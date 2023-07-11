Gluten Free Pasta Market Report, Insights into Demand, Supply, and Import/Export Trends up to 2030

The report presents a comprehensive overview of industry trends, growth share and the competitive landscape in 200 pages.

The most recent research study on the global “Gluten Free Pasta Market” [2023-2030] by Report Ocean provides a description of the segments and sub-segments. It offers a thorough examination of the sector, analyses historical data, forecasts the future, and aids in understanding the market situation, growth prospects, and difficulties.

Short Description About Gluten Free Pasta Market:

Global Gluten Free Pasta Market is valued at approximately USD xx billion in 2021 and is anticipated to grow with a healthy growth rate of more than 9.78% over the forecast period 2022-2029.

Gluten Free Pasta is a made without using wheat or any substance that doesn’t contain gluten rather than that it is made up of corn, rice and potato flour. The Gluten Free Pasta market is expanding because of factors such as rising concern about celiac disease and growth in gluten-intolerant people. This market is dominated by some of these key players named as Dr. Schar AG, Quinoa Corporation, RP’s Pasta Company, Barilla G. e R. F.lli S.p.A. P.I, and Bionaturae, LLC.

The growth in the number of celiac patients and the gluten-intolerant people has increased the demand for gluten-free products such as pasta. North Americans are way more conscious about the consumption of gluten as compared to other regions due to the increasing insensitivity to gluten in their body. According to Beyondceliac.org reports, It is estimated that 1 in 133 Americans, or the 1% of the population, is suffering from celiac disease. However, recent studies suggest that the prevalence may be greater than 1% in the United States. Also in Italy, a mass screening program was done for children which showed a prevalence of celiac disease of 1.6%. As well as there is no pharmaceutical treatment for celiac disease and gluten intolerance which is expected to drive the growth of gluten-free products in near future. Moreover, the increasing demand for non-GMO food products has created a further opportunity for this market. However, the difficulty in maintaining the consistency of Gluten Free Pasta stifles market growth throughout the forecast period of 2022-2029.

The key regions considered for the Global Gluten Free Pasta Market study includes Asia Pacific, North America, Europe, Latin America, and Rest of the World. North America dominated the market in terms of revenue, owing to the dominance of branded products and the region’s increasing disease prevalence. According to the Cleveland Clinic reports, it was concluded that around 6% of the population in the U.S. is gluten intolerant. This is more common than celiac disease, which affects about 1% of the population. Europe is expected to grow with the highest CAGR during the forecast period, owing to factors such as rising health consciousness among people, an increase in the Population expected to witness an increase in celiac disease, geographic expansion of key players, and active participation of government in the market space. For instance, Oba an Italian Firm released a gluten-free pasta made from west African ancient grain called Fonio.

Major market players included in this report are:

Dr. Schar AG

Quinoa Corporation

RP’s Pasta Company

Barilla G. e R. F.lli S.p.A. P.I

Bionaturae, LLC

The Hain Celestial Group, Inc

Pastificio Lucio Garofalo S.p.A

Doves Farm Foods Ltd

Jovial Foods Inc

H.J. Heinz Company

Recent Developments in the Market:

In May 2022, Piccolo launched the brand-new gluten-free rice pasta, which is the latest addition to their bakery line. It is specially manufactured for babies and toddlers. It is intended to melt when cooked. It’s a great choice for parents to explore new textures as their baby begins weaning and is suitable for babies six months and older.

In February 2022, NEW YORK – Banza, a green bean convenience food maker, is launching Sporkful’s Banza Cascatelli, a better-for-you, gluten-free version of the new cascatelli pasta shape.

Global Gluten Free Pasta Market Report Scope:

The objective of the study is to define market sizes of different segments & countries in recent years and to forecast the values to the coming years. The report is designed to incorporate both qualitative and quantitative aspects of the industry within countries involved in the study.

The report also caters detailed information about the crucial aspects such as driving factors & challenges which will define the future growth of the market. Additionally, it also incorporates potential opportunities in micro markets for stakeholders to invest along with the detailed analysis of competitive landscape and product offerings of key players.

The detailed segments and sub-segment of the market are explained below:

By Ingredient:

Rice

Corn

Millet

Other

By Product Type:

Dried

Chilled/Fresh

Canned/Preserved

By Distribution Channel:

Supermarket/Hypermarket

Convenience Stores

Online Retail Stores

Other Distribution Channels

By Region:

North America

U.S.

Canada

Europe

UK

Germany

France

Spain

Italy

ROE

Asia Pacific

China

India

Japan

Australia

South Korea

RoAPAC

Latin America

Brazil

Mexico

RoLA

Rest of the World

