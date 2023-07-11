Dietary Fibers Market Increasing Demand with Leading Player, Comprehensive Analysis, Forecast 2031

Our research study on the global Dietary Fibers market for 2023-2031 offers a comprehensive analysis that is valuable regardless of a company’s size or income. The study delves into key market trends and provides insights into the industry’s outlook for the forecast years.

The global Dietary Fibers market research provides statistics and information on investment structure development, technological advancements, market trends and developments, capabilities, and in-depth details on the major market participants. The analysis also includes a summary of the global market strategies that have been implemented in light of the industry’s present and future conditions.

The global dietary fibers market size was US$ 5.9 billion in 2021. The global dietary fibers market is forecast to grow to US$ 16.9 billion by 2030 by registering a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 11.1% during the forecast period from 2022 to 2030.

Dietary fibers, also known as roughage, are complex carbohydrates that are indigestible and can be found in a variety of foods such as fruits, vegetables, nuts, legumes, and grains. Soluble and non-soluble fibers are two types of dietary fibers that aid in the proper functioning of the digestive system. Soluble fibers keep your cholesterol and blood sugar levels in check while also making you feel full. Insoluble fibers, on the other hand, absorb water to maintain regular bowel movements and healthy stomach and intestine function. They can also aid in the treatment of duodenal ulcers, IBS, hemorrhoids, and the prevention of constipation.

The study perfectly bridges the gap between the market’s qualitative and statistical data. The research covers consumption and value historical data from 2017 to 2022 and estimates until 2031.

Additionally, the report includes details on supply-demand, market growth, and improvement elements, business profits and losses, economic grade, and a few tactical suggestions. Statistical tools are used to copy the numerical statistics along with SWOT analysis, BCG analysis, and PESTLE analysis. Statistics are presented graphically to make it simple to understand the numbers and information.

An overview of the global market is provided in the research work report. This section offers the perspectives of important participants, a review of the sector, an outlook across important regions, financial services, and several market concerns. The scope of the investigation and the report’s instructions will determine this part.

Factors Influencing the Market

Growing awareness among consumers related to the necessity of dietary fibers will drive the growth of the dietary fibers market during the forecast period. Moreover, the fact that fibers can be found in a variety of foods, drinks, nutritional supplements, and medicines, etc., will fuel the growth of the market during the forecast period.

Growing number of R&D activities aimed at improving the overall efficiency of dietary fibers, will escalate the growth of the dietary fibers market. On the flip side, high cost associated with dietary fibers may limit the growth of the market during the analysis period.

The growing range of people showing interest in gyms and athletics will also escalate the growth of the dietary fibers market during the analysis period.

Dietary fibers are widely used in acne treatment, and the cases related to skin problems are growing. As a result, it will benefit the dietary fibers market during the analysis period.

Regional Analysis

North America is forecast to hold dominance in the dietary fibers market due to growing demand for efficient acne treatment. Furthermore, the rising demand for fiber supplements and growing health awareness people will contribute to the growth of the dietary fibers market.

Growing innovation in the fiber supplement industry, such as fiber supplement products and availability of wide range of products categorized into tastes and combinations, will fuel the growth of the dietary fibers market during the analysis period.

Leading Players

• BENEO

• ADM

• Lonza

• Cargill, Incorporated

• DuPont

• Ingredion Incorporated

• Roquette Frères

• Puris

• Emsland Group

• Kerry Inc.

• Other Prominent Players

The report gives a thorough understanding of each segment and offers potential estimates for major applications and awareness of emerging prospects. Every regional market is carefully examined to determine its potential growth, development, and demand over the coming years.

Segmentation Overview

The global dietary fibers market segmentation focuses on Source, Product, Application, and Region.

By Source

• Whole Grain Products

• Fruits & Vegetables

• Others

By Product

• Soluble Dietary Fibers

• Insoluble Dietary Fibers

By Application

• Food

• Beverages

• Pharmaceuticals

• Others

By Region

● North America

o The U.S.

o Canada

o Mexico

● Europe

Western Europe

o The UK

o Germany

o France

o Italy

o Spain

o Rest of Western Europe

Eastern Europe

o Poland

o Russia

o Rest of Eastern Europe

● Asia Pacific

o China

o India

o Japan

o Australia & New Zealand

o ASEAN

o Rest of Asia Pacific

● Middle East & Africa (MEA)

o UAE

o Saudi Arabia

o South Africa

o Rest of MEA

● South America

o Brazil

o Argentina

o Rest of South America

Table of Content

Chapter 1: Global Dietary Fibers Industry Overview

Chapter 3: Market Dynamics

Chapter 4: Top Company Profiles

Chapter 5: Global Dietary Fibers market Competition, by Players

Chapter 6: Global Market Size by Regions

Chapter 7: Global Market Segment by Application

Chapter 8: Global Dietary Fibers Industry Segment by Type

Chapter 9: Market Chain, Sourcing Strategy, and Downstream Buyers

Chapter 10: Strategies and key policies by Distributors/Suppliers/Traders

Chapter 11: Key Marketing Strategy Analysis, by Market Vendors

Chapter 12: Market Effect Factors Analysis

Chapter 13: Global Dietary Fibers market Size Forecast (2023-2031).

