Lactose-free Infant Formula Market Analysis, Current Trends and Future Import/Export Prospects up to 2030

The most recent research study on the global “Lactose-free Infant Formula Market” [2023-2030] by Report Ocean provides a description of the segments and sub-segments. It offers a thorough examination of the sector, analyses historical data, forecasts the future, and aids in understanding the market situation, growth prospects, and difficulties.

Short Description About Lactose-free Infant Formula Market:

Global Lactose-free Infant Formula Market is valued at approximately USD $$ billion in 2021 and is anticipated to grow with a healthy growth rate of more than 7.8% over the forecast period 2022-2029.

Lactose-free Infant Formula is a baby food meant for infants which is usually made from milk that has been restrained to remove lactose and replace it with another form of sugar or plant-based product. The Lactose-free Infant Formula market is expanding because of factors such as the growing population of lactose-intolerant newborns. This market is dominated by Nestle SA, Abbott Laboratories Co., Danone SA, and Reckitt Benckiser Group plc.

The growing population of lactose-intolerant infants has encouraged plant-based infant formula. Infants who are lactose intolerant may not be able to fully digest the lactose in milk, which can lead to health problems such as bloating, stomach rumbling, cramps, gas, and diarrhoea. A study by the American College of Gastroenterology concluded that 85% of adult African Americans in the United States. People are becoming more lactose intolerant and inheriting the gene that causes this problem inability to digest the lactose content. Intolerance can be inherited by birth due to the gene of the either parent. It can be due to both parents are lactose tolerant. For this reason babies require special formulas containing different types of digestible sugars, such as sucrose (found in table sugar(. As well as According to an article published by The Times of India, an Indian daily newspaper and digital news media, as of May 2020, 60% of Indians suffer from dairy intolerance which is expected to propel the growth of this market. Therefore, the increasing incidence of lactose intolerance in young children is driving the lactose-free infant formula market. In addition, the growing need for a substitute of this product may create further opportunity for this market in the forthcoming year. However, the problem in digestion and formula contamination causing health problem stifles market growth throughout the forecast period of 2022-2029.

The key regions considered for the Global Lactose-free Infant Formula Market study includes Asia Pacific, North America, Europe, Latin America, and Rest of the World. Europe dominated the market in terms of revenue, owing to the dominance of branded products and the region’s increasing lactose intolerant people. North America is expected to grow with the highest CAGR during the forecast period, owing to factors such as rising in lactose intolerant infants and the active support of government and nonprofit organizations in the market space to promote lactose-free infant formula. For instance, according to the National Library of Medicine in the United States, about 65.0% of the population is lactose intolerant. The condition is most common in Finland, where it affects one of the newborns in an estimated 60,000 people, and that number is increasing at a substantial rate.

Major market players included in this report are:

Reckitt Benckiser Group PLC

Abbott Laboratories Co.

GIMME THE GOOD STUFF

Silverson Inc

Nestle SA

Apta Advice

Danone SA

Nutricia

Valio Oy Ltd

Nurture, Inc.

The objective of the study is to define market sizes of different segments & countries in recent years and to forecast the values to the coming years. The report is designed to incorporate both qualitative and quantitative aspects of the industry within countries involved in the study.

The report also caters detailed information about the crucial aspects such as driving factors & challenges which will define the future growth of the market. Additionally, it also incorporates potential opportunities in micro markets for stakeholders to invest along with the detailed analysis of competitive landscape and product offerings of key players.

The detailed segments and sub-segment of the market are explained below:

By Type:

Organic

Conventional

By Distribution Channel:

Supermarkets/Hypermarkets

Convenience Stores

Online Stores

Others

By Region:

North America

U.S.

Canada

Europe

UK

Germany

France

Spain

Italy

ROE

Asia Pacific

China

India

Japan

Australia

South Korea

RoAPAC

Latin America

Brazil

Mexico

RoLA

Rest of the World

