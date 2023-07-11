Anti-Aging Ingredient Market Overview by Recent Opportunities, Growth Size, Regional Analysis and Forecasts to 2031

Our research study on the global Anti-Aging Ingredient market for 2023-2031 offers a comprehensive analysis that is valuable regardless of a company’s size or income. The study delves into key market trends and provides insights into the industry’s outlook for the forecast years.

The global Anti-Aging Ingredient market research provides statistics and information on investment structure development, technological advancements, market trends and developments, capabilities, and in-depth details on the major market participants. The analysis also includes a summary of the global market strategies that have been implemented in light of the industry’s present and future conditions.

The global anti-aging ingredient market size was US$ 320.1 million in 2021. The global anti-aging ingredient market is forecast to grow to US$ 429.8 million by 2030 by registering a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 5.1% during the forecast period from 2022 to 2030.

Anti-Aging ingredients are used to slow down the aging process. These ingredients work as an agent against heredity factors. These ingredients contain a high amount of vitamin C, vitamin E, flavanols, carotenoids, antioxidants, nitrates, isoflavones, and many others, which slow down the aging process. All of these substances work to improve the facial skin’s suppleness and wrinkles while radiance-boosting the skin’s appearance. Anti-aging products come in both liquid and powder forms. Anti-aging compounds are typically a subset of skincare ingredients that hydrate the skin and shield it from the sun to help reduce, conceal, or prevent the appearance of skin aging.

The study perfectly bridges the gap between the market’s qualitative and statistical data. The research covers consumption and value historical data from 2017 to 2022 and estimates until 2031.

Additionally, the report includes details on supply-demand, market growth, and improvement elements, business profits and losses, economic grade, and a few tactical suggestions. Statistical tools are used to copy the numerical statistics along with SWOT analysis, BCG analysis, and PESTLE analysis. Statistics are presented graphically to make it simple to understand the numbers and information.

An overview of the global market is provided in the research work report. This section offers the perspectives of important participants, a review of the sector, an outlook across important regions, financial services, and several market concerns. The scope of the investigation and the report’s instructions will determine this part.

Factors Influencing the Market

The rising demand for cosmetics products to reduce the aging effect will primarily drive the growth of the anti-aging ingredient market during the forecast period. Anti-aging products are gaining significant traction, mostly among females. Moreover, unhealthy diet habits and growing awareness about the necessity of personal care products will significantly boost the growth of the market during the analysis period.

The growing trend of customized anti-aging products will also benefit the market during the forecast period. In addition, products that offer multifunctional aids are gaining notable popularity. As a result, it will propel the anti-aging ingredient market forward.

Busy lifestyles and rising cases of dehydration, wrinkles, and other skin-related problems will escalate the growth of the global anti-aging ingredient market during the analysis period.

Growth in urbanization and rising consumer purchasing power are expected to bring untapped potential opportunities for market growth. On the contrary, side effects of chemical-based cosmetics products may act as a notable restraint in the market growth.

Regional Analysis

North America is forecast to hold the highest share in the global anti-aging ingredient market, owing to the rising consumption and demand for skincare products. Furthermore, rising awareness related to the benefits of beauty products in maintaining the healthy skin are expected to be opportunistic for the anti-aging ingredient market during the study period. The Asia-Pacific anti-aging ingredient market is forecast to record significant growth due to rising demand for cosmetics in the region.

Leading Players

• DOW chemical company

• Evonik Industries AG

• Lonza

• Ashland global holding inc

• Croda International Plc

• BASF SE

• Wacker Chemie AG

• Clarinet AG

• Adeka

• Other Prominent Players

The report gives a thorough understanding of each segment and offers potential estimates for major applications and awareness of emerging prospects. Every regional market is carefully examined to determine its potential growth, development, and demand over the coming years.

Segmentation Overview

The global anti-aging ingredients market segmentation focuses on Product, End-User, and Region.

By Product Type

• Chemical Peels

• Sunscreen Ingredients

• Niacinamide

• Hyaluronic Acid

• Peptides

• Retinol

• Others

By End-User

• Cosmetics

• nutraceuticals

• Others

By Region

● North America

o The U.S.

o Canada

o Mexico

● Europe

Western Europe

o The UK

o Germany

o France

o Italy

o Spain

o Rest of Western Europe

Eastern Europe

o Poland

o Russia

o Rest of Eastern Europe

● Asia Pacific

o China

o India

o Japan

o Australia & New Zealand

o ASEAN

o Rest of Asia Pacific

● Middle East & Africa (MEA)

o UAE

o Saudi Arabia

o South Africa

o Rest of MEA

● South America

o Brazil

o Argentina

o Rest of South America

Table of Content

Chapter 1: Global Anti-Aging Ingredient Industry Overview

Chapter 3: Market Dynamics

Chapter 4: Top Company Profiles

Chapter 5: Global Anti-Aging Ingredient market Competition, by Players

Chapter 6: Global Market Size by Regions

Chapter 7: Global Market Segment by Application

Chapter 8: Global Anti-Aging Ingredient Industry Segment by Type

Chapter 9: Market Chain, Sourcing Strategy, and Downstream Buyers

Chapter 10: Strategies and key policies by Distributors/Suppliers/Traders

Chapter 11: Key Marketing Strategy Analysis, by Market Vendors

Chapter 12: Market Effect Factors Analysis

Chapter 13: Global Anti-Aging Ingredient market Size Forecast (2023-2031).

