough understanding of each segment and offers potential estimates for major applications and awareness of emerging prospects. Every regional market is carefully examined to determine its potential growth, development, and demand over the coming years.

Segmentation Overview

The global dairy ingredients market segmentation focuses on Source, Production Method, Product, Application, and Region.

By Source

• Milk-Based

• Whey Based

By Production Method

• Traditional Method

• Membrane Separation

• Ultrafiltration

• Reverse Osmosis

• Nanofiltration

By Product

• Milk Powder

• Casein & Caseinate

• Whey Ingredients

• Lactose

• Proteins

• Others (Yogurt and Cream)

By Application

• Pediatrics

• Sports Nutrition

• Medical Nutrition

• Health Foods

• Bakery

• Dairy

By Region

● North America

o The U.S.

o Canada

o Mexico

● Europe

Western Europe

o The UK

o Germany

o France

o Italy

o Spain

o Rest of Western Europe

Eastern Europe

o Poland

o Russia

o Rest of Eastern Europe

● Asia Pacific

o China

o India

o Japan

o Australia & New Zealand

o ASEAN

o Rest of Asia Pacific

● Middle East & Africa (MEA)

o UAE

o Saudi Arabia

o South Africa

o Rest of MEA

● South America

o Brazil

o Argentina

o Rest of South America

Full Report Description, TOC, Table of Figure, Chart, etc.

