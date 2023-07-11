Ayurvedic Health and Personal Care Products Market Report, Analysis and Forecast for the Next Five Years

The report presents a comprehensive overview of industry trends, growth share and the competitive landscape in 200 pages.

The most recent research study on the global “Ayurvedic Health and Personal Care Products Market” [2023-2030] by Report Ocean provides a description of the segments and sub-segments. It offers a thorough examination of the sector, analyses historical data, forecasts the future, and aids in understanding the market situation, growth prospects, and difficulties.

Short Description About Ayurvedic Health and Personal Care Products Market:

Global Ayurvedic Health and Personal Care Products Market is valued at approximately USD $$ billion in 2021 and is anticipated to grow with a healthy growth rate of more than $% over the forecast period 2023-2030.

Ayurvedic Health and Personal Care Products are made with Herbs and other medicinal plants, including oils and common spices. Ayurvedic healthcare supplements are available for a wide range of health conditions including Arthritis, Cardio-Vascular, Diabetes, Anti-Ageing, Obesity, De-addiction, and Detoxification of the body among others. The market is growing significantly due to factors such as increasing export of ayurvedic and herbal products and rising concern over the ill impact of chemical-based products as well as strategic initiatives from leading market players.

The increasing growth in export of Ayurvedic Health and Personal Care products is contributing to the growth of the market. For instance – according to Statista – in the financial year 2020, the total export value of ayurvedic and herbal products from India was estimated at USD 428.08 million, and it further increased to USD 539.87 million in FYH 2021. Moreover, as of 2022, the total value of export reached USD 612 million. Furthermore, as per Statista – In 2019, the Indian Ayurveda market was valued at USD 4.07 billion, and as per projections, the Ayurveda industry is expected to grow to the market value of more than USD 12 billion by 2025. Also, growing emergence of online distribution channels and favorable government initiatives would create a lucrative growth prospectus for the market over the forecast period. However, limited supply of raw materials and lack of standardized manufacturing procedures stifles market growth throughout the forecast period of 2022-2029.

The key regions considered for the Global Ayurvedic Health, and Personal Care Products Market study include Asia Pacific, North America, Europe, Latin America, and Rest of the World. Asia pacific dominated the market in terms of revenue, owing to the increasing inclination towards ayurvedic products as well as growing emergence of new ayurvedic product brands in the region. Whereas North America is expected to grow with the highest CAGR during the forecast period, owing to factors such as rising import of ayurvedic products, and geographic expansion of key players in the region.

Major market players included in this report are:

Forest Essentials

Maharishi Ayurveda Products Ltd

Dabur India Ltd.

The Himalaya Drug Company

Herbal Hills

Biobaxy Technologies India

Planet Ayurveda

Basic Ayurveda

Natreon Inc.

Arvincare

The objective of the study is to define market sizes of different segments & countries in recent years and to forecast the values to the coming years. The report is designed to incorporate both qualitative and quantitative aspects of the industry within countries involved in the study.

The report also caters detailed information about the crucial aspects such as driving factors & challenges which will define the future growth of the market. Additionally, it also incorporates potential opportunities in micro markets for stakeholders to invest along with the detailed analysis of competitive landscape and product offerings of key players.

The detailed segments and sub-segment of the market are explained below:

By Product Type

Healthcare Products

Personal Care Products

Skincare

Hair Care

Oral Care

By Distribution Channel

Supermarkets

Department Stores

Drug Stores

Beauty Salons

Specialty Stores

Direct Selling

Internet Retailing

By End User

Women

Men

Babies

By Region:

North America

U.S.

Canada

Europe

UK

Germany

France

Spain

Italy

ROE

Asia Pacific

China

India

Japan

Australia

South Korea

RoAPAC

Latin America

Brazil

Mexico

RoLA

Rest of the World

