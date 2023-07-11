Milk Mineral Concentrate Market Analysis, Expectations of Incredible Growth by 2030 and Beyond

The report presents a comprehensive overview of industry trends, growth share and the competitive landscape in 200 pages.

The most recent research study on the global "Milk Mineral Concentrate Market" [2023-2030] provides a description of the segments and sub-segments. It offers a thorough examination of the sector, analyses historical data, forecasts the future, and aids in understanding the market situation, growth prospects, and difficulties.

Short Description About Milk Mineral Concentrate Market:

Global Milk Mineral Concentrate Market is valued at approximately USD 103 million in 2021 and is anticipated to grow with a healthy growth rate of more than 4.6% over the forecast period 2022-2029.

Milk Mineral Concentrate is a calcium-enriched powder obtained through a unique isolation process. The Milk Mineral Concentrate market is expanding because of factors such as the increased application of milk minerals in the nutritional diet and increased bone related disorders among the growing geriatric population. This market is majorly dominated by some of these top players named Glanbia PLC, Armor Proteines, Devson Implex Private Limited and FrieslandCampina DOMO.

The consumers are more consciousness about their health and owing to this factor consumer prefer more nutritious diet which enriched the proper amount of minerals which helps immune system in fighting the disease and disorder. As per the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP( survey conducted by the U.S Agricultural Department, which concludes that about one-third of American netizens are more conscious about the mineral and nutrient they consume on the daily basis.

Milk minerals help in fighting back these disorders such as osteoporosis, osteopenia, and other minerals deficiency. These disorders are rising continuously among the elderly population of society. According to the Journal of Orthopedic Surgery and Research which was published based on population which states that 35.3% of men and women suffer from osteoporosis which is caused by the lack of calcium. Likewise, in 2020 Oregon State University published an article that around 40% of US citizens have calcium deficiency which may affect their health at the elderly age.

Moreover, shifting consumer preference toward nutritious food has increased the opportunity for milk mineral concentrate in the projected years. However, the consumer are shifting towards vegan food and Lactose Intolerance Problem may stifles market growth throughout the forecast period of 2022-2029.

The key regions considered for the Global Milk Mineral Concentrate Market study includes Asia Pacific, North America, Europe, Latin America, and Rest of the World. Asia Pacific dominated the market in terms of revenue, owing to the dominance of branded products and the region’s increasing geriatric disease prevalence. According to the statistics, China is expected to see the growth of osteoporosis which will increase from 60 million in 2018 to 120 million by the time of 2050. North America is expected to grow with the highest CAGR during the forecast period, owing to factors such as rising geriatric and target populations, an increase in the number of collaborations for biosimilar development, geographic expansion of key players, and active participation of government and nonprofit organizations in the market space.

Major market players included in this report are:

Glanbia PLC

Armor Proteines

Devson Implex Private Limited

FrieslandCampina DOMO

Arla Food Ingredient Group P/S

Sachsenmilch Leppersdorf GmbH (Muller(

Garuda International, Inc

The objective of the study is to define market sizes of different segments & countries in recent years and to forecast the values to the coming years. The report is designed to incorporate both qualitative and quantitative aspects of the industry within countries involved in the study.

The report also caters detailed information about the crucial aspects such as driving factors & challenges which will define the future growth of the market. Additionally, it also incorporates potential opportunities in micro markets for stakeholders to invest along with the detailed analysis of competitive landscape and product offerings of key players.

The detailed segments and sub-segment of the market are explained below:

By Calcium Content:

Less than 20%

About 20-25%

About 26-30%

By Granularity:

Standard Powder

Micronized Powder

By Application:

Functional Food

Infant Formula

Sports Nutrition

Beverages

Dietary Supplement

Others

By Region:

North America

U.S.

Canada

Europe

UK

Germany

France

Spain

Italy

ROE

Asia Pacific

China

India

Japan

Australia

South Korea

RoAPAC

Latin America

Brazil

Mexico

RoLA

Rest of the World

