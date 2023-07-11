Healthcare 3D Printing Market Size, Landscape, Industry Analysis, Business Outlook, Current and Future Growth By 2031 | (CAGR) of 20.9%

Our research study on the global Healthcare 3D Printing market for 2023-2031 offers a comprehensive analysis that is valuable regardless of a company’s size or income. The study delves into key market trends and provides insights into the industry’s outlook for the forecast years.

The global Healthcare 3D Printing market research provides statistics and information on investment structure development, technological advancements, market trends and developments, capabilities, and in-depth details on the major market participants. The analysis also includes a summary of the global market strategies that have been implemented in light of the industry’s present and future conditions.

The global healthcare 3D printing market size was US$ 1.9 billion in 2021. The global healthcare 3D printing market is forecast to grow to US$ 10.9 billion by 2030 by registering a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 20.9% during the forecast period from 2022 to 2030.

Healthcare 3D printing or bioprinting assist pharmaceutical companies in the development of novel drugs, and making innovation in the market. The technology also helps surgeons and doctors plan surgical procedures, such as organ replacement.

The study perfectly bridges the gap between the market’s qualitative and statistical data. The research covers consumption and value historical data from 2017 to 2022 and estimates until 2031.

Additionally, the report includes details on supply-demand, market growth, and improvement elements, business profits and losses, economic grade, and a few tactical suggestions. Statistical tools are used to copy the numerical statistics along with SWOT analysis, BCG analysis, and PESTLE analysis. Statistics are presented graphically to make it simple to understand the numbers and information.

An overview of the global market is provided in the research work report. This section offers the perspectives of important participants, a review of the sector, an outlook across important regions, financial services, and several market concerns. The scope of the investigation and the report’s instructions will determine this part.

Factors Influencing the Market

The rapidly evolving healthcare sector will primarily drive the demand for healthcare 3D printing during the forecast period. Furthermore, efforts in R&D and the development of novel drugs are increasing. Thus, it is significantly driving the demand for healthcare 3D printing technologies. Apart from that, growing cases of fracture, cancer, and skull-based tumours will significantly fuel the growth of the healthcare 3D printing market during the forecast period.

Growing government spending in the healthcare sector will also contribute to the growth of the market. In addition, rising efforts in improving the healthcare infrastructure and growing digitalization in this sector will offer ample growth opportunities for the healthcare 3D printing market during the study period.

Companies are also making strategies to outperform in the market through mergers and acquisitions. For instance, Proxera, a dental additive manufacturing expert, was acquired by ZARE. Through this deal, ZARE, an Italian 3D printing service bureau, will enter the sector. Moreover, the firm also aims to capitalize on Proxera’s technologies on a global scale.In addition, Siemens Healthineers also acquired Varian Medical Technologies, Inc. for US$ 16.4 million, intending to merge the 3D printing assets of several firms. Thus, such strategies are expected to escalate the market growth during the study period.

Regional Analysis

North America is forecast to hold the highest share in the healthcare 3D printing market. The growth of this regional market is attributed to the growing regulatory support for improving quality control methods in the region. In addition, the rising proliferation of advanced technologies, combined with the growing demand for advanced healthcare services, will drive the healthcare 3D printing market forward during the study period.

Competitors in the Market

• Renishaw Plc

• Bio-Rad Laboratories

• 3D Systems Inc.

• Simbionix

• RegenHU Ltd.

• Metamason

• Stratasys Ltd.

• Nano3D Biosciences Inc.

• Other Prominent Players

The report gives a thorough understanding of each segment and offers potential estimates for major applications and awareness of emerging prospects. Every regional market is carefully examined to determine its potential growth, development, and demand over the coming years.

Segmentation Overview

The global healthcare 3D printing market segmentation focuses on Product, Technology, Application, and Region.

By Product

• Syringe based

• Magnetic levitation

• Laser-based

• Inkjet based

By Technology

• Fused deposition modeling (FDM)

• Selective laser sintering (SLS)

• Stereolithography

• Others

By Application

• Biosensors

• Medical

• Pharmaceuticals

• Prosthetics and implants

• Tissue and organ generation

• Dental

By Region

● North America

o The U.S.

o Canada

o Mexico

● Europe

Western Europe

o The UK

o Germany

o France

o Italy

o Spain

o Rest of Western Europe

Eastern Europe

o Poland

o Russia

o Rest of Eastern Europe

● Asia Pacific

o China

o India

o Japan

o Australia & New Zealand

o ASEAN

o Rest of Asia Pacific

● Middle East & Africa (MEA)

o UAE

o Saudi Arabia

o South Africa

o Rest of MEA

● South America

o Brazil

o Argentina

o Rest of South America

