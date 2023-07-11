Flavoured Yogurt Market Trends Analysis and Forecast for the Next Half-Decade

The report presents a comprehensive overview of industry trends, growth share and the competitive landscape in 200 pages.

Short Description About Flavoured Yogurt Market:

The global Flavoured Yogurt Market is valued at approximately USD $$ billion in 2021 and is anticipated to grow with a healthy growth rate of more than $% over the forecast period 2023-2030.

Flavoured Yogurt includes strawberry, vanilla , peach and others. It can be presented as an alternative for ice-creams and mayonnaise as dessert The Flavoured Yogurt market is expanding because of factors such as the rising awareness of the health benefits of yogurt and innovation in the taste and flavor of yogurt in the forecast period. Flavored yogurt is obtained by the addition of flavor to the fermented milk with well-defined and viable bacteria. It creates a thickened d product with having extended shelf life.

According to Lifehack in 2019, the adoption of yogurt on daily basis offers several benefits such as decreasing allergy symptoms, making teeth pretty, prevents from the common cold, helps to prevent yeast infections, reducing the risk of high blood pressure, helping to prevent osteoporosis, boosts energy, build muscle, helps to lose weight, etc. Whereas rising demand for flavored yogurt in developing countries and growing demand for organic flavored yogurts create lucrative opportunities for the market. However, the increasing use of dairy alternative-based products hampers the market growth throughout the forecast period of 2022-2029.

The key regions considered for the Global Flavoured Yogurt Market study include Asia Pacific, North America, Europe, Latin America, and the Rest of the World. Europe is deemed as the dominating region in terms of revenue, owing to the increasing popularity of the berry yogurts and flavored Greek yogurt. Whereas the Asia Pacific is expected to grow significantly during the forecast period, owing to factors such as increasing popularity of flavored yogurt as an alternative option for ice-cream and desserts

Major market players included in this report are:

General Mills, Inc.

Danone S.A.

Nestle S.A.

Chobani LLC

Lactalis

Fonterra Co-operative Group

Arla foods

Yakult Honsha Co., Ltd.,

ULTIMA FOODS, Chobani, LLC.

Sodiaal, Muller UK & Ireland

The detailed segments and sub-segment of the market are explained below:

By Flavor:

Strawberry,

Blueberry,

Vanilla,

Peach

By Distribution Channel:

Supermarket,

Convenience Stores,

Online

By Region:

North America

U.S.

Canada

Europe

UK

Germany

France

Spain

Italy

ROE

Asia Pacific

China

India

Japan

Australia

South Korea

RoAPAC

Latin America

Brazil

Mexico

Rest of the World

