Squash Drinks Market Research, Trends and Forecasts for the Next Half-Decade

The report presents a comprehensive overview of industry trends, growth share and the competitive landscape in 200 pages.

The most recent research study on the global “Squash Drinks Market” [2023-2030] by Report Ocean provides a description of the segments and sub-segments. It offers a thorough examination of the sector, analyses historical data, forecasts the future, and aids in understanding the market situation, growth prospects, and difficulties.

Request To Download Sample of This Strategic Report: –https://reportocean.us/sample-request/report_id/bzwt1834

Short Description About Squash Drinks Market:

Global Squash Drinks Market is valued at approximately USD 3.02 billion in 2021 and is anticipated to grow with a healthy growth rate of more than 5 % over the forecast period 2022-2029.

Squash Drinks is a nonalcoholic beverage, made with concentrated syrup. Tropical Fruits, berries and citrus fruits are mainly used as a base for squash drinks. Squash Drinks are considered high in vitamin A, vitamin E, and antioxidants. Moreover, vegetables are also used for preparation of squash drinks. The increasing consumption of functional food and beverages products and growing number of health-conscious individuals as well as strategic initiatives from leading market players are key factors accelerating the market growth.

The increasing consumption of functional food and beverages is contributing to the growth of the Global Squash Drinks Market. For instance, according to Statista – in 2021, the global functional foods and beverage market was valued at USD 281.14 billion, and the market is projected to grow at a compound annual growth rate of about 9.5 percent between 2021 and 2028 to reach USD 500 billion by end of 2028. Moreover, as per Statista – as of 2022, the revenue in the global Non-Alcoholic Drinks market is estimated at USD 1.25 trillion, and the market is expected to grow annually by 7.22% (CAGR 2022-2026) to reach USD 1.65 trillion by 2026. Also, growing demand for ready-to-drink (RTD) beverages and rising disposable income in emerging regions would create a lucrative growth prospectus for the market over the forecast period. However, the high cost of Squash Drinks stifles market growth throughout the forecast period of 2022-2029.

The key regions considered for the Global Squash Drinks Market study include Asia Pacific, North America, Europe, Latin America, and Rest of the World. North America dominated the market in terms of revenue, owing to the dominance of leading market players and rising adoption of ready-to-drink beverages in the region. Whereas Asia Pacific is expected to grow with the highest CAGR during the forecast period, owing to factors such as rising number of health-conscious individuals, increasing demand for natural fruit juices, and growing emergence of online distribution channels in the region.

Download Sample of This Strategic Report: –https://reportocean.us/sample-request/report_id/bzwt1834

Major market players included in this report are:

Harboe’s Brewery

The Coca-Cola Company

Britvic PLC.

Tovali Limited

J Sainsbury plc

Nichols plc

PepsiCo Inc.

Suntory group (Lucozade Ribena Suntory Ltd.)

Carlsberg Breweries A/S

Belvoir Fruit Farms Ltd.

The objective of the study is to define market sizes of different segments & countries in recent years and to forecast the values to the coming years. The report is designed to incorporate both qualitative and quantitative aspects of the industry within countries involved in the study.

The report also caters detailed information about the crucial aspects such as driving factors & challenges which will define the future growth of the market. Additionally, it also incorporates potential opportunities in micro markets for stakeholders to invest along with the detailed analysis of competitive landscape and product offerings of key players.

The detailed segments and sub-segment of the market are explained below:

By Nature

Regular

Blended

By Product Type

Added Sugar

No-added Sugar

By Base Type

Berry

Citrus Fruit

Tropic & Exotic Fruits

Mixed Fruits

Others

Download Sample of This Strategic Report: –https://reportocean.us/sample-request/report_id/bzwt1834

By Distribution Channel

Online

Offline

By Region:

North America

U.S.

Canada

Europe

UK

Germany

France

Spain

Italy

ROE

Asia Pacific

China

India

Japan

Australia

South Korea

RoAPAC

Latin America

Brazil

Mexico

RoLA

Rest of the World

Request Full Report –https://reportocean.us/sample-request/report_id/bzwt1834

About Report Ocean:

We are the best market research reports provider in the industry. Report Ocean believes in providing quality reports to clients to meet the top line and bottom-line goals which will boost your market share in today’s competitive environment. Report Ocean is a ‘one-stop solution’ for individuals, organizations, and industries that are looking for innovative market research reports.

Get in Touch with Us:

Report Ocean:

Email: sales@reportocean.com

Address: 500 N Michigan Ave, Suite 600, Chicago, Illinois 60611 – UNITED STATES

Tel:+1 888 212 3539 (US – TOLL FREE)

Website: https://reportocean.us/