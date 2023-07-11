Protein Supplements Market Emerging Trends and Demand-Supply Analysis for the Next Decade

The report presents a comprehensive overview of industry trends, growth share and the competitive landscape in 200 pages.

The most recent research study on the global “Protein Supplements Market” [2023-2030] by Report Ocean provides a description of the segments and sub-segments. It offers a thorough examination of the sector, analyses historical data, forecasts the future, and aids in understanding the market situation, growth prospects, and difficulties.

Short Description About Protein Supplements Market:

Global Protein Supplements Market is valued at approximately USD 6.26 billion in 2021 and is anticipated to grow with a healthy growth rate of more than 8.0% over the forecast period 2022-2029.

Protein supplements are a form of nutritional and bodybuilding supplement that is used by bodybuilders and sports athletes to supplement their diets and enhance their protein intake without increasing their carbohydrate and fat intake. The growing consumer awareness concerning health & nutrition to usher innovation, increasing disposable income, coupled with increasing popularity of protein supplements among the millennials are some prominent factors that are fueling the market demand across the globe.

The surging demand for sports nutrition & supplements is acting as a key driving factor for market growth. Sports nutrition encompasses consuming nutrients such proteins, vitamins, supplements, fats, carbs, minerals, and organic compounds. Sports nutritional products, such as sports drinks, sports supplements, and sports foods, are promoted toward bodybuilders and strength & endurance athletes to boost their overall performance, stamina, and health. According to Statista, in 2021, the global market for sports nutrition & supplement is estimated to be worth around USD 44.43 billion, which is anticipated to constantly grow and reach USD 85.7 billion by the year 2030. Hence, these factors are exhibiting a positive influence on the growth of the market. Furthermore, an increasing number of health-conscious consumers and fitness centers, as well as rising government initiatives are creating various growth prospects for the market over the forecasting years. However, the volatility in the prices of raw materials is a major cause of the high cost of production, which is restraining the market growth throughout the forecast period of 2022-2029.

The key regions considered for the Global Protein Supplements Market study include Asia Pacific, North America, Europe, Latin America, and the Rest of the World. North America dominated the market in terms of revenue, owing to the rising consumer awareness regarding health and wellness and the rise in demand for protein products. Whereas, the Asia Pacific is expected to grow with the highest CAGR during the forecast period, owing to factors such as changing consumer lifestyles, rising focus on a healthy lifestyle, as well as the higher disposable income in the regional market.

Major market players included in this report are:

Glanbia, Plc

MusclePharm Corporation

Abbott Laboratories

CytoSport, Inc.

Iovate Health Sciences International Inc.

The Bountiful Company

Woodbolt Distribution LLC

Dymatize Enterprises LLC

BPI Sports LLC

International Dehydrated Foods, Inc.

The objective of the study is to define market sizes of different segments & countries in recent years and to forecast the values for the coming years. The report is designed to incorporate both qualitative and quantitative aspects of the industry within countries involved in the study.

The report also caters detailed information about the crucial aspects such as driving factors & challenges which will define the future growth of the market. Additionally, it also incorporates potential opportunities in micro markets for stakeholders to invest along with the detailed analysis of competitive landscape and product offerings of key players.

The detailed segments and sub-segment of the market are explained below:

By Source:

Animal-based

Plant-Based

By Product:

Protein Powder

Protein Bars

Ready to Drink

Others

By Application:

Sports Nutrition

Functional Food

By Distribution Channel:

Supermarkets & Hypermarkets

Online Stores

Direct to Customers (DTC)

Others

By Region:

North America

U.S.

Canada

Europe

UK

Germany

France

Spain

Italy

ROE

Asia Pacific

China

India

Japan

Australia

South Korea

RoAPAC

Latin America

Brazil

Mexico

RoLA

Rest of the World

